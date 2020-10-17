TheStreet
I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President

Mish

There is a choice and I made mine long ago. It's time for an endorsement.

Jo Jorgensen for President

I get emails every day of two types.

  1. How can you be for Biden?
  2. How can you be for Trump?

I get more of the former than the latter but the frequency depends on whether I defend one or the other on anything. 

I announced long ago that I would not vote for either of them and that I would vote Libertarian. 

Today, I make an official endorsement. 

Why?

Neutrality and Peace

Please look at Jo's Platform on Neutrality and Peace.

“MY PLAN IS TO TURN AMERICA INTO ONE GIANT SWITZERLAND, ARMED AND NEUTRAL, WITH THE MILITARY FORCE TO DEFEND AMERICA’S SHORE AND SOIL AGAINST ANY FOREIGN ATTACKERS OR INVADERS, PROTECTED BY AN ARMED CITIZENRY, AND A MILITARY LASER-FOCUSED ON DEFENDING AMERICA.

NO US INVOLVEMENT IN FOREIGN WARS. BRING HOME OUR 200,000 PLUS AMERICAN MILITARY PERSONELL STATIONED IN FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND NO US MILITARY AID TO FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS. NO US BLOCKADES OR EMBARGOES OF NON-MILITARY TRADE.

PEACE, AT LAST.”

Trump's Act of Wars

People tell me Trump has not started any wars. That's a fallacy.

His embargoes on Iran and Venezuela are acts of war, far worse than any naval blockade. 

Worse yet, Trump has forced the entire world to honor the embargoes, under threats of sanctions against them too. 

Virtually none were necessary for America’s self-defense. Yet these needless wars caused the injuries or deaths of hundreds of thousands of American soldiers…and the waste of trillions of tax dollars — and the creation of trillions of dollars of federal government debt. U.S. government involvement in these wars caused the deaths and injuries of hundreds of thousands of people in foreign lands. And cost their citizens trillions of dollars in taxes and destruction. And needlessly created hundreds of thousands of enemies for us.

A vote for Trump is a vote for more of the same. 

More tariffs, more weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, more meddling in the Mideast and he still has not brought the troops from Afghanistan, Iraq, or Syria. 

Trump and Biden Budget Deficits

Trump promised to balance the budget. Did he? 

Of course not, and neither will Biden. 

The deficit under Trump soared out of control even before Covid hit, and much of it was due to absurd military spending.

Jo's Platform on Government Spending

Please look at Jo's Platform on Government Spending and Debt.

“AS PRESIDENT, I WILL USE MY CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY TO BLOCK ANY NEW BORROWING. I WILL VETO ANY SPENDING BILL THAT WOULD LEAD TO A DEFICIT, AND VETO ANY DEBT CEILING INCREASE. I WILL GIVE EVERY CABINET SECRETARY A SPECIFIC SPENDING REDUCTION TARGET TO MEET AND HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE. THERE IS SIMPLY NO EXCUSE FOR STICKING OUR CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN WITH THE BILL FOR THESE BIPARTISAN BLOATED BUDGETS.”

Republicans promise that every year (in which Democrats are in power). 

In years Republicans are in power (like now), they are strangely silent.

I have had enough. Haven't you?

Trump on Tariffs 

Trump has made a mess of trade. Our farmers are suffering and so are importers of goods.

Over 3,500 Corporations are So Fed Up With Trump's Tariffs They Sue the US.

And Trump Threatens China With a "Big Price" for Covid

Economic illiterates, warmongers, and bullies support Trump's actions.

Biden rates to be better but only because Trump is in a class by himself.

Jo's Platform on Tariffs

Please look at Jo's Platform on Tariffs.

