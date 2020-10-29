TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Greenwald Quits The Intercept Over Censorship Related to Hunter Biden

Mish

Glenn Greenwald has had enough of The Intercept, a company he co-founded.

Greenwald Criticized Biden, The Intercept Said No, Greenwald Quit

Founding Flashback

Greenwald did an amazing job on the Edward Snowden story. His initial reporting at The Intercept was top notch.

Unfortunately, The Intercept quickly morphed into a radical left Progressive and anti-US rag I found intolerable. 

What Happened Recently?

Greenwald wanted to cover more of the Hunter Biden story and The Intercept said no. We only have one side of the story so I won't comment on that aspect. 

The uncensored article, posted at his new site, is not radical left. It poked holes at Biden. 

Greenwald asked questions and demanded answers. 

We would all like to demand answers but we won't get them. 

I have yet gotten a response from Trump, the Fed, or even Paul Krugman. But the point is, I get to ask the questions.

Reporting Bias

Is there reporting bias?

Sure. It exists at the WSJ, Fox News, the Washington Post, The Intercept, and yes at the Mish website. It is impossible to be perfectly unbiased unless you are a rock. 

I write what I want. He wants to write what he wants, but can't. So he left. And there's his article above if you want to read it.

Greenwald has questions. So do I.

  1. Why is all this Hunter Biden stuff drip-fed piecemeal to the media?
  2. If this stuff is so damning then why is Rudy Giuliani,  the Trump campaign, Tucker Carlson, etc., etc holding on to the laptop while 80 million people vote?
  3. What the hell are they hiding?
  4. Is there something on the drive that vindicates Joe Biden?

Release the damn thing. And if you don't, biases will kick in from the right on presumed guilt, and from the left on presumed innocence. 

Greenwald comments on the need to see "documents in the public interest". 

On that score I agree, and that was the basis of the Edward Snowden release.

So where the hell is the hard drive? 

If you don't release it, pardon me for being skeptical about the "bombshells" allegedly on it. 

Also pardon me for questioning the context of what has been purposely released, drip by drip, by persons of dubious integrity with a known axe to grind.  

I keep returning to the same place: If there was any solid evidence of anything on that laptop, it would have been released long ago. 

So, why wasn't it? 

Mish

Comments (51)
No. 1-21
Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

It's Schrodinger's Laptop. It has both damning and exculpatory evidence.

Captain Ahab
Captain Ahab
Why is all this Hunter Biden stuff drip-fed piecemeal to the media?

Knowing in advance that the mass media will minimize the impact of negative news on Biden, why drop it all in one go? Dismiss it one time, it all goes away in a matter of days. A drip does damage because of persistence.

If this stuff is so damning then why is Rudy Giuliani,  the Trump campaign, Tucker Carlson, etc., etc holding on to the laptop while 80 million people vote?

Various reasons. One reason may be that even with the laptop they expect to lose. Holding on to their copy of the 'laptop' hard-drive enables long term damage to the new administration, and may be used as blackmail. Now, there's a thought--mutually assured blackmail.

What the hell are they hiding?

It could be that you are right and the h-d is also exculpatory. It might be that the full extent of material is not realized (26K emails). Material might be encrypted. Some rumors about material already in Russian and Chinese hands could be true. Legal advisors could be a factor in holding back. Also Agency input. Finally, certain other people are named in a bad light.

Is there something on the drive that vindicates Joe Biden?

If there is, Hunter would know it.

Finally, after reading Greenwald's article, and assuming it is correct in its details, it is an indictment of the vast majority of mass media. The hard drive takes on additional meaning: to wit the entire impeachment trial is shown to be a fraud, and leading Democrats are part of a massive coverup, etc. Given the degree of bias, maximizing the strategic value of the hard drive requires inflicting the maximum damage on opponents.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

It’s like Hillary’s emails all over again isnt it. Nothing to see except the circus.

Zardoz
Zardoz

With Jared and Ivanka on the Whitehouse payroll, with their grubby little hands grabbing all they can, I couldn't care less if the Bidens are guilty as sin. If they're all criminals, I at least want some new criminals.

Sechel
Sechel

Greenwald's editors tell a different story. Says he's turned into a primadona

Webej
Webej

The laptop hardrive has been in possession of the FBI for about a year.
All this material is coming from drive images made before the FBI showed up with a warrant.
That's my understanding at least, but maybe I have to close read the story again.

Tengen
Tengen

Greenwald is a principled guy and I wish more journalists would stay true to their ethics rather than selling out to further their careers.

That said, for election purposes I doubt the Hunter story has much impact. Seemingly everyone is massively corrupt now and voting is all about which side of the red/blue divide you believe is destroying the country. People will overlook just about anything to go after the "bad guys" on the other side.

Greggg
Greggg

Why is all this Hunter Biden stuff drip-fed piecemeal to the media? Same reason Qanon is drip fed. To make it into episodes so they can make it last as long as they want, like "Days of Our Lives" or "Genitals Hospital".

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

If there is anything substantial in the hard-drive, they would have released it to the public by now, a few days before the election. By dripping here and there, they just want to create doubt about Hunter/Biden among weak-willed voters, which is all what they can make out of it.

Dr. Manhattan23
Dr. Manhattan23

Mish - I agree with your questions and I think they should be answered. After reading Greenwalds article I also think his questions need to be answered as well. I also agree with you that, unfortunately, they will not get answered. It is with the last portion of my last sentence where I think the problem lies. It is becoming very apparent that the suppression of the story by main street media and big tech is becoming a more crucial issue than possibly the story itself. Unfortunately, this will hurt both sides of the argument and sets a standard in which Im unhappy to see our country set

EGW
EGW

There is probably something to all of the allegations, there usually is with these kinds of things. As to why they are drip-feeding it to the public, maybe they realize it won't get much attention from the major news outlets and decided to rather use it to inflict long-term damage on a Biden administration in the event Trump loses. Theoretically, if there is enough drip for the next 4.5 years then it would make the 2024 election easier for Republicans to regain control.

