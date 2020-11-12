TheStreet
Military Wife Accused of Voter Fraud Speaks Out

Mish

Another Trumpian fraud claim bites the dust.

 Trump's Claim of Criminal Voting Fraud in Nevada Bites the Dust

"We are confident that there are thousands of people whose votes have been counted that have moved out of Clark County during the pandemic,” said Adam Laxalt, Nevada’s former Attorney General and Co-Chair of the Trump Re-Election campaign.

Laxalt said they have evidence – a list of more than three thousand voters who voted in the 2020 presidential election, but no longer Live in Nevada.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria acknowledged that they received the list. He says, however, that it’s not out of the ordinary for voters to not live in Nevada but still be eligible to vote.

"This is a military town,” said Gloria. “We have Nellis Air Force Base. We also have several students who travel out of state to go to school.” College students and active military are allowed to claim Nevada residency while out of town.

The allegations are upsetting to former Henderson resident Amy Rose, an attorney who still calls Nevada home.

"My husband and I have both been accused of fraud,” said Amy Rose. “We take our duties as citizens very seriously, and it’s just a shock to see that this accusation had been made without any basis in fact."

If you are in a state on orders for the military, families don’t have to change their residency. She says she and her husband's ability to vote in their home state is a state and federal process that families secure with the county registrar.

The list provided by the Trump campaign includes full nine-digit ZIP codes, each one only applying to a handful of homes on a single street. Rose says she and her husband cast absentee ballots and confirmed that her current and former ZIP codes align with two supposedly "fraudulent" votes on the list.

“The list has addresses that are literally on Air Force bases,” Rose said. 

Grasping at Straws in a Tornado

One might think team Trump would take a modicum of effort to weed out the truly ridiculous, but one would be wrong.

No claim is too ridiculous to submit.

Hannity Then and Now

Mish 

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Trump forwarded a video on Twitter showing someone taking a video of a state worker collecting ballots from a drop box after the winner had been called. These idiots that follow the idiot President dont realize that counting continues until all votes are counted even after a winner has been called. Their brain can't comprehend how this is possible because they are dumb. Trump is mentally raping his supporters who dont even realize it.

Sechel
Sechel

The facts and the math do not back a Trump path . The election is over and has been over. Karl Rove just wrote an op-ed on the WSJ saying just that. Only reason Republicans aren't admitting it is because they are afraid to tell king Leer the truth

Tengen
Tengen

I think we're starting to see the negative effects of people living in self-imposed media echo chambers. This impacts a wide array of people today, not just the Trump supporters featured in these stories. They find it way too hard to believe that anyone could have voted for Biden, even if voters didn't particularly like him and just wanted to see Trump lose.

When Trump supporters operate on the belief that everyone is like them because they no longer see contrary opinion. they automatically assume rampant fraud when their guy loses. Over on ZH I'd say a clear majority of people still think Trump will serve his second term and they sound utterly delusional. There is still 4D chess afoot, sealed indictments coming any day now, etc. It's the same claptrap we've been hearing for years.

Even though I didn't vote, I kind of wanted to see Trump lose just to force people back to reality a bit. I watched as the understandable enthusiasm of 2016 morphed into a personality cult. Turning politics into religion isn't good for US society, and given the sorry state of the red/blue teams it's hard to fathom why anyone would offer them anything approaching religious devotion. They clearly don't deserve it!