THE FREEDOM TO TRADE AND TRAVEL IS FUNDAMENTAL TO HUMAN LIBERTY. AS AMERICAN CITIZENS, WE SHOULD BE FREE TO TRAVEL ANYWHERE WE CHOOSE, AND TO BUY AND SELL ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. AS PRESIDENT, I WILL USE MY CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY TO ELIMINATE TRADE BARRIERS & TARIFFS, AND WORK TO REPEAL ARBITRARY QUOTAS ON THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO CAN LEGALLY ENTER THE UNITED STATES TO WORK, VISIT, OR RESIDE.

It's easy to find some faults in the above. Open borders and free benefits are not compatible. Then again, Jo is not in favor of Medicare for All and other types of free benefits.

Healthcare

Biden and the Democrats want something that will morph into Medicare for All. Lord only knows what Kamela Harris wants. 

Trump wasted enormous amounts of energy trying to dismantle Obamacare with no real plan as to how to go about it.

Please look at Jo's Platform on Healthcare.

“REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATIC POLICIES OVER THE PAST FIFTY YEARS ARE THE REASON HEALTH CARE HAS BECOME SO EXPENSIVE. THEIR LATEST PROPOSALS TO ‘FIX’ HEALTH CARE WILL FURTHER MICROMANAGE YOUR DOCTORS AND RESTRICT YOUR ACCESS TO CARE WHILE FAILING TO SOLVE THE UNDERLYING PROBLEM. THEY DIFFER ONLY ON WHETHER THIS SHOULD BE DONE BY PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES OR GOVERNMENT BUREAUCRATS. THIS IS THE EXACT OPPOSITE OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE. WE CAN REDUCE THE COST OF HEALTH CARE 75% BY ALLOWING REAL PRICE COMPETITION, AND BY SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCING GOVERNMENT AND INSURANCE COMPANY PAPERWORK. THIS WILL MAKE HEALTH CARE AFFORDABLE FOR MOST AMERICANS, WHILE ALSO REDUCING THE COST OF LEGACY PROGRAMS LIKE MEDICARE, MEDICAID, AND THE VA.”

Here's more ....

Probably the biggest problem with our health-care system is that our health insurance isn’t insurance at all! In any other industry, insurance covers only unexpected costs, and because of that, costs remain relatively low. Meanwhile, our broken health-care system has insurance pay for everything, and removes all accountability.

Just think how expensive your car insurance would be if it paid for gas, oil changes, or car washes. 

You would have absolutely no reason to shop around for the best gasoline prices, because you’d simply take out your copay card at even the nicest gas stations. And the gas stations would have no reason to compete with each other on price. In fact, they could increase costs without you even knowing. They wouldn’t care because they’d get paid the big dollars anyway. 

This is exactly what has happened in our health-care system: there is absolutely no reason for patients to shop for better prices, and as a result, health-care providers have no reason to compete. Insurance companies can charge higher prices without any accountability, and we’re the ones left footing the bill. 

Unlike nearly every other procedure, the costs of Lasik and plastic surgery have gone down and their quality has improved, in large part because they are not covered by insurance.

Wasted Votes

People tell me a vote for Jo is a "wasted vote".

By the same token any votes in California, Illinois, New York are wasted because we all know who will win.

Actually, voting for Trump or Biden is a wasted vote because both will continue inane warmongering, neither will strive to reduce the budget deficit, Trump will continue destroying US jobs with inane tariffs.

How is voting for either Trump or Biden not wasting your vote?

For these reasons, I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President.

Mish

CaliforniaStan
CaliforniaStan

In the context of Trump saying any result other than him winning is illegitimate, it is important to have the highest possible vote for Biden. Even if you know how your state is going, as I do in California, symbolically the vote is still important. Not to mention everything down ballot. As a registered Republican never-Trumper, the Party of Trump needs to get destroyed up and down the ballot if there is to be any hope of reviving a responsible Republican party.

Americanyellowvest
Americanyellowvest

I sent in a completely unmarked ballot.

