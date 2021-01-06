TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Photos of the Day: Protestor Hangs From Senate Balcony

Mish

Congrats to Win McNamee for the photo of the day. More images and Tweets below.

Plea From Pence 

Guns Pulled

Guns Pulled

Trump Blasts Pence

Bloody Woman Taken Out on Stretcher

Security Check

Security Check

Security Question of the Day

One Person Shot

Explosive Device Found at RNC

Let's Check in on Nancy Pelosi

National Guard

Cries for a Civil War

Go ahead. You will end up in prison where you belong.

Best One Word Summary "Tragic"

Please play the video. It is by BBC correspondent Nick Bryant.

Failed State

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Wild Protest Promised

Fact Check

Mish Fact Check - Wild

Fact check: Wild Protest Promised; Wild Protest Delivered.

Recall that President Trump promised his supporters there would be a "wild" rally in Washington, DC, on January 6. It is among the few promises Trump kept in the last 4 years.

Mish

Comments (19)
No. 1-12
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Storming the gates.

Morons. I mean really. Don’t they have anything better to do than act like utter fools in public.

Love that pic too......of the congress critters locked and loaded...they’re morons too. Absolute stupidity on a grand scale.

Johnson1
Johnson1

Wake up call for congress. It looks like they should be listening to their constituents more.

Romney blaming Trump. LOL Did he miss all the Antifa and BLM riots? These millionaire and billionaire politicians are out of touch with main street but it is main street that wants to be heard.

I bet you anything there is some Antifa participating in this. What happens when all the groups team up?

IMHO....This is just this demographics turn to get angry. Probably would have happened with or without Trump.

Greenmountain
Greenmountain

Treason - and where are the police to arrest these terrorist. where is the tear gas, and why was security so lax. A lot to account for.

goldguy
goldguy

land of the free, home of the brave

Mish
Mish

Editor

AP: Ossoff wins Georgia, handing Democrats control of Senate

Webej
Webej

This is reminding me of Belarus...
But I think it will be quashed more quickly.

I'm partial to the pic of the guy with his boots on Pelosi's desk.

njbr
njbr

There are anarchists and race warriorthat will participate in any riot to further their end of the destruction of the rule of law.

It's what they do.

The want to bring on the destruction by whatever means they can.

cudmeister
cudmeister

Best thing that could happen in America. This is one of the few tributes that came out of the Trump presidency. Now maybe congress will see what could happen when Americans grab their pitch forks and get angry with the bs that goes on in congress.
When you hear these congressmen and women talk, it makes you wonder what country they live in. Not that I necessarily agree with the crowd thats taking over the capitol now.

caradoc-again
caradoc-again

How many people get a cheap thrill out of seeing politicians scared?

One-armed Economist
One-armed Economist

The scumbag republican psyche consists of "rule or ruin" mentality. It was pointed out by Lincoln on February 27, 1860 and nothing seems to have changed in 161 years.

"Your purpose, then, plainly stated, is that you will destroy the Government, unless you be allowed to construe and enforce the Constitution as you please, on all points in dispute between you and us. You will rule or ruin in all events."

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Was watching chaos on fox news. Saw a banner on the broadcast, “ATF looking for protesters.”. The only reason that I can think of is to confiscate their guns. Tresspassing and assault on Capitol building are federal crimes, bye, bye, gun ownership for these clowns.

caradoc-again
caradoc-again

Bubbles burst and some "event" gets the blame but we all know bubbles burst anyway.

Exactly the same for this. Election of Trump was a symptom.
These riots are blamed on Trump but sooner or later would have had some other trigger/reason anyway.

If TPTB don't learn and respond this is just the foothills to mountains of conflict. One bubble after another, each bigger than the last.

Sound familiar?

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Supporters Tear Down Fences, Breach the Capitol Building

Trump supporters breached the capitol as Vice President Mike Pence broke with Trump on overturning the election.

Mish

by

Greenmountain

Trump Sues Georgia Sec of State Over Leaked Phone Call

Trump pressured Georgia officials to "find votes", then sued Brad Raffensperger over the disclosure.

Mish

by

melsee

Georgia Election: Black Votes Won the Day

Georgia had a record turnout for a special election. Overwhelming black support carried both Democratic Senate candidates to victory.

Mish

by

Brother

Republican Civil War as Trump Attacks the Surrender Caucus

A Republican Civil War is in full swing following a leaked phone call and a Tweet storm by Trump attacking Senator Cotton.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

The Circle is Complete as Democrats Take the Senate

As of 3:00 AM, one of the Georgia Senate races is not yet called, but it soon will be, for the Democrats.

Mish

by

Telenochek82

The Georgia Polls are Closed: What I'm Watching Election Day

I'm a political junkie. This is what I am watching.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Democrats are In the Lead in Both Georgia Senate Races

Assuming you believe the polls, Democrats are in the lead in both Georgia Senate races.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Trump's Constitutional Delusions Increase in Magnitude

Trump took to Twitter with a barrage of Tweets that are increasingly delusional if not outright dangerous.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Will Pence or Someone Else Preside Over the Electoral Count on Wednesday?

The straight forward answer is Pence, but Roll Call reported Senator Grassley claimed he would preside. There are a couple of ways it won't be Pence.

Mish

by

Kick'n

Assange is a Political Prisoner, Free Him Now

WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange has been a political prisoner since 2012.

Mish

by

Jojo