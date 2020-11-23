Michigan Certifies and Pennsylvania Tosses Trump Lawsuits

By a 3-0 vote with one abstention, Michigan certified Biden as the winner.

Delusional Trump Supporters Wrong Again

Republican National Committee had urged a delay in Michigan but it was another losing effort as the Board of Canvassers certifies Michigan’s election results.

The board, made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, met Nov. 23 to make the vote count official after all 83 Michigan counties certified their election results, which include Joe Biden’s 2.8% statewide victory over President Donald Trump. The state certification of the more than 5.5 million ballots cast comes after Trump and his attorneys and supporters persistently called for delaying certification. Board of State Canvasser Norman Shinkle abstained from the vote. Christopher Thomas, a former Michigan Elections Director who came out of retirement to help oversee Detroit’s election process, took questions from the board and said the canvassers don’t have the authority to conduct or order investigations or audits of the count before certification. Thomas said the board may adjourn and wait for corrections to returns, but members must have a reason to do so, and with all Michigan counties having certified their results, he argued there would be no legal basis for declining to immediately certify. “You can’t vote ‘no’. There is no ‘no’ in these circumstances... You’re the endgame of the statewide elections for 2020,” Thomas said.

No Legal Provision to Do Anything But Certify

Thomas is correct. There is no legal provision in Michigan law to do anything but certify the results.

Michigan GOP Leaders Tell Election Board to Break the Law

Despite legalities of the matter, Michigan GOP Leaders Tell Election Board to Break the Law

Incitement Laura Cox @MIGOPChair and Ronn McDaniel @GOPChairwoman tell the Michigan election certification board to break the law. Cox and McDaniel "encourage the board to adjourn for 14 days" That is encouraging the board to do something illegal. At best, it is incitement. In criminal law, incitement is the encouragement of another person to commit a crime.

Team Trump is willing to do anything legal or not in an attempt to steal the election.

I said Michigan would certify today and they did.

Judge Disembowels Trump's "Frankenstein" Pennsylvania Lawsuit

On November 21, I noted Judge Disembowels Trump's "Frankenstein" Pennsylvania Lawsuit

Today, Judge Matthew Brann accurately disemboweled a preposterous Trump legal challenge with these words: ‘This is Simply Not How the Constitution Works’ “In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more.” “This claim, like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together from two distinct theories in an attempt to avoid controlling precedent.”

Trump challenged the Pennsylvania ruling..

Pennsylvania’s High Court Rejects Trump Campaign Bid to Throw Out Ballots

Today, in yet another correct decision against a team willing to lie, cheat, and steal, the Wall Street Journal reports Pennsylvania’s High Court Rejects Trump Campaign Bid to Throw Out Ballots.

Pennsylvania’s highest court declined to invalidate thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots with minor errors, striking another blow to the Trump campaign’s attempt to contest election results in the battleground state. The Monday 4-3 ruling applies to 8,329 ballots contested by the Trump campaign in Philadelphia and 2,349 contested by a Republican candidate in Allegheny County, both areas that lean Democratic. The decision likely brings an end to the issue, which has been the subject of substantial post-election litigation in the state due to its expansion of mail-in voting amidst the pandemic. In an opinion announcing the decision, state Justice Christine Donohue wrote that minor errors, “while constituting technical violations of the Election Code, do not warrant the wholesale disenfranchisement of thousands of Pennsylvania voters.”

Appeal Filed

Team Trump won a temporary victory in Pennsylvania in which they could make new Pennsylvania claims.

The Monday order, from the Philadelphia-based Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, requires the Trump campaign and Pennsylvania election officials to file written arguments Monday and Tuesday. The court said it would then decide whether to hold a hearing. The order came in response to an unusual Trump campaign request filed Sunday. The campaign lawyers appealed only the district court’s denial to file a new complaint, not the dismissal of its lawsuit.

Appeal Misspells the Word President

To show just how sloppy, haphazard, and desperate Trump's legal team is, please note the Pennsylvania Appeal Misspells the Word “President,” and Butchers Grammar.

The Trump campaign’s appeal of its devastating loss in federal court in Pennsylvania misspells the word “president” and butchers grammar. The appeal filed Monday also did not ask an appeals court to reverse its defeat or temporarily block Pennsylvania counties’ certification of votes, which are due later in the day. Instead, the appeal at the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit effectively asks for a do-over of its so-far-botched legal effort to invalidate enough votes in Pennsylvania to overturn a projected victory for President-elect Joe Biden, and a loss for President Donald Trump.

Get Your Act Together

The court gave Trump's lawyers until 4:00 PM Eastern to get its act together.

I assure you that won't happen.

Perhaps we find out later today. Regardless, it will be soon enough.

Law Firms Bail

On November 13, Politico reported Another law firm bails out on Trump campaign.

Columbus-based firm Porter Wright Morris & Arthur notified a federal judge hearing a Trump-filed suit over the election tallies in Pennsylvania that the firm is seeking to pull out of the case. It is highly unusual for a major law firm to seek to withdraw its representation of a client in litigation so soon after it commenced. “Cancel Culture has finally reached the courtroom," said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh in a statement. "Leftist mobs descended upon some of the lawyers representing the President’s campaign and they buckled." He added, "The President’s team is undeterred and will move forward with rock-solid attorneys to ensure free and fair elections for all Americans.”

Flashback November 16

Recall Trump Campaign Lawyers Quit Pennsylvania Lawsuit—Again

Three attorneys representing the Trump campaign in a lawsuit seeking to block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results announced their withdrawal from the case Monday night, becoming the second set of attorneys to back down from representing the Trump campaign in the case and coming hours before the case is set to be heard in court Tuesday. The motion comes three days after the previous law firm representing the Trump campaign in the lawsuit, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, also withdrew from the case, and after a law firm in Arizona backed out of representing the Trump campaign in a separate lawsuit last week.

Trump Boots Legal Advisor Sidney Powell

Yesterday, I noted Attorney Sidney Powell Fired for Being Too Conspiratorial Even For Trump

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's top election lawyer, said at a wild press conference last Thursday that he, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis were "an elite strike force team" that's "representing President Trump and we're representing the Trump campaign."

Powell was booted for (among other ridiculous things) making bizarro claims that Venezuela's Hugo Chavez interfered in the election.

Chavez died in 2013.

No Worries, Lighten Up, She's On it

What a hoot.

One of Many Notes

Trump's Legal Team is a Farce

National Embarrassment

Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team a National Embarrassment

Reflections on the State of Affairs

This is so pathetic it's starting to get humorous.

Understanding the Path

Trump's 4D Master Plan

This is all part of Trump's 4D master plan.

Trump planned in advance to lose 34 consecutive cases so that he could get straight to the Supreme Court for an ultimate victory that would shock the whole world.

Proposed Reality

After these total mockeries of justice by Team Trump (members dwindling by the day), I highly doubt the Supreme Court takes any of these cases.

Mish