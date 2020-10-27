Hunter Biden Story is All Shell and No Bomb

Every day we see another alleged "Bombshell" Hunter Biden allegation. I can logically explain, on many fronts, why there is nothing to the allegations.

Allegations and Nothing More

In a sizzling headline, the Wall Street Journal reported Hunter Biden’s Ex-Business Partner Alleges Father Knew About Venture.

The subtitle told the real story: "Records reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show no role for Joe Biden".

Text messages and emails related to the venture that were provided to the Journal by Mr. Bobulinski, mainly from the spring and summer of 2017, don’t show either Hunter Biden or James Biden discussing a role for Joe Biden in the venture. Mr. Gilliar told the Journal: “I would like to clear up any speculation that former Vice President Biden was involved with the 2017 discussions about our potential business structure. I am unaware of any involvement at anytime of the former Vice President. The activity in question never delivered any project revenue.” In the correspondence provided by Mr. Bobulinski, an email he received from Mr. Gilliar in May 2017 proposed a possible equity arrangement for the five partners. The email references “10 held by H for the big guy?” Mr. Bobulinski said the “H” referred to Hunter Biden and the “big guy” was Joe Biden. Mr. Gilliar didn’t respond to a request for comment, nor did the other partner in the venture, Mr. Walker.

One Last Story to Tell

The New York Times reports Trump Had One Last Story to Sell. The Wall Street Journal Wouldn’t Buy It.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and now a lawyer for President Trump, burst onto the scene with the tabloid version of the McLean crew’s carefully laid plot. Mr. Giuliani delivered a cache of documents of questionable provenance — but containing some of the same emails — to The New York Post, a sister publication to The Journal in Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. Mr. Giuliani had been working with the former Trump aide Steve Bannon, who also began leaking some of the emails to favored right-wing outlets. Mr. Trump and his allies expected the Journal story to appear Monday, Oct. 19, according to Mr. Bannon. That would be late in the campaign, but not too late — and could shape that week’s news cycle heading into the crucial final debate last Thursday. An “important piece” in The Journal would be coming soon, Mr. Trump told aides on a conference call that day. “The editors didn’t like Trump’s insinuation that we were being teed up to do this hit job,” a Journal reporter who wasn’t directly involved in the story told me. Asked about The Journal’s handling of the story, the editor in chief, Matt Murray, said the paper did not discuss its newsgathering. “Our rigorous and trusted journalism speaks for itself,” Mr. Murray said in an emailed statement.

Alleged Bombshell After Bombshell

Since then we have seen nothing but allegations with no substance.

Giuliani drip-feeds alleged "bombshell" emails to any news outlet sleazy enough to post them.

Biden's Debate Response

Trump: I think you owe an explanation to the American people. ... I think you have to clean it up and talk to the American people. Maybe you can do it right now.

Biden: I have not taken a penny from any foreign source in my life. We learned this president paid 50 times in tax in China than he did in the United States. He had a secret bank account with China, does business in China, and in fact is talking about me taking money. I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever. Number 2. I have released all of my tax returns, 22 years, go look at them. [pointing to Trump] You have not released a single solitary return.

Trump threw a fat pitch and Biden blasted it out of the park. It was his best performance in the debate.

Scott Adams on How to Tell a Liar

In Lie Detection and Scandals Dilbert creator Scott Adams explains how to detect a liar.

Did you commit the crime?

Liar: “Who told you that?”

Honest Person: “Hell no. I was at work. You can check.”

Prepared/coached Liar: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.” Notice that you can’t always tell the difference between an honest answer and a well-coached liar. But the liar without good coaching is as obvious as a lighthouse.

Perhaps Biden was just "well coached", so believe what you want.

But despite clearly coming across as honest, including a smart counterattack, every day I hear calls for Biden to "come clean".

I have a question of my own, with far more merit.

What the Hell is Trump Hiding?

In contrast to the straightforward and precise response of Biden, one has to wonder what what the hell Trump is hiding with his tax returns.

All Shell, No Bomb (No Pea Either)

Next, let's consider the Rudy Giuliani drip-leak-drip-leak method of email leaks to any news organization sleazy enough to take rumors and allegations and portray them as "bombshells".

First, please note that over 60 million votes have now been cast in the election. That's an important observation to my line of questioning.

Questions Abound

If Rudy Giuliani really had anything of substance, wouldn't he, shouldn't he have released the Hunter Biden hard drive to reputable news agencies long ago? If there was anything other than allegations, and recall the WSJ could not see anything from cherry-picked emails, then what else is there but allegations? Is there something on the hard drive that Giuliani is hiding that actually vindicates Joe Biden? Is Giuliani really that incompetent to actually have the goods on Joe Biden but is delaying releasing the goods, while over 60 million people cast votes?

Conclusion

There are only sleazy allegations, nothing more, with an emphatic denial to boot, especially if you like the reasoning of Scott Adams.

Question number 4 gets to the heart of the matter.

Giuliani's line of attack is quite similar to the sleazy allegations Democrats used against Trump's Supreme Court nominee, now Justice, Brett Kavanaugh.

There is no bombshell. There isn't even a pea, but people will believe what they want to believe.

Mish