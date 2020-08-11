Nauseating But Predicted: Biden Selects Kamala Harris as His VP Running Mate

Herkie 26 mins

Mish if you remember I said she was the one person on his list he could pick that would mean for the first time since I was 18 in 1976 I just would not vote. I will take a look at local candidates, and state propositions in case there is some I want to suport or oppose, but I see the odds of Biden making it to 01/20/2025 as just not good enough, so his VP choice was very important to me, critical in fact.

For me, she was strongly in favor of a Universal Basic Income, and surprisingly as a financial graduate, I do not necessarily oppose a UBI. I see it as a continuous devlauation such that the more cash/assets valued in dollars you have, the more you lose. And SOMETHING must be done about wealth inequality.

But Harris's proposed UBI was not U(niversal). It was not even a basic income. I was instead a wage support for the low income which deliberately and specifically discriminated against disabled veterans such as myself. Their (Yang shared her plan and also cut out disabled) plan called for an amount that is substantially higher than SSI but only for working people (and some question whether or not students would be entitled to it) with the explanation that the disabled are already getting money/income from the government. That explains NOTHING. They want to give it to working people already getting money from employers but disabled vets nope.

Her plan was in fact a wage support for working people that phased out at $50,000 so that if you are making minimum wage you will get the full amount, only at about $33k do your benefits start to drop until you reach $50k (single person) where you would get nothing.

For me the problem is that there is going to be advancing inflation that goes with any UBI, that is WHY it can only be supported if it is in fact UNIVERSAL. It would create a huge super underclass that would be even more desperately poor than homeless people are now. I would have to deal with inflation even as my pay declines. I am already anything but middle class. Her proposal would send me instantly into maybe not poverty, but serious low income status. I would be taking home less than the famous burger flippers.

Just not going to vote for someone that targets me and my fellow disabled vets for degrading humiliating lowering to untouchable status. By the way have you ever heard her mention veterans? She has many affiliations with people that that refer to us as babykillers. And politically she sees stats that say vets vote GOP at almost 80%. So we are not a demographic she will ever court.