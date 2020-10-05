Lesson on Secrets: Problems Don't Go Away If You Hide Them
Mish
"Don't Tell Anyone," said Trump to an Advisor
The Wall Street Journal reports Trump Didn’t Disclose First Positive Covid-19 Test While Awaiting a Second Test on Thursday
President Trump didn’t disclose a positive result from a rapid test for Covid-19 on Thursday while awaiting the findings from a more thorough coronavirus screening, according to people familiar with the matter.
As the virus spread among the people closest to him, Mr. Trump also asked one adviser not to disclose results of their own positive test. “Don’t tell anyone,” Mr. Trump said, according to a person familiar with the conversation.
The initial secrecy within Mr. Trump’s inner circle has created a sense of anxiety within the West Wing. Publicly, the White House has issued evolving and contradictory statements about the president’s health that has some officials worried about their own credibility.
“I’m glued to Twitter and TV because I have no official communication from anyone in the West Wing,” an administration official said.
At a press briefing Saturday, the president, who has been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center since Friday, watched as the White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, told reporters that his symptoms were improving. Minutes later, Mr. Trump grew alarmed when another person familiar with the situation warned reporters that Mr. Trump’s recent condition had been concerning. An angry president quickly dialed an adviser from his hospital room.
“Who the f— said that?” Mr. Trump demanded, according to a person familiar with the call. The Associated Press later identified the person as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
How Many in the West Wing Have Covid?
It's a secret. The White House Press Secretary Won't Disclose the Number.
After White House Director of Strategic Communication Alyssa Farah said earlier today that the White House would be releasing numbers of West Wing staffers who have tested positive for coronavirus, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said they would not, citing privacy concerns.
She also would not answer when repeatedly pressed whether Trump was tested before the presidential debate or on Wednesday, saying she wouldn't give a "time stamped" readout of his testing schedule.
Another Trumpian Photo Op
Trump left the hospital briefly to appear in a motorcade photo op.
Politically Foolish
Even if one claims this was low risk medically, it was politically foolish.
Trump's ego has insatiable demands.
And his supporters are so inflicted with their own TDS they fail to see the problem.
This stunt will cost Trump votes.