Dean2020
Dean2020

I get the same reaction when I say I'm not voting for either Biden or Trump. Actually, first reaction is that they comment that you 'need' to vote. Of course I will vote but not for freak1 or freak2. The conversation of voting for the lessor of the two evils almost always follows. My comment, "Why would you vote for someone you consider evil?"

People are brainwashed into thinking they have only two choices. I think in reality that people that vote Biden or Trump only have 1 choice because the end result will remain the same. My wife and I registered for the Libertarian party a month back. I consider my vote a vote for change. Casting a Biden/Trump vote is a vote to continue along a path of inequality and destruction.

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Mish, I agree with everything you say about Jorgensen, good stuff.

Not a wasted vote even in IL, as it helps keep the party on the ballot for next time. That’s the r

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Reason why Jill Stein wanted recounts last time. However in Michigan her people found in Detroit area counties a c

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Certain major candidate had % vote that would make Brezhnev blush.

By the way, an embargo is not same as a blockade.

Sechel
Sechel

Armed citizenry? There is already some controversy with Jorgensen and Boogaloo. Whether she supports them or courts them is hardly the point. We have a problem with militias. We don't need more. This is a huge disqualifier.

Health care? Is she for the Swiss model which I like? I don't read that. Seems like under her plan if you can't afford it you get Tussin and prayers.

Switzerland is a successful country but a country with a largely homogeneous country the size of Israel. Yea they speak four languages but the differences are fewer than the similarities. It's no blueprint for the U.S. Sure they had 500 years of peace and prosperity but that was due to mountains and all they achieved was the Cookoo clock( see 3rd man).

I still go back to my point that 2020 is a binary choice. We all know its gointo be Biden or Trump. Yea some will write in Ronald Reagan but it ain't happening. Four years ago those that wrote in Jill Stein helped elect Donald Trump

nzyank
nzyank
  1. Will she stop selling Arms abroad? If not, then she is pro war.
  2. Opening US borders to this extent is concerning. I think the US benefits from selective immigration, not open borders. Freedom to travel is different than freedom to immigrate.
  3. I don't think her heath care policy is realistic, and the lasik and plastic surgery examples are not representative. Many health care customers do not have the ability to price and quality shop due to the nature of the service. In NZ we have health care for all, and it works quite well.
Johnjkiii
Johnjkiii

I can agree with almost all of what she says but you're still, in effect, voting for Biden. If he wins you, along with the rest of us will regret it.

Scooot
Scooot

There must be people who normally support either of the main parties that don’t like this time’s binary choice. If they all vote for an unlikely alternative it’s a message and maybe the first stages of change.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I like the platform...although I don't think her ideas (or yours) on healthcare necessarily provide the solutions we need to that thorny problem.

The biggest problems with healthcare stem from bad decision-making by providers....which is a direct result of unrealistic expectations on the part of families of sick people....

As long as families want to go to extreme lengths to keep their unhealthy, aged, and dying parents alive through heroic treatment.....and the system pays hospitals and doctors to do that.....costs will be way beyond the pale.

Similarly, we spend great fortunes saving the lives of weak, sick infants....which creates a large population of special needs kids...who grow up to be special needs adults....and who tax the system for their entire lifetimes.

And your idea...that people should pay for their own well-care.....is sound fiscally, but maybe not quite as do-able for young families as you think.

The rest of it makes perfect sense to me.....but unfortunately she has exactly zero chance of winning....and none of those great platform planks stands a chance of turning into policy.

So..to me....voting Libertarian is nothing more than a protest....and a meaningless one in the final analysis.

Biden has raised three quarters of a billion dollars.....Jorgensen has raised two million.

That's the problem with American politics....in a nutshell.

We've created a permanent barrier....no third party can possibly play the kind of poker that takes a hundred million dollars just to ante up.

The challenge now.....for the few remaining smart, sensible people who care enough to work for it........would be:

How can we use the tools of the internet...specifically YouTube and social media...in more useful ways to drum up grassroots support for the Jorgensens of the world?

