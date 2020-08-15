Mish Talk
Post Office Warns 46 States It Cannot Handle a Surge in Ballots

Mish

The USPS warns it cannot handle a late surge of mailed ballots. It's own measures are a big part of the reason.

Purposeful Disenfranchisement

The letters from the USPS went out to 46 states according to the Washington Post. 

The "narrow"warning applies when only a "limited number" of voters are disenfranchised.

Ballot Fraud

President Donald Trump doubled down on his opposition to giving the United States Postal Service $25 billion in funding in order to block expanded mail-in voting for the election because he believes Ballot Fraud will benefit the Democrats. 

Greatest Rigged Election in History

Trump claims, with no evidence, that mail-in voting will lead to substantial fraud including the "greatest Rigged Election in history."

Trumpian Illogical Deals

President Trump said he will approve billions of dollars in funding for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) as part of a coronavirus relief package if Democrats make concessions on certain White House priorities.

Democrats seek $25 billion in USPS funding. That's the amount Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said was recommended by the agency's board of governors. 

"Sure, if they gave us what we want. And it’s not what I want, it’s what the American people want," Trump said during a news conference, as reported by The Hill.

Question of the Day

If mail-in voting did lead to fraud, then why should Trump approve a deal that would encourage the greatest amount ever?

This same kind of Trumpian deal "logic" happened repeatedly with China. Recall that Trump called Huawai a huge security threat but was willing to go along as long as China did other things Trump wanted.

If something is a genuine security threat, you do not bargain it away. 

There is no rhyme, reason, or logic to nearly any Trump proposal. It's all how he feels at the moment which is why we have these kinds of contradictions repeatedly. 

Twitter Plans Clampdown On Mail-In Voting Misinformation

Politico reports  Twitter Plans Clampdown On Mail-In Voting Misinformation Amid Friction With Trump

Senators Favoring More USPS Support 

  • Tom Carper (D-Del.)
  • Chris Coons (D-Del.)
  • Susan Collins (R-Maine)
  • Steve Daines (R-Mont.)
  • Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)
  • Doug Jones (D-Ala.)
  • Lisa Murkowski  (R-Alaska)
  • Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) 
  • Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)
  • Jon Tester (D-Mont.)

Those are stated views. It is a certainty that all Democrats and at least 5 Republicans favor more money for the USPS.

Purposeful Tampering

Key Points

  • The USPS postmaster, Trump mega-donor Louis DeJoy, removed 671 high-speed sorting machines. 
  • Each machine can sort 35,000 pieces of mail per hour.
  • Instead of being used, the machines will just sit somewhere, assuming the idiot does not scrap them.
  • This ensures the USPS can not handle the volume of mail-in votes.

FiveThirtyEight Guide

How Easy or Difficult voting by Mail

The FiveThirtyEight Guide is interactive.

Texas Mail-In Requirements

Texas Mail-in-Requirementrs

Trump Requests Mail-In Ballot

Even Fox Notes the Hypocrisy

Elimination of high-speed sorting machines to disrupt an election is criminal. Period.

Mish

Comments (5)
No. 1-2
Sechel
Sechel

Removing sorting machines, blocking overtime and then saying we have insufficient resources sounds like a Putin move. People depend on the post office for medicine. This will backfire

Republicans want mail in voting for senate elections. Nothing makes sense. Trump even now says mail in voting for Florida is Ok. Why? Who knows

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

If only we lived in an era of instantaneous global communications with some type of mobile technology capable of processing enormous amounts of information in a secure manner to deal with this problem.

Someday Mish..... someday someone will invent all of this and then everyone will have the opportunity to vote.

