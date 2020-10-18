TheStreet
My Fearless Election Forecast and Range of Outcomes

Mish

The above map is my "most likely" outcome. There are other possibilities.

85% Confidence Levels 

It is possible Trump wins. We will have to suffer through another debate before my confidence level gets too much higher. 

 How I see Things Now

How I See Things Now October 13

That is the same map as my forecast with increased uncertainty regarding Iowa, Ohio, and Georgia. 

I expect all three to break for Biden unless he makes a major gaffe in the next debate, catches Covid, or some other unexpected event happens. 

Likely Best Case For Trump

Best Possible Trump Outcome October 13

I believe the best Trump can do (again an 85% confidence level is to fall short).

That does not rule out a Trump win, as 15% isn't nothing.

 It's just very difficult to make up ground when you trail in every swing state plus states that are not even supposed to be swing states.

Even Texas is in play for Biden.  

Likely Best Case For Biden

Maximum Possible Biden Win October 13

Uncertainty goes both ways. My 85% confidence level says it is more likely for Biden to win Texas than it is for Trump to win the election.

Confidence Ranges 

  • 85% Confidence Range: Biden 280-413 
  • 75% Confidence Range: Biden 315-375

Mish

Comments (14)
No. 1-11
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

I like what I am seeing....giddy with excitement.

Sechel
Sechel

After a debate and a townhall if you are expecting a different Donald Trump you'll be disappointed. This is not a politician who can shift boxing styles. He brings the shpiel of his rallies to the debates. He's already practicing at the stump. Hasn't worked so far.

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Biden win / lose scenarios:

Which will be higher, a one ounce silver coin or a 4’ x 8 x 5/8 sheet of plain plywood?

HRI1145
HRI1145

Thanks Mish. Very gutsy... but we shall see in about 16 days. It will get rowdy.

Argnne
Argnne

Too much TDS Mish! Not a Trump fan and will be voting libertarian again .. feels very much like 2016 all over with the exception that he will do significantly better with the African American and Hispanic communities. Polls are wrong as usual.

Fred Box
Fred Box

Wow! your maps look just like Hillary's Predictions in 2016<Get it?

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

If Trump had been competent he would have easily won. Now he is talking about leaving the country. Trump has failed. I voted for him in 2016 but the experiment is done. He hasn't done enough to be president again. If there was a way for Trump supporters to leave the country with him, I would be in favor of it. Let them all go to Russia.

Greggg
Greggg

Exit pols are what bother me. With all this mail-in/absentee balloting, I don't see a way that they can do an accurate exit pol. I watched it like a hawk in 2016, especially the Dem primary that was so crooked. now I don't know what to expect.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

Instead of leaving the country, tRump may decide to establish a United States of tRump! where all the tRump states unite and create a new KingDom. That's fine with me, as I live in a blue state.

