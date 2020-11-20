Hand Recount of Every Ballot Confirms Biden Won Georgia
Mish
Georgia Manual Recount Confirms Biden Victory
The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Georgia manual recount Confirms Biden Victory
The recount found that Biden received 12,284 more votes than President Donald Trump.Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to certify the election by Friday, a deadline set by state law to finalize results.
Trump gained ground in the manual recount, picking up about 500 votes compared to unofficial estimates of the machine count by the secretary of state’s office.
“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” said Raffensperger, a Republican. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”
The recount reviewed every ballot by hand, with humans reading the printed text or ovals on each ballot across Georgia’s 159 counties.
Trump's Claim
Excellent News
Recounts
I was in favor of this recount and I am in favor of a recount in Wisconsin as well.
It is extremely unlikely results will change. If they do, so be it.
Trump Cult Disease
Trump needs not one state to change, but four of them, and it isn't going to happen.
Nor will the Supreme Court save the day for Trump.
Anyone who really believes so has a severe case of TCD.
Mish