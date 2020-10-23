TheStreet
Most are Planning to Vote, But How Excited Are They?

A post debate poll show little enthusiasm for either candidate.

Key Points

  1. Trump supporters are 86% certain to vote. Biden supporters are 89% certain to vote.
  2. 46 % of Trump supporters are very excited to vote. 48% of Biden supporters are very excited to vote.

The above is from an Ipos Poll post-debate, as reported by 538.

Respondents were asked to rate how likely they were to vote for each candidate on a scale of 0-10, and their preferred candidate is the one who received the higher score. Respondents who gave both candidates the same score are not included. Respondents who already voted are included in the “absolutely certain” bucket and respondents who gave themselves a 50-50 shot of voting are included in the “not too likely” bucket.

Popularity Contest

Scoring the Candidates

Post Debate Score 2020-10-23

On the whole, debate watchers were more impressed with both Biden and Trump’s performance than they were in the first debate: 76 percent thought the debate was “somewhat good” or “very good.” The share who thought Trump’s performance was “somewhat good” or “very good” jumped from one-third in the last debate to a little over half in this debate. Biden got higher marks, too, up from 60 percent to 69 percent.

There was less change in viewers’ assessments of their policies, though. Forty-four percent thought Trump’s policy answers were good, compared to 60 percent for Biden — although both of those ratings are a few percentage points higher than in the first debate.

Biden Won

Assuming this poll is accurate, Biden clearly won despite what I believe was a last-minute unforced error on energy policy.

I rated the debate a small win for Trump.

For discussion, please see Final Debate: Unforced Error by Biden on Energy, Lies, Missed Opportunities

But my vote does not matter. Judging from the above poll, little or nothing changed, and that was my most likely outcome.

Realistically, no change or even a small win for Trump is a loss for him. 

The debates are over. If Trump did not change minds yet, there is no reason to believe he will, or even can.

Addendum

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Paid holiday for all government workers, how have not missed a paycheck or even an hour of pay all year.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

"But my vote does not matter." Certainly true of your vote for Jo Jorgensen.
I enthusiastically cast my votes—all 44 of them. Dropped the ballot in the big steel box over a week ago.

Zardoz
Zardoz

I'm not excited, I'm furious and embarrassed. I have voted once in my life, but from now on, for as long as the republican party exists, I will be voting for whoever can drive them from office.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Too bad independents were not in that group, they matter the most.

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

I predict bad things for the Republican't party for a decade. More people are seeing through their fraudulent way of living then ever before.

EGW
EGW

Biden didn't win that debate. If anything, it was merely a sufficient performance from both candidates. Trump did bloody Biden a bit about the "Bidengate" scandal, but I doubt it had much of an impact on voters. Just about everyone has probably already decided who they will vote for.

njbr
njbr

The big Trump camp theme was "give Biden enough rope to hang himself"--so Biden would provide living proof of the sleepy, doddering, senile Biden that Trump has been going on about since last year.

Didn't work that way.

And Trump spent too much time on incomprehensible, incomplete phrases related to various right-wing conspiracies to appeal to an undecided voter--he had a chance early on by appearing somewhat "normal", but couldn't hold that throughout the debate.

When you think someone "wins" because they can be somewhat rational and civil, you know the bar is set pretty damn low.

At best, no win for either--certainly not a positive for Trump who has no answer for his screw-ups but is insisting that it'll all be better....next month.

I will say again, no Presidential candidate should be over 65.

JohnKill bites the dust along with any comment he has ever made and any replies to him ever made.

amigator
amigator

Exactly why we need a third party or more!
We could also not let ballots contain party representation. lol
I bet you would see some change in the first election after taking policy affiliation off the ballot. People would have to know who that were voting for a novel idea I guess.

I wonder what Biden Policies they are scoring. I have not heard to many policies. Wear a mask and vote trump out? Raise taxes?
How does Biden anticipate addressing China? No idea really probably the same way as the past 47 years.

Mish could you please do a piece on pre-existing conditions elated to insurance and exactly what that means?
If I add my pregnant wife to my policy (private policy CIGNA) she is covered and that is pre-existing. I am not sure our understanding of pre-existing is the same as what is being argued.

