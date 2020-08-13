Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Is Kamala Harris a Nauseating Political Opportunist?

Mish

That's the claim I made yesterday following Biden's selection of Harris as his running mate.

Nauseating But Predicted: Biden Selects Kamala Harris as His VP Running Mate

This is as nauseating as it was predictable.

It will not help Biden beat Trump, but Trump is so far behind it likely does not matter.

I cannot support this ticket, nor can I support Trump.

In that regard, nothing really changed. No matter who Biden picked, I was not about to endorse him.

But Biden's caving into the progressive wing of the party with a political opportunist like Harris is sickening to say the least.

Mish

Progressive? 

She is not as progressive as Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders but she does support Medicare-For-All. 

No one can call here a centrist, so what is she?

Nauseating?

That is the word that caused the most questions, but I stand by it.

In regards to "inappropriate touching" Biden  Harris said she believed the accusers.

Sen. Kamala Harris, who was announced as presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate on Tuesday, once said that she believed women who accused Biden of inappropriate touching.

“I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” the California senator told reporters in April 2019.

Nearly a year later, Biden would be accused of sexual assault by former aide Tara Reade, which is the most serious allegations he had faced and one he vehemently denied. Harris, who had by that point dropped out of the presidential race, said that Reade “has a right to tell her story.”

I also found her presumption of guilt charges against Brett Kavanaugh more than a bit nauseating.

She asked Kavanaugh if he would take a lie detector test knowing full well as a prosecutor they are both unreliable and inadmissible in court.

Biden is Not a Racist But  ...

Political Opportunist?

There are only two possibilities in play. Harris either believes the charges against Biden or she doesn't.

Either way, Harris has problems.

Harris either made bald-faced lies of the worst kind or she is willing to be on a ticket with someone accused by many women of being a sexual predator while making the claim that she believes those women.

Please consider Kamala Harris believed Joe Biden’s accusers — until she didn’t.

The fact that Harris so eagerly climbed aboard Joe’s bus says something about her character and what she really thinks about #MeToo. Far from the feminist icon she portrayed herself as during the Kavanaugh hearings, she personifies the left’s weaponization of assault for political ends. The biggest losers in this game are true victims of ­assault and abuse, who now face an even more daunting climb to being believed.  

Harris’ addition to the Biden ticket, then, is not a great feminist achievement. Rather, it is a harsh blow to the feminist cause. Her decision to join Biden after accusing him of ­assault underscores, in a damning and irreversible way, how unseriously her party takes these issues when there are political ambitions at stake.

Nauseating Political Opportunist?

You bet.

If you have better words I will be happy to consider them.

And Trump will press Biden about this. Harris was not a good addition and it could cost Biden the election (I just doubt it at the moment).

For discussion, please see Biden is a Huge Favorite to Win the Election

By the way, what does picking Harris as a running mate say about Joe Biden? 

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-4
tokidoki
tokidoki

Trump will win and the next day there will be a huge riot.

Realist
Realist

That's it? Wow. I was expecting something significant. Trump says worse things before breakfast each day.

If one waits wait for perfection, one never accomplishes anything.

”No matter who Biden picked, I would not have endorsed him”.

Interesting. Even if there was a perfect vp candidate, you still wouldn't support the ticket. What if he had picked you Mish? Just kidding.

tokidoki
tokidoki

Donald Trump will drop out and Ivanka Trump will take over. America can NOT resist a hot blonde. It's a true game changer.

Hot Blonde vs Confused Old Man/Problematic Minority.

Trump Family wins again.

nzyank
nzyank

"Nauseating" is a harsh term to use for another human being, and is similar to Trump's use of the term "nasty" to describe his political opponents. Particularly when used without explanation as to why, it is a term that tends to polarize the debate and drag things into the mud, as we unfortunately saw with some of the responses yesterday. It would be much better to just state that one does not plan to vote for the ticket because f x, y and z, and then others can evaluate the reasons for themselves, instead of leaping to inappropriate conclusions. Thanks for your follow-up post doing so.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nauseating But Predicted: Biden Selects Kamala Harris as His VP Running Mate

As widely expected, Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Mish

by

Ken Kam

Biden is a Huge Favorite to Win the Election

Nate Silver's model shows Biden is favored to win the election in November with odds of 71-29.

Mish

by

Stuki

Trump Signs 4 Executive Orders, One Requires States Pay 25% of the Cost

Trump signed an executive order today after talks with Democrats broke down.

Mish

by

Herkie

Senator Sasse Blasts Trump's Executive Orders as "Unconstitutional Slop"

Senator Ben Sasse broke ranks today and was the first Republican to criticize the president's executive orders on Covid.

Mish

by

Herkie

Millennials Screwed Again, This Time on Unemployment

Age group demographics show millennials have the highest unemployment rates now.

Mish

by

TeleAllende

Heaven Help Us if Unemployment Follows the Path of the Great Recession

Here's a series of charts showing the duration of unemployment followed by a comparison to what happened in the Great Recession.

Mish

by

Stuki

Boston Fed President "The Recovery is Losing Steam"

Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren is worried about the recovery. In addition, he is the third Fed president praising lockdowns.

Mish

by

Stuki

What is the Real Coronavirus Death Toll in the US?

Media is rife with complaints of overcounts and undercounts of Covid-19 deaths.

Mish

by

Wake up sheeple

Deep Pockets, the IRS, and the Huge Flaw in Trump's Tax Payroll Deferral

Trump's payroll tax deferral is fatally flawed by deep pockets and the IRS.

Mish

by

Bcalderone

Yet Another Fed President Supports More Free Money and a Covid Lockdown

Chicago Fed president Charles Evans says a 4-week lockdown could help.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer