Nauseating But Predicted: Biden Selects Kamala Harris as His VP Running Mate

Mish

As widely expected, Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The WSJ reports Kamala Harris Named as Joe Biden’s VP Pick

Joe Biden named Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate, picking his former Democratic primary opponent to be the first Black woman and the first woman of Asian descent nominated for vice president by a major party.

Mr. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, described Ms. Harris as “one of the country’s finest public servants” in a tweet announcing his decision Tuesday. 

“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau,” he wrote, referring to his late son, Beau Biden, who worked with Ms. Harris while serving as Delaware’s attorney general. “I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Nauseating But Predictable 

This is as nauseating as it was predictable.

It will not help Biden beat Trump, but Trump is so far behind it likely does not matter.

I cannot support this ticket, nor can I support Trump.

In that regard, nothing really changed. No matter who Biden picked, I was not about to endorse him. 

But Biden's caving into the progressive wing of the party with a political opportunist  like Harris is sickening to say the least.

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-6
Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

Harris is not progressive. She is reactionary as all get out -- a drug warrior and tough-on-crime soft-on-cops prosecutor. This is quite the authoritarian, right-leaning Dem ticket.

Herkie
Herkie

Mish if you remember I said she was the one person on his list he could pick that would mean for the first time since I was 18 in 1976 I just would not vote. I will take a look at local candidates, and state propositions in case there is some I want to suport or oppose, but I see the odds of Biden making it to 01/20/2025 as just not good enough, so his VP choice was very important to me, critical in fact.

For me, she was strongly in favor of a Universal Basic Income, and surprisingly as a financial graduate, I do not necessarily oppose a UBI. I see it as a continuous devlauation such that the more cash/assets valued in dollars you have, the more you lose. And SOMETHING must be done about wealth inequality.

But Harris's proposed UBI was not U(niversal). It was not even a basic income. I was instead a wage support for the low income which deliberately and specifically discriminated against disabled veterans such as myself. Their (Yang shared her plan and also cut out disabled) plan called for an amount that is substantially higher than SSI but only for working people (and some question whether or not students would be entitled to it) with the explanation that the disabled are already getting money/income from the government. That explains NOTHING. They want to give it to working people already getting money from employers but disabled vets nope.

Her plan was in fact a wage support for working people that phased out at $50,000 so that if you are making minimum wage you will get the full amount, only at about $33k do your benefits start to drop until you reach $50k (single person) where you would get nothing.

For me the problem is that there is going to be advancing inflation that goes with any UBI, that is WHY it can only be supported if it is in fact UNIVERSAL. It would create a huge super underclass that would be even more desperately poor than homeless people are now. I would have to deal with inflation even as my pay declines. I am already anything but middle class. Her proposal would send me instantly into maybe not poverty, but serious low income status. I would be taking home less than the famous burger flippers.

Just not going to vote for someone that targets me and my fellow disabled vets for degrading humiliating lowering to untouchable status. By the way have you ever heard her mention veterans? She has many affiliations with people that that refer to us as babykillers. And politically she sees stats that say vets vote GOP at almost 80%. So we are not a demographic she will ever court.

Sechel
Sechel

Not my first or second pick for VP who was Klobuchar and then Rice respectively but anything is better than Trump. I'd support a smelly tuna fish sandwich over Donald Trump.

It's not that I don't like Harris I don't see how she adds to the electoral map or will work well with Biden or has the experience once in office Klobuchar did the former, Rice the latter. Klobuchar will bring energy to the campaign trail and should match up very well against Pence. She's not a governor so lacks the executive experience and doesn't have the deep foreign policy experience either. I see Harris as sort of doubling down on a base. Biden has the black vote just like Trump has the under-educated white vote.

But let's be honest a Biden Harris ticket is better than a Trump Pence. Other than being a sycophant and strong with evangelicals Pence doesn't bring anything to Trump's ticket.

Sechel
Sechel

@Mish Editor I don't see Harris as being the progressive. If he wanted that he would have gone with Sanders or Warren. One of the reasons Harris lost the primary was because she wasn't progressive or establishment. She failed to gain traction
because she wasn't in either lane.

What also did Harris in was she's a bit of a grand-stander and engages in publicity stunts like at the Kavanagh hearing

I'll say it again. You're going to get Biden or Trump. You say you're ambivalent but the choices are so different I find hard to believe. I think you're taking the George Carlin approach.

Tengen
Tengen

Kamala is probably the worst human being of any of these VP candidates, but as others have said this was entirely predictable.

There is a lot of dark humor in this presidential race. Just like Trump plays rural Americans for fools, Harris loves bringing the hammer down on poor black people in particular. Both she and Biden are "law and order" types who always want to imprison more people.

As much as I want to rail on about elite corruption, regular Americans have to show they no longer have the stomach to be used as punching bags. If they refuse to stand up for themselves, they deserve everything they get!

Realist
Realist

I couldn't have cared less who Biden chose as his VP running mate. And I am surprised by comments that it makes a difference to anyone who now won't vote for Biden because of his choice of Harris.

All the matters to me is that come inauguration, day, someone in the US will begin a national strategy to deal with the pandemic, which due to Trump’s complete lack of leadership, will still be causing deaths and preventing the US economy from recovering.

Let's compare today's numbers of cases and deaths so far. And the day isn't even over yet.

US 52,157:1,355

Canada 243:4

Italy 412:6

Ireland 33:1

Austria 139:0

Denmark 144:1

South Korea 34:0

Finland 22:0

Hong Kong 33:3

New Zealand 1:0