The last and only hope for change in America is a true grassroots (peaceful) rebellion against the powerful entrenched private and corporate interests who pay for the kind of government they want.

And against the US Military-Industrial Complex...which is real and powerful...and does meet my definition of a Deep State.

Because the Congress is playing for the other side....the Supreme Court is now playing for the other side......the billionaire side.....the ones electing the Bidens.

Right now we have a brushfire to put out. A vote against Trump is more important to me than an intellectually satisfying bur meaningless vote for your candidate.

No matter who wins this election, the challenge I just explained needs to remain in focus for those people wise and intelligent enough to tell fact from fiction....and who are capable of being thought leaders. You are such a person. I hope you will think about it.

Realist
Realist

She lost me at ”armed citizenry”.

I wouldn't want to live in a country where citizens open carry their arsenals in public places. I can imagine the carnage if every single citizen walking around had pistols in their holsters and ar15s on their backs.

Good luck with your election America. I hope you get a tremendous turnout and that everyone’s vote is counted.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

I endorse Mish for making a wise choice. I wish I could join you Mish but Trump has to go and Biden is the best way to make it happen. I will be voting against Biden in the next election, assuming he is still alive and running.

Greggg
Greggg

Given her platform I would expect Israel, AIPAC, the ADL, and the SPLC will vehemently campaign against her, which is an endorsement by itself.

Jojo
Jojo

Whatever makes you feel good...

Nothing is going to change in our political landscape until money is taken out of politics completely.

All political races should be paid for out of tax revenues with perhaps relatively small contributions allowed ONLY by private citizens. No money from companies, corporations, PACs, etc. would be allowed. If you were caught funneling money to a politicians/campaign, the penalty would be mandatory jail time plus some fine.

Political campaigns should be limited to say 8-12 weeks, as some countries currently do. No political advertising, interviews or discussions would be permitted prior to the official start of each campaign in an effort to eliminate the 2-3 year long, "what if", "horse race" campaigns we currently have, thus hopefully forcing the MSM to focus on real news that matters to a greater number of people.

A major additional benefit of public funded campaigns in this manner would be to expand the pool of who could/would run for office, assuming they meet some basic qualifications (TBD), thus opening up the talent pool significantly.

OTOH, the MSM would lose significant political advertising $$ so they would not be happy with short, low expense campaigns. Political "pundits" would need to look for another line of work. Talking head news anchors might need to find another line of work. Lastly, swamp denizens, power brokers, lobbyists & lawyers would also be losers and therefore likely against any such reforms.

Carl_R
Carl_R

Mish, I totally agree. I will be voting for Jo Jorgensen.

What is wasting a vote? Wasting a vote is voting for someone you don't believe in. I don't believe in Biden. I don't believe in Trump. A vote for either would be a total waste. Not wasting a vote is to vote for what you believe in, and I believe in Jo's platform. Oh, there are minor disagreements, but nothing that bothers me. On the other hand, Trump is appalling, and Biden threatens to be awful as well.

If everyone chooses the perceived "lesser of two evils", the only choices they ever will have to choose from will be evil. The only way to force the two major parties to reform is to have other parties rise to compete with them. We've seen that happen in Europe, and it can happen here. If people agree with Libertarians, they should vote Libertarian, and as their vote count grows, they will be taken seriously. If people agree with Greens, or Socialists, they should vote Green or Socialist.

What we have now is a vicious circle. People say "Libertarians can't win", so they don't vote for them, so they struggle in the shadows, and can never get off the ground. Even if 30% of the people agree with them, so long as the vote stays at 3%, they never make progress. In Europe it has become the norm for minor parties to play a factor, and so they capture the votes they deserve.

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

Any vote not for Trump is one less vote for him. He actually would still have a shot because states like Texas and Georgia are up for grabs because Jorgensen is taking votes away from Trump much in the way that Jill Stein did in 2016 from Hillary. I encourage all conservatives to vote for Jorgensen in states like Texas and Georgia and even Florida and Ohio

