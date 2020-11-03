TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

I Am Fearful of Violence No Matter Who Wins

Mish

I emailed a friend today about a violent outcome to the election. The topic also came up on Twitter.

Tweet Thread on Violence

Here is the thread started by Peter Atwater, an analyst I highly respect.

If Biden wins and Trump repeats his claim the election was stolen, violence could start on either side no matter who wins.

Never before in history has a candidate refused to say he would honor the result, until now.

Trump ought to say right now he will honor the vote. He should also request calm no matter who wins.

But here we are with potentially explosive consequences. 

This is especially true if Trump declares he won the election before the votes are in, or he attempts to disquality votes not counted. 

Regardless, this is a powder keg of emotion with no apparent outlet and no calming words anywhere.

I sincerely hope I am wrong, but I fear violence no matter who wins.

Mish

Comments (28)
No. 1-8
Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

Sad that so many Americans are willing to kill each other over two men who could care less about their liberty, their freedom, their rights, and the Constitution.

Herkie
Herkie

Trump's response to his militia "army" almost forcing the Biden bus off the highway and causing at least one wreck in Texas was LOVE IT! That act he said he saw his people did nothing wrong. In fact the FBI is looking into it according to the FBI and if they are it would have to be under the Federal Code, the relevent section being Title 18 subsection 241 and possibly 242, Conspiracy Against Rights, felony charges carrying up to 10 years in prison and if certain conditions are met a capital crime. But Trump praised them and his son had just invited those supporters at a Texas rally "to go out and have a little fun." It is not as if the federal code has laws that are applicable to what happened on that freeway that are NOT felonies. The FBI is not investigating these people for tailgating.

I think there will be some serious problems. In fact I think long term the US is finished.

dbannist
dbannist

I seem to remember that Al Gore refused to accept the vote and had lawyers intervene several times.

Bush won every recount, was relatively hidden from view during each recount (that he won each and every time) and refused to recount those counties that were favorable to him where he would have picked up votes. Only those counties were recounted that favored Gore.

So there's at least one other candidate who refused to just accept the vote.

Trump stated he accept the vote, but only if we knew the vote. There's a difference. Trump NEVER stated he'd refuse to accept the vote. There is a clear difference between what Mish is saying Trump would do vs. what Trump actually said he'd do.

I'm not apologizing for Trump either. I can't stand the guy. I just care about careful statements that don't misstate what someone actually said, on either side.

silverdog148
silverdog148

Contrary to popular opinion violence will be low in my opinion if Biden wins. It's not as bad as some are making it out to be , the supremes and pretty much any federal judge are going to give Biden the benefit of the doubt because they want to preserve the current system and the nice perks they have. In fact even a sizable portion of Biden voters are voting for the same thing, keep the current system going.

Trump supporters are not the riot in the streets with brick supporters they are the AR-15 crowd which leaves no room in the middle, if they go out and mayhem, well there is only one response possible for law enforcement, Trump supporters know this and will stay home.

EGW
EGW

I doubt that Republicans will get violent and loot/burn down their neighborhoods and cities. Violence seems to be the modus operandi of Antifa, Blm, and some other groups.

Thalamus
Thalamus

Scorecard and the hammer, which got Obama and Michael elected, is the reason the vote won't be accepted. It's a mathematical impossibility for Joe Biden to win unless there is CIA cheating.

KidHorn
KidHorn

All the violence, so far, has been in heavily democratic cities and perpetrated by BLM and/or Antifa. Little evidence that Trump supporters will be violent. Lots of evidence to the contrary.

Zardoz
Zardoz

trump is Putin's masterpiece for destroying America.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Republican Attempt to Steal the Election Has No Bounds

No matter who you are for, you should be in favor of a fair election.

Mish

by

EGW

Nassim Taleb Accuses Trump of Incompetence and Denial

Nassim Taleb, author of best-selling 'Black Swan' comments on global leaders' responses to Covid.

Mish

by

RonJ

A Simple Guide to Understanding Election Craps

Nate Silver has Trump's chance of winning at 10%. If accurate, how likely is that?

Mish

by

Jojo

Greenwald Quits The Intercept Over Censorship Related to Hunter Biden

Glenn Greenwald has had enough of The Intercept, a company he co-founded.

Mish

by

kiers

Cannabis Legalization is On the Ballot in 5 States, What's Next?

Cannabis legalization is on the ballot in 5 states. Here's what to expect.

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

Friendly’s Restaurant Files for Bankruptcy, Expect Many More

The Ice cream eatery has estimated liabilities of up to $100 million and no way to pay them.

Mish

by

Jojo

Absurd Idea of the Day: US Could Split Into More Than One Country

Let's discuss fat tails and fat tales.

Mish

by

davebarnes2

Covid Timeline: What Did Trump Say and When?

Let's recap the things Trump has said about Covid and when he said them.

Mish

by

ajc1970

Final Polls Before the Election: What Do They Say?

The above snake represents Nate Silver's outlook as of 1:42 Easter on Sunday November 3.

Mish

by

AnotherJoe

Hunter Biden Story is All Shell and No Bomb

Every day we see another alleged "Bombshell" Hunter Biden allegation. I can logically explain, on many fronts, why there is nothing to the allegations.

Mish

by

ShowMeTheData