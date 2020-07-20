How Trump's Covid Handling Wrecked His Election Chances

Polls show Trump's Covid Handling wrecked his chances of winning in November.

Trump's Approval Rating on Real Clear Politics

The above chart is from Real Clear Politics.

I like the fact that it has a user-adjustable timeline. On March 27, Trump shrank his disapproval rating to two percentage points.

That coincides with a smaller than normal rally-around-the-president rally towards the beginning of the Covid crisis.

FiveThirtyEight has a similar chart but it is not adjustable.

Trump's Approval Rating on FiveThirtyEight

538 vs Real Clear Politics

538 Spread on March 27: -3.9

538 Spread July 20: -15.0

538 Change: -11.1

RCP Spread on March 27: -2.0

RCP Spread on July 20: -14.2

RCP Change: -12.2

Trump's Covid Handling Approval

Trump's covid-handling approval score fell from -3.0 on March 27 to -19.4 on July 20.

Trump's Covid Handling Approval by Political Party

Since March 27, Trump's Covid-handling approval by independents shrank by 13.1 percentage points.

That is right between the RCP and 538 drops of -14.2 and -11.1 overall popularity rankings.

Americans Increasingly Dislike How Republican Governors Are Handling The Coronavirus Outbreak

FiveThirtyEight reports Americans Increasingly Dislike How Republican Governors Are Handling The Coronavirus Outbreak

This could easily cost Republicans the Senate in November.

What Trump Said

Trump is on the Short End of the Enthusiasm Gap

As noted on July 17, Trump is on the Short End of the Enthusiasm Gap

Once again, this is due to Trump's appealing to the base at the expense of losing huge swaths of independents.

Not Just Covid

NPR reports Majority Of Americans Say Trump Increased Racial Tensions After George Floyd's Death, Poll Finds

On June 3, Trump pulled a ridiculous bible stunt in an Amazingly Bad Move that many Republicans blasted.

And he keeps at it.

Appeal to the Base Silliness

As I have commented before, it is a huge mistake for Trump to appeal to the base.

Trump has core support, the alleged "silent majority" of about 36%. They will vote for Trump no matter what he says or does.

Similarly, those who despise Trump would not vote for him if he cured Covid tomorrow.

Trump has lost the vote of independents and it will be extremely difficult to win them back, especially the over 65 crown in Florida.

Mish