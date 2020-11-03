Nearly 300,000 Undelivered Ballots, Judge Orders Post Office to Deliver Them
Mish
Today U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered a search.
US District Judge Orders USPS to Search for Undelivered Ballots
Votes That Could Matter Part 1
Votes That Could Matter Part 2
Meanwhile, in North Carolina
Meanwhile, in Texas
This is far better than I expected, assuming that is the real extent of undelivered ballots.
