Nearly 300,000 Undelivered Ballots, Judge Orders Post Office to Deliver Them

There are nearly 300,000 undelivered ballots. Some will not arrive on time in a few key states.

Image from article yesterday: U.S. judge orders USPS to reinforce ‘extraordinary measures’ ballot delivery policy

Today U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered a search.

US District Judge Orders USPS to Search for Undelivered Ballots

Votes That Could Matter Part 1

Votes That Could Matter 1

Votes That Could Matter Part 2

Votes That Could Matter 2

Meanwhile, in North Carolina

Meanwhile, in Texas

This is far better than I expected, assuming that is the real extent of undelivered ballots.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Zardoz
Zardoz

Are those places where the sorting machines were disassembled?

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

USPS is criminal and its high-level officials must be prosecuted.

