Photos of the Day: Protestor Hangs From Senate Balcony

Johnson1 31 mins

Wake up call for congress. It looks like they should be listening to their constituents more.

Romney blaming Trump. LOL Did he miss all the Antifa and BLM riots? These millionaire and billionaire politicians are out of touch with main street but it is main street that wants to be heard.

I bet you anything there is some Antifa participating in this. What happens when all the groups team up?

IMHO....This is just this demographics turn to get angry. Probably would have happened with or without Trump.