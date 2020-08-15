Huge Opening for Election Fraud by Trump

Trump's claims on mail-in-voting are hugely contradictory. Let's investigate in detail.

Greatest Rigged Election in History

Trump's Strange Position on Florida

Supposedly Florida is "Safe and Secure, Tried and True" and OK for mail-in votes.

Even Fox News Notes the Hypocrisy

Post Office Warns 46 States It Cannot Handle a Surge in Ballots

Really?

What About Christmas?

A presidential election might be a big deal, but in postal terms, it’s no Christmas. The Postal Service processes nearly 500 million pieces of mail every day, and it annually handles more than 3 billion pieces in the week before Christmas alone. “I don’t worry about their capacity,” Amber McReynolds, the former director of elections in Denver, who now runs the National Vote at Home Institute, a mail-balloting advocacy group, told me. According to a memo published by The Washington Post, whose authenticity was verified by the American Postal Workers Union, postal employees are now instructed to leave mail behind at the post office rather than make extra trips or wait for a delayed truck—a directive that amounts to a sea change for men and women trained, in the words of one union official, that “when the mail comes in, the mail goes out.” The agency is also cutting back overtime, even though as many as 40,000 postal workers have been quarantined or out sick because of the coronavirus. The changes have already led to complaints about delayed deliveries across the country, and the potential effects on the collection and delivery of ballots in the days before the election is obvious.

The above two paragraphs from What Really Scares Voting Experts About the Postal Service

Postal Crisis Ripples Across Nation as Election Looms

Also consider Postal Crisis Ripples Across Nation as Election Looms

Experts agree that the Postal Service has the raw capacity to absorb additional ballots, even if 150 million people decided to vote by mail. In the month before Christmas every year, carriers deliver billions of pieces of mail and packages. Still, interviews with mail customers, election officials and postal workers in six battleground states show that mail delays — and 2020 worries — are widespread. In Ohio, where mail voting is likely to double, piles of undelivered mail are sitting in a Cleveland distribution facility. In rural Michigan, diabetes medicine that used to arrive in three days now takes almost two weeks. In the Milwaukee area, dozens of trailers filled with packages are left behind every day. In New Glarus, Wis., the owners of the Maple Leaf Cheese and Chocolate Haus are worried their cheese will go bad now that deliveries that used to take two to three days are taking twice that. Mr. Boyle, the Philadelphia congressman, for example, said it’s no accident that mail service has become so abysmal in the key Democratic population center in Pennsylvania. “There is no plausible way for Donald Trump or Joe Biden to get to 270 electoral votes without Pennsylvania,” he said.

Mail-In-Voting Requirements

Let's now turn our attention to mail-in voting requirements, specifically Florida.

FiveThirtyEight has a nice Interactive Guide, state-by-state.

Florida Mail-In Voting Requirements

Explaining Trump's Change of Mind on Florida

Trump encourages as many people as possible in Florida counties to vote by mail. To disenfranchise those voters he needs help from the USPS and the Florida governor to make sure those votes do not arrive in time to be counted.

Trump may indeed be angling for the "Greatest Rigged Election in History" just the opposite meaning as he claims.

Possible Election Theft in Florida

But what if the votes do not get counted?

As Trump accurately states, it would be the "greatest Rigged Election in history."

Mish