How Trump's Covid Handling Wrecked His Election Chances

Mish

Polls show Trump's Covid Handling wrecked his chances of winning in  November.

Trump's Approval Rating on Real Clear Politics

The above chart is from Real Clear Politics. 

I like the fact that it has a user-adjustable timeline. On March 27, Trump shrank his disapproval rating to two percentage points. 

That coincides with a smaller than normal rally-around-the-president rally towards the beginning of the Covid crisis. 

FiveThirtyEight has a similar chart but it is not adjustable. 

Trump's Approval Rating on FiveThirtyEight

How Popular is Donald Trump 538 July 20 A

538 vs Real Clear Politics

  • 538 Spread on March 27: -3.9
  • 538 Spread July 20: -15.0
  • 538 Change: -11.1
  • RCP Spread on March 27: -2.0
  • RCP Spread on July 20: -14.2
  • RCP Change: -12.2

Trump's Covid Handling Approval

Trump's Covid Handling Approval July 20

Trump's covid-handling approval score fell from -3.0 on March 27 to -19.4 on July 20.

Trump's Covid Handling Approval by Political Party

Trump's Covid Handling Approval by Party july 20

Since March 27, Trump's Covid-handling approval by independents shrank by 13.1 percentage points. 

That is right between the RCP and 538 drops of -14.2 and -11.1 overall popularity rankings.

Americans Increasingly Dislike How Republican Governors Are Handling The Coronavirus Outbreak

FiveThirtyEight reports Americans Increasingly Dislike How Republican Governors Are Handling The Coronavirus Outbreak

This could easily cost Republicans the Senate in November.

What Trump Said 

Trump is on the Short End of the Enthusiasm Gap

Biden Hold a Net Enthusiam Advantage

As noted on July 17, Trump is on the Short End of the Enthusiasm Gap

While Biden voters may not be all that excited about voting for Biden, they’re very enthusiastic about voting against Trump. And that gives Biden a pretty strong edge, because Trump supporters don’t despise Biden the way they despised Hillary Clinton in 2016. 

Once again, this is due to Trump's appealing to the base at the expense of losing huge swaths of independents.

Not Just Covid

Amazingly Bad Move

NPR reports Majority Of Americans Say Trump Increased Racial Tensions After George Floyd's Death, Poll Finds

On June 3, Trump pulled a ridiculous bible stunt in an Amazingly Bad Move that many Republicans blasted.

And he keeps at it.

Appeal to the Base Silliness

As I have commented before, it is a huge mistake for Trump to appeal to the base.

  • Trump has core support, the alleged "silent majority" of about 36%. They will vote for Trump no matter what he says or does.
  • Similarly, those who despise Trump would not vote for him if he cured Covid tomorrow. 

Trump has lost the vote of independents and it will be extremely difficult to win them back, especially the over 65 crown in Florida. 

Mish

Comments (19)
No. 1-10
Zardoz
Zardoz

ALL he had to do is let the CDC handle it, and make comforting speeches. That's it.

Sechel
Sechel

Trump's plan was one of avoiding responsibility and putting as much on the states as possible. Instead of bold Trump went full blown timid. Trump decided early on that the virus was bad politics so he essentially ended his task force and its briefings and pushed states to reopen as quickly as possible all while issuing pollyannish statements on the virus and simultaneously blaming China.

Well it blew up in Trump's face How do we know that? Don't listen to what Trump has said after the disastrous Chris Wallace interview, look at what he's doing. He's restarting the briefings and he donned a mask today. There's even some suggestion based on reporting over the last 48 hours that he's setting up Deborah Birx to be a fall guy after he failed to undermine Tony Fauci.

Trump throws a lot of red meat to his base. They're 35% of the electorate. No surprise they are very enthusiastic about him but as you noted it comes at the expense of independents. Trump's strategy is costing him suburban voters, women voters, independents, elderly voters and what was formerly mainstream Republicans. It's not a winning formula.

Oh and guess who is throwing out the first pitch this season? It's not Donald Trump.

Dr. Anthony Fauci Will Throw Out First Pitch at Nationals' Home Opener
Dr. Anthony Fauci Will Throw Out First Pitch at Nationals' Home Opener

The Nationals will have one of its biggest fans in the park to deliver the first pitch on Opening Night.

bubblelife
bubblelife

Texas independent here. Trump lost me when the stay at home order ended here and he politicized mask wearing. Now Ted Cruz is surprised that Texas is turning blue. Stupid is as stupid does.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

The fact that the Republican Senate majority is now under threat should serve as a wake up call to the GOP. The Covid virus shows no sign of being brought under control any time soon given the idiotic Governors who refuse to adopt the steps necessary to effectively manage the outbreak. Time to throw the Donald under the bus.

simb555
simb555

the silent majority will prevail just like in 2016. You are out of your depth in politics and gauging how the silent majority thinks. Stick to what you know such as economics.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Independent voter here, I am not enthusiastic about sleeping Joe but I will likely hold my nose and vote Democrat all the way down the line because I currently despise Trump and the idiot GOP members that keep making the wrong and stupid decisions everyday when it comes to Corona. And yeah trading in one devil for another may seem pointless but I at least want to survive the next few years. That wont happen with the current circus running the show.

Anda
Anda

From what I remember he wrong footed/ was wrong footed with the implementation of testing and a whole load of bad advice from who and international. After that he just moved towards making it all "business as usual" as far as possible, probably a personal reason he sidelined cdc, like they messed up somewhere. Leaving decisions to the states is right to my view because that is more representative, not sure if ratings have dropped more because this all takes leadership position away from him or because he is "occasionally over-optimistic". It's an unusual change because he was amongst the more serious about keeping the virus out of the US. So this all has challenged him and he just replies with what he stands for, which obviously doesn't suit everyone and becomes more of the issue say with independents than it would otherwise be.

To answer a question.

Did Trump Hold the Bible Upside Down?
Did Trump Hold the Bible Upside Down?

All eyes were on the president as he appeared for a photo opp amid widespread anti-police-brutality protests in June 2020.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

Many may not like Biden, but hate ferociously tRump. That’s about it for this coming election.

MiTurn
MiTurn

Mish,

Off topic, but the monsoon season should be starting up soon and give you a break from the heat.

