Lesson on Secrets: Problems Don't Go Away If You Hide Them

Mish

Secrecy Creates Anxiety In the White Houser

"Don't Tell Anyone," said Trump to an Advisor

The Wall Street Journal reports Trump Didn’t Disclose First Positive Covid-19 Test While Awaiting a Second Test on Thursday

President Trump didn’t disclose a positive result from a rapid test for Covid-19 on Thursday while awaiting the findings from a more thorough coronavirus screening, according to people familiar with the matter.

As the virus spread among the people closest to him, Mr. Trump also asked one adviser not to disclose results of their own positive test. “Don’t tell anyone,” Mr. Trump said, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

The initial secrecy within Mr. Trump’s inner circle has created a sense of anxiety within the West Wing. Publicly, the White House has issued evolving and contradictory statements about the president’s health that has some officials worried about their own credibility.

I’m glued to Twitter and TV because I have no official communication from anyone in the West Wing,” an administration official said.

At a press briefing Saturday, the president, who has been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center since Friday, watched as the White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, told reporters that his symptoms were improving. Minutes later, Mr. Trump grew alarmed when another person familiar with the situation warned reporters that Mr. Trump’s recent condition had been concerning. An angry president quickly dialed an adviser from his hospital room.

“Who the f— said that?” Mr. Trump demanded, according to a person familiar with the call. The Associated Press later identified the person as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

How Many in the West Wing Have Covid?

It's a secret. The White House Press Secretary Won't Disclose the Number.

After White House Director of Strategic Communication Alyssa Farah said earlier today that the White House would be releasing numbers of West Wing staffers who have tested positive for coronavirus, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said they would not, citing privacy concerns. 

She also would not answer when repeatedly pressed whether Trump was tested before the presidential debate or on Wednesday, saying she wouldn't give a "time stamped" readout of his testing schedule.

Another Trumpian Photo Op

Trump left the hospital briefly to appear in a motorcade photo op. 

Politically Foolish

Even if one claims this was low risk medically, it was politically foolish.

Trump's ego has insatiable demands. 

And his supporters are so inflicted with their own TDS they fail to see the problem.

This stunt will cost Trump votes.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Epic! For Trumpers it has been all fun and games having a troll president that “owns the libs” but we are in serious trouble now with the continuity of government and mental capacity of the president. Trump is on a cocktail of drugs all of which have bad side effects and covid has long term negative effects.. Is Trump fully mentally capable? We cant have a mad king burn down the world because he isnt functioning right.

28 days till election.
10 days till Boris Brexit Bonanza.
7 days for Trump to end up on ventilator?

KidHorn
KidHorn

I don't condone the drive by, but let's wait and see who gets infected, when the symptoms show and how sick they get before blaming anything on Trump.

Rusty Nail
Rusty Nail

For the people wondering about Mish's vote... I believe he lives in Utah, so his choice will make no difference. It would be more interesting if he lived somewhere where his choice might actually effect the outcome of the election.

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

Wow he has GONE TO ALL CAPS ON EVERY TWEET.

