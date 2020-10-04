TheStreet
Hells Bells It's All Fake: Trump Signs Blank Paper in Hospital

Mish

Supposedly, Trump is working hard today in the hospital. Let's take a closer look at what's really going on.

Photoshopped Image 

Zeroing In On the Fake Reflection

Marketing Ploy

What? No Mask?

What About the Timeline?

What About the Clothes?

Still No Mask

Hells Bells, It's All Fake

A Question About Masks?

Musical Tribute

Let me take you down
'Cause I'm going to Strawberry Fields 
Nothing is real 
And nothing to get hung about 
Strawberry Fields forever 

Living is easy with eyes closed 
Misunderstanding all you see 
It's getting hard to be someone 
But it all works out 
It doesn't matter much to me

Nothing is Real

That perfectly sums up Trump

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Wow, cant even photoshop well...Is there no limit to the incompetence of this team? It begs the question, can trump even sign his name? Why did it need to be faked?

I want to see trump in a townhall or public event asap and not carefully edited interview on fox news.

Sechel
Sechel

Those were the Penske files!

@Mish you missed his video at 1:04. He coughed and they edited it out

