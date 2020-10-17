I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President

There is a choice and I made mine long ago. It's time for an endorsement.

Jo Jorgensen for President

I get emails every day of two types.

How can you be for Biden? How can you be for Trump?

I get more of the former than the latter but the frequency depends on whether I defend one or the other on anything.

I announced long ago that I would not vote for either of them and that I would vote Libertarian.

Today, I make an official endorsement.

Why?

Neutrality and Peace

Please look at Jo's Platform on Neutrality and Peace.

“MY PLAN IS TO TURN AMERICA INTO ONE GIANT SWITZERLAND, ARMED AND NEUTRAL, WITH THE MILITARY FORCE TO DEFEND AMERICA’S SHORE AND SOIL AGAINST ANY FOREIGN ATTACKERS OR INVADERS, PROTECTED BY AN ARMED CITIZENRY, AND A MILITARY LASER-FOCUSED ON DEFENDING AMERICA. NO US INVOLVEMENT IN FOREIGN WARS. BRING HOME OUR 200,000 PLUS AMERICAN MILITARY PERSONELL STATIONED IN FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND NO US MILITARY AID TO FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS. NO US BLOCKADES OR EMBARGOES OF NON-MILITARY TRADE. PEACE, AT LAST.”

Trump's Act of Wars

People tell me Trump has not started any wars. That's a fallacy.

His embargoes on Iran and Venezuela are acts of war, far worse than any naval blockade.

Worse yet, Trump has forced the entire world to honor the embargoes, under threats of sanctions against them too.

Virtually none were necessary for America’s self-defense. Yet these needless wars caused the injuries or deaths of hundreds of thousands of American soldiers…and the waste of trillions of tax dollars — and the creation of trillions of dollars of federal government debt. U.S. government involvement in these wars caused the deaths and injuries of hundreds of thousands of people in foreign lands. And cost their citizens trillions of dollars in taxes and destruction. And needlessly created hundreds of thousands of enemies for us.

A vote for Trump is a vote for more of the same.

More tariffs, more weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, more meddling in the Mideast and he still has not brought the troops from Afghanistan, Iraq, or Syria.

Trump and Biden Budget Deficits

Trump promised to balance the budget. Did he?

Of course not, and neither will Biden.

The deficit under Trump soared out of control even before Covid hit, and much of it was due to absurd military spending.

Jo's Platform on Government Spending

Please look at Jo's Platform on Government Spending and Debt.

“AS PRESIDENT, I WILL USE MY CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY TO BLOCK ANY NEW BORROWING. I WILL VETO ANY SPENDING BILL THAT WOULD LEAD TO A DEFICIT, AND VETO ANY DEBT CEILING INCREASE. I WILL GIVE EVERY CABINET SECRETARY A SPECIFIC SPENDING REDUCTION TARGET TO MEET AND HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE. THERE IS SIMPLY NO EXCUSE FOR STICKING OUR CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN WITH THE BILL FOR THESE BIPARTISAN BLOATED BUDGETS.”

Republicans promise that every year (in which Democrats are in power).

In years Republicans are in power (like now), they are strangely silent.

I have had enough. Haven't you?

Trump on Tariffs

Trump has made a mess of trade. Our farmers are suffering and so are importers of goods.

Over 3,500 Corporations are So Fed Up With Trump's Tariffs They Sue the US.

And Trump Threatens China With a "Big Price" for Covid

Economic illiterates, warmongers, and bullies support Trump's actions.

Biden rates to be better but only because Trump is in a class by himself.

Jo's Platform on Tariffs

Please look at Jo's Platform on Tariffs.

THE FREEDOM TO TRADE AND TRAVEL IS FUNDAMENTAL TO HUMAN LIBERTY. AS AMERICAN CITIZENS, WE SHOULD BE FREE TO TRAVEL ANYWHERE WE CHOOSE, AND TO BUY AND SELL ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. AS PRESIDENT, I WILL USE MY CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY TO ELIMINATE TRADE BARRIERS & TARIFFS, AND WORK TO REPEAL ARBITRARY QUOTAS ON THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO CAN LEGALLY ENTER THE UNITED STATES TO WORK, VISIT, OR RESIDE.

It's easy to find some faults in the above. Open borders and free benefits are not compatible. Then again, Jo is not in favor of Medicare for All and other types of free benefits.

Healthcare

Biden and the Democrats want something that will morph into Medicare for All. Lord only knows what Kamela Harris wants.

Trump wasted enormous amounts of energy trying to dismantle Obamacare with no real plan as to how to go about it.

Please look at Jo's Platform on Healthcare.

“REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATIC POLICIES OVER THE PAST FIFTY YEARS ARE THE REASON HEALTH CARE HAS BECOME SO EXPENSIVE. THEIR LATEST PROPOSALS TO ‘FIX’ HEALTH CARE WILL FURTHER MICROMANAGE YOUR DOCTORS AND RESTRICT YOUR ACCESS TO CARE WHILE FAILING TO SOLVE THE UNDERLYING PROBLEM. THEY DIFFER ONLY ON WHETHER THIS SHOULD BE DONE BY PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES OR GOVERNMENT BUREAUCRATS. THIS IS THE EXACT OPPOSITE OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE. WE CAN REDUCE THE COST OF HEALTH CARE 75% BY ALLOWING REAL PRICE COMPETITION, AND BY SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCING GOVERNMENT AND INSURANCE COMPANY PAPERWORK. THIS WILL MAKE HEALTH CARE AFFORDABLE FOR MOST AMERICANS, WHILE ALSO REDUCING THE COST OF LEGACY PROGRAMS LIKE MEDICARE, MEDICAID, AND THE VA.”

Here's more ....

Probably the biggest problem with our health-care system is that our health insurance isn’t insurance at all! In any other industry, insurance covers only unexpected costs, and because of that, costs remain relatively low. Meanwhile, our broken health-care system has insurance pay for everything, and removes all accountability. Just think how expensive your car insurance would be if it paid for gas, oil changes, or car washes. You would have absolutely no reason to shop around for the best gasoline prices, because you’d simply take out your copay card at even the nicest gas stations. And the gas stations would have no reason to compete with each other on price. In fact, they could increase costs without you even knowing. They wouldn’t care because they’d get paid the big dollars anyway. This is exactly what has happened in our health-care system: there is absolutely no reason for patients to shop for better prices, and as a result, health-care providers have no reason to compete. Insurance companies can charge higher prices without any accountability, and we’re the ones left footing the bill. Unlike nearly every other procedure, the costs of Lasik and plastic surgery have gone down and their quality has improved, in large part because they are not covered by insurance.

Wasted Votes

People tell me a vote for Jo is a "wasted vote".

By the same token any votes in California, Illinois, New York are wasted because we all know who will win.

Actually, voting for Trump or Biden is a wasted vote because both will continue inane warmongering, neither will strive to reduce the budget deficit, Trump will continue destroying US jobs with inane tariffs.

How is voting for either Trump or Biden not wasting your vote?

For these reasons, I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President.

Mish