New Year Kicks Off With the First Override of Trump

The political new year starts with an override of Trump's veto on a defense spending bill.

Congress Overrides Trump's Veto of NDAA

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised an override of Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and he delivered it.

The bipartisan vote came after Trump's veto, objecting to the renaming of Confederate military bases and no changes to online content laws.

Trump also demanded a repeal of the legal immunity social-media companies enjoy for users’ content, a provision that has nothing to do with NDAA.

Wall Street Journal Comments

Mr. Trump has vetoed eight other bills during his time in the White House, with several of them focused on foreign policy and national-security issues, such as U.S. military activity in Yemen, the use of force against Iran, and arms sales to Saudi Arabia. While Republicans had joined Democrats to initially pass those measures, supporters couldn’t muster enough GOP votes to override the vetoes from a Republican president. The Trump administration’s recent effort to cut troop levels in Afghanistan in half, to roughly 2,500, by Jan. 15, has alarmed some Republicans. The NDAA requires the administration to submit to Congress a comprehensive assessment of the withdrawal before it can use funds to pull out troops. In addition to creating a commission for removing or changing names of bases, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia honoring Confederate commanders, the bill also limits the president’s authority to use emergency military construction funds. Other measures in the legislation include requiring companies in the U.S. to register their true owners and restricting employees or former employees of the defense-industrial base from working directly for Chinese government-owned or -controlled companies.

The Vote

The Senate voted 81-13 to override the veto today.

The House’s voted 322-87 override on Monday

McConnell Not Afraid to Buck Trump

Unlike other Republican leaders, McConnell is not afraid to buck Trump. McConnell delivered his override and the NDAA is now law.

McConnell also angered Trump by lumping three of Trump's "demands" into a single package in a way to purposely guarantee defeat.

