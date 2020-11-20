Hand Recount of Every Ballot Confirms Biden Won Georgia

njbr 22 mins

The entire "Chavez connection"

....This week, Powell finally made an offering and it quickly sunk to the bottom of the sea. On Tuesday, allied attorney Lin Wood released “the kraken” — a heavily redacted affidavit from an anonymous former Venezuelan military official who saw Chavez many years ago playing around with a supposedly rigged Smartmatic machine.

“It is a stunning, detailed affidavit because he was with Hugo Chavez while he was being briefed on how it worked. He was with Hugo Chavez when he saw it operated. He made sure the election came out his way,” Powell said on Thursday.

Powell also claimed that Soros controlled the voting machines, because the former chairman of Datamatic is also on the board of a Soros foundation — a striking echo of a claim that appeared in The Daily Caller ahead of the 2016 election.

Even if you buy these vague claims, however, Venezuela is a different country from the United States. And Smartmatic and Dominion are different companies.

To bridge these gaps, Powell has focused on the fact that Dominion bought a company called Sequoia Voting Systems from Smartmatic in 2010. The implication is that, somehow, Smartmatic installed its Hugo Chavez code in Sequoia machines, which then went on to infect Dominion’s owner systems with this crazed election-stealing ten years later.

Intriguingly, Powell has turned these claims into an attack on American elections more broadly. She’s declared that any Republican who lost by less than six percent of the vote shouldn’t concede, with the implication that they were probably conned by voter fraud machines. At the Thursday press conference, Powell said that “Republican or Democrats candidates” may have given Dominion and Smartmatic money to “have the system rigged to work for them.”

Does this strike you as outlandish? Of course it does. On Thursday night, Tucker Carlson himself expressed utter bafflement with it all and portrayed Powell as a swindler.

“So we invited Sidney Powell on the show. We would have given her the whole hour. We would have given her the entire week, actually,” he said. “But she never sent any evidence, despite a lot of requests, polite requests. Not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her."....