Felix_Mish
Felix_Mish

Do a many people care if politicians are a bit crooked? Let alone, do many people care if their politicians are a bit crooked?

I think no and no.

The majority probably want politicians to be a bit crooked. Keeps 'em on a short leash.

njbr
njbr

The "Hunter Biden email/laptop story has been out there for a year with the material being maketed by various Ukrainian peddlers. Supposedly the FBI has had it in their hands for almost that length of time.

Bidens son was drug-addled for a while, tried to use the dad's name for advancing his interest. Pardon me if you offended by my yawn, because that tale has been played out in public with Trump's kids and a lot of other connected people.

It was more fun to say "buttermails"..

njbr
njbr

By the way, maybe Greenwald should start up a website of his own,, just saying...

sometimes if you can't play nicely with others it just may mean you need some alone time

TimeToTest
TimeToTest

Complete and udder hearsay but there might be illegal pictures on the laptop.

That’s one reason. I really hope it’s not true. The drip of information is another.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

It's Baaaaaack! UPS found the missing stuff.

You can't make sh*t like this up. Unbelievable.

njbr
njbr

Hmmm, first interview of Greenwald on the Tucker Carlson FOX new show...

njbr
njbr

Greenwald adopts the Trumpista language of grand conspiracy....

Glenn Greenwald tells Tucker Carlson 'the left is in bed with a CIA set on destroying Trump'

The journalist, part of a team that won a Pulitzer for reports about government surveillance programs based on leaks by Edward Snowden, told the Fox New host that the left's 'healthy skepticism of the CIA' has 'all disappeared'.

Greenwald, who announced his resignation from the The Intercept Thursday, added: 'The reason it's disappeared is because the CIA from the very first days of the Trump administration, even before he was inaugurated, devoted themselves to sabotaging the inauguration because Donald Trump questioned a few of their pieties and that can't be done in Washington.

'So the CIA and the deep state operative became heroes of the liberal left, the people who support the democratic party. They are now in a full union with the neocons and the Bush Cheney operatives, the CIA, silicon valley and Wall Street.

'That is the union of power, along with along with mainstream media outlets, that are fully behind the democratic party which is likely to at least take over one branch of government, if not all of them, in the coming election and that's a very alarming proposition because they are authoritarian, they believe in censorship and suppression of information that exposes them in any kind of a critical light.'

Greenwald then suggested members of the CIA, DoJ, FBI and NSA now 'tell Americans what they ought to believe'. He added: 'They have infiltrated the means of communication domestically. If they do it through leaks, clandestine operations and through lies.'

Perplexed Pete
Perplexed Pete

But MISH, a few days ago you refused to allow links to the NY Post Hunter Biden article in your comment section. You threatened to remove these links and ban anyone who linked to the story, calling it a BS article from a "sleazy tabloid." Now you seem to be sympathetic for Glenn Greenwald, who resigned from his own company due to censorship of the NY Post Hunter Biden story.

I don't usually call a person a blatant hypocrite. But when I do, I call Mike "Mish" Shedlock a blatant hypocrite.

Kimo
Kimo

News From the Future: Monday, Nov 2. Sources indicated that CCP funds transferred to Joe Biden were distributed to charities, anonymously.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

So....it isn't as much about this particular story as it is the way the narrative has become more important than truth in journalism. I despise Donald Trump....but I don't like thinking that most major news outlets in the country are willing to suppress a story....any story.....just to help one side......because they perceive that one particular side is worth lying about, by omission.

This is deeply disturbing to me...and should be to everybody.

I have no idea exactly how much truth is in this story....maybe some. maybe none...but if a good journalist wants to write about it, citing facts and telling the truth, editors shouldn't get in the way of that.

And it is happening....and not just with this story, but in many other areas where the story might run counter to some prevailing narrative.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hunter Biden Story is All Shell and No Bomb

Every day we see another alleged "Bombshell" Hunter Biden allegation. I can logically explain, on many fronts, why there is nothing to the allegations.

Mish

by

Redbroker

Do NOT Vote By Mail, Trap is Set

An apparent victory for Democrats in Pennsylvania and North Carolina may be an illusion.

Mish

by

TimeToTest

Releasing "Weird" Results is the Sign of an Honest Pollster

An ABC poll has Biden up by 17 points in Wisconsin. That's not a typo.

Mish

by

T. Cruit

Super-Secret Damning Hunter Biden Documents Mysteriously Vanish

Tucker Carlson says damning documents were lost in the mail.

Mish

by

njbr

Nate Silver Blasts Trafalgar Polls as "Crazy"

Trump's supporters cite Trafalgar and Rasmussen polls as why Trump will win. Let's investigate those polls.

Mish

by

Sechel

The Herd Immunity Theory is in Serious Doubt

Study suggests widespread long-term herd immunity will be difficult to achieve.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Covid Does Not Affect All Races Equally

Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other people of color are the most impacted.

Mish

by

Felix_Mish

Covid Records Shattered In The US and Europe

Covid hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise nationwide.

Mish

by

Jojo

State Level Unemployment Benefits Are Rapidly Expiring

Unemployment insurance varies widely state by state. Those with expiring benefits are in serious trouble.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Trump Does Not Understand Trade, Jo Jorgensen Does

Trump is clueless about trade. His tariffs are a disaster. It's time for a change.

Mish

by

Quatloo