Nauseating But Predicted: Biden Selects Kamala Harris as His VP Running Mate
Mish
The WSJ reports Kamala Harris Named as Joe Biden’s VP Pick
Joe Biden named Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate, picking his former Democratic primary opponent to be the first Black woman and the first woman of Asian descent nominated for vice president by a major party.
Mr. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, described Ms. Harris as “one of the country’s finest public servants” in a tweet announcing his decision Tuesday.
“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau,” he wrote, referring to his late son, Beau Biden, who worked with Ms. Harris while serving as Delaware’s attorney general. “I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”
Nauseating But Predictable
This is as nauseating as it was predictable.
It will not help Biden beat Trump, but Trump is so far behind it likely does not matter.
I cannot support this ticket, nor can I support Trump.
In that regard, nothing really changed. No matter who Biden picked, I was not about to endorse him.
But Biden's caving into the progressive wing of the party with a political opportunist like Harris is sickening to say the least.
