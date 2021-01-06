Photos of the Day: Protestor Hangs From Senate Balcony
Mish
Plea From Pence
Guns Pulled
Trump Blasts Pence
Bloody Woman Taken Out on Stretcher
Security Check
Security Question of the Day
One Person Shot
Explosive Device Found at RNC
Let's Check in on Nancy Pelosi
National Guard
Cries for a Civil War
Go ahead. You will end up in prison where you belong.
Best One Word Summary "Tragic"
Please play the video. It is by BBC correspondent Nick Bryant.
Failed State
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Wild Protest Promised
Fact Check
Fact check: Wild Protest Promised; Wild Protest Delivered.
Recall that President Trump promised his supporters there would be a "wild" rally in Washington, DC, on January 6. It is among the few promises Trump kept in the last 4 years.
