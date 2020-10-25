Nate Silver Blasts Trafalgar Polls as "Crazy"

Herkie 16 hrs

Mish, internet web polling was basically fairly accurate in 2012, but were off by like 9 points in 2016. Thus no internet polling can now be trusted. The russians figured out how to skew those polls.

There are several pollsters that are so biased that they might just as well make up thier results, and get paid a lot of money doing it.

Rasmussen, Zogby, and a few others, just pay them no attention.

When it comes to polling a few things count, who hired them to do the polls, what is their MOE because that is what it is all about.

I see the raw polls and can compute what I see in my head the same way you and other people can. Raw polling data says Trump may get 40% or a bit more. Maybe he will get 42% of the total vote. Can this make him the winner in the electoral college? Certainly not but even if it could because we have become that polarized the nation will do what Trump says he would do, not accept the outcome.

This is why I am disappointed in you personally. You took the cheap easy way out and said you do not endorse Donald Trump. Yet you did endorse a third party candidate which is your right. Even though you you know for a fact that if Trump wins the US dies. That third party candidate has about the same odds of winning as voters writing in Herkie for president so you decision to not to support Biden is half assed at best. You do not want Trump, you do not want Biden, so you advocate anyone else in essence. Knowing that your vote is meaningless.

I have come to the conclusion that third party votes that have no chance is the path of pussy whiners. You know that one of two people will win the election. And so you do the same thing as not voting when it is your duty as a citizen to select one of the two people no matter how much it breaks your heart to do it. YOU THINK BIDEN IS MY CHOICE? He is not, but I would vote for a ham sandwich before I would vote for a lying criminal homophobe child molesting whore paying off serial bankrupt like Trump. He took your old party and turned it into the Fourth Reich. You may be pissed off about that but you have a duty as a citizen to stop it, you will get another chance in 4 years.

All you have to do to win is provide the people with a nation that is at peace, where prosperity reaches all zip codes, where every child is educated, where healthcare is not a privilige but a right!

You have to see by now that those who belive the second amendment as the far right describes it does not overcome the right to get your kids healthcare without bankrupting you.

We know the Fed is the root of the problem, but you cannot just delete the Federal Reserve Act and think everything will be fine tomorrow. It would end this nation. Our money would be worthless because it would delete the full faith and credit of the USA which is the only thing backing those dollars.

Maybe a few of you were smart enough to pile up a little gold or silver, you will be the first to die when hundreds of millions of people suddenly have no money or income. The only way you will survive owning these PM's is to keep secret you have PM's. So your clever plan means your gold and silver is not a medium of echange after all. You can't use "money" if you cannot admit owning it. If starving people figure out you own it you cannot hire an army large enough to defend it.