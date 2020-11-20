TheStreet
Hand Recount of Every Ballot Confirms Biden Won Georgia

Mish

Humans looked at every ballot. Biden won by 12,284.

Georgia Manual Recount Confirms Biden Victory

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Georgia manual recount Confirms Biden Victory

The recount found that Biden received 12,284 more votes than President Donald Trump.Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to certify the election by Friday, a deadline set by state law to finalize results.

Trump gained ground in the manual recount, picking up about 500 votes compared to unofficial estimates of the machine count by the secretary of state’s office.

“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” said Raffensperger, a Republican. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”

The recount reviewed every ballot by hand, with humans reading the printed text or ovals on each ballot across Georgia’s 159 counties.

Trump's Claim

Excellent News

Recounts

I was in favor of this recount and I am in favor of a recount in Wisconsin as well. 

It is extremely unlikely results will change. If they do, so be it. 

Trump Cult Disease

Trump needs not one state to change, but four of them, and it isn't going to happen. 

Nor will the Supreme Court save the day for Trump.

Anyone who really believes so has a severe case of TCD.

Mish 

Comments (15)
No. 1-9
threeblindmice
threeblindmice

OK, I had gotten used to your TDS I and TDS II. What is TCD???

EGW
EGW

Dear Mish, it's time to move on from your Trump obsession. Just chill out and spend some time blasting the fed or spend the time with your family.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

How is this possible when the US Army seized Spanish servers in Germany?
And, Rudy's hair dye runs down his cheeks?
And Hugo Chávez came back from the dead (unlike Generalissimo Francisco Franco) to screw with our voting?

njbr
njbr

Who knew Hugo Chavez was a hacking genius.

Sechel
Sechel

Recounts wll not be changing any results. Lawsuits are winding down and they will fail too. Trump is getting more desperate. We can guess why? He hates failure, He fears litigation and legal exposure etc. Seems he's now attempting to convince legislators to circumvent the will of the people This should fail too but the Republican heads of Michigan's legislature have agreed to meet with Trump.

njbr
njbr

The entire "Chavez connection"

....This week, Powell finally made an offering and it quickly sunk to the bottom of the sea. On Tuesday, allied attorney Lin Wood released “the kraken” — a heavily redacted affidavit from an anonymous former Venezuelan military official who saw Chavez many years ago playing around with a supposedly rigged Smartmatic machine.

“It is a stunning, detailed affidavit because he was with Hugo Chavez while he was being briefed on how it worked. He was with Hugo Chavez when he saw it operated. He made sure the election came out his way,” Powell said on Thursday.

Powell also claimed that Soros controlled the voting machines, because the former chairman of Datamatic is also on the board of a Soros foundation — a striking echo of a claim that appeared in The Daily Caller ahead of the 2016 election.

Even if you buy these vague claims, however, Venezuela is a different country from the United States. And Smartmatic and Dominion are different companies.

To bridge these gaps, Powell has focused on the fact that Dominion bought a company called Sequoia Voting Systems from Smartmatic in 2010. The implication is that, somehow, Smartmatic installed its Hugo Chavez code in Sequoia machines, which then went on to infect Dominion’s owner systems with this crazed election-stealing ten years later.

Intriguingly, Powell has turned these claims into an attack on American elections more broadly. She’s declared that any Republican who lost by less than six percent of the vote shouldn’t concede, with the implication that they were probably conned by voter fraud machines. At the Thursday press conference, Powell said that “Republican or Democrats candidates” may have given Dominion and Smartmatic money to “have the system rigged to work for them.”

Does this strike you as outlandish? Of course it does. On Thursday night, Tucker Carlson himself expressed utter bafflement with it all and portrayed Powell as a swindler.

“So we invited Sidney Powell on the show. We would have given her the whole hour. We would have given her the entire week, actually,” he said. “But she never sent any evidence, despite a lot of requests, polite requests. Not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her."....

Here’s How Hugo Chavez, Dead Since 2013, Became Responsible for Trump’s Election Loss
Here’s How Hugo Chavez, Dead Since 2013, Became Responsible for Trump’s Election Loss

You probably guessed it from the headline: It’s truly nuts.

njbr
njbr

The problem with being a Trumpista is that you are required to believe stupider and stupider things.

Mish
Mish

Editor

Not sure why but that Youtube by CzarChasm of Gomer Pyle will not post

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Ahhhh.. the smell of another fresh LOSS for Trump and his minions. More suckers will donate to his cause. I hope he bankrupts all of his suckers and losers..

