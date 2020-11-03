I Am Fearful of Violence No Matter Who Wins

I emailed a friend today about a violent outcome to the election. The topic also came up on Twitter.

Tweet Thread on Violence

Here is the thread started by Peter Atwater, an analyst I highly respect.

If Biden wins and Trump repeats his claim the election was stolen, violence could start on either side no matter who wins.

Never before in history has a candidate refused to say he would honor the result, until now.

Trump ought to say right now he will honor the vote. He should also request calm no matter who wins.

But here we are with potentially explosive consequences.

This is especially true if Trump declares he won the election before the votes are in, or he attempts to disquality votes not counted.

Regardless, this is a powder keg of emotion with no apparent outlet and no calming words anywhere.

I sincerely hope I am wrong, but I fear violence no matter who wins.

Mish