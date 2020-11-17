Georgia Secretary of State Pressured to Toss Legal Ballots

Secretary Brad Raffensperger (R) accuses Senator Lindsey Graham (R SC) of pressure to toss legal ballots.

NY Magazine reports Lindsey Graham Pressured Georgia Secretary of State to Toss Legal Ballots

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and other Republicans have reportedly pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to toss out legal ballots as part of their increasingly desperate efforts to contest Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the presidential election. The president and his allies, including Doug Collins, the Georgia representative leading Trump’s challenge on the integrity of the results in the state, have publicly attacked Raffensperger over his handling of the election. Collins has accused Raffensperger of caving to Democrats, while Trump has called Georgia’s recount “a scam” which “means nothing.” In an interview with the Washington Post, Raffensperger said that he and his family have received death threats as a result of the rhetoric, and detailed the Trump team’s attempts to pressure him into supporting their claims of voter fraud. Those allegations include a bizarre and baseless conspiracy theory involving Dominion Voting Systems, the manufacturer of the voting machines Georgia uses, as well as the validity of mail-in absentee ballots. But Raffensperger made it clear to the Post that no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud has been uncovered, and he has defended the state’s handling of the election.

Graham Questions Raffensperger Per the Post

Graham questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures, according to Raffensperger. Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said. Raffensperger said he was stunned that Graham appeared to suggest that he find a way to toss legally cast ballots. Absent court intervention, Raffensperger doesn’t have the power to do what Graham suggested, as counties administer elections in Georgia. “It sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road,” Raffensperger said.

Graham denied the charge calling the claim ridiculous.

Three Choices

Graham intended to apply pressure He is a totally ignorant buffoon Both of the above

There are no other choices.

How can Graham possibly think it would be acceptable to discard all mail-in ballots in counties on the basis of any number of non-matching signatures?

Note that ballots with non-matching signatures were in fact discarded or cured.

What Graham asked was a preposterous fishing expedition. Was this really ignorance and nothing more?

Question of the Day

Mish