Georgia Recount Ordered, Highly Unlikely to Change Anything

Eddie_T 38 mins

Looks like they might be able to drag this out until around the first week in December.

Lawsuits in 6 states, and from what I understand it would be around Dec 2nd before all states have their votes verified anyway.

Not a single suit has the slightest merit....not much chance of any change whatsoever in the current EC tally.

Trump no doubt has some fantasy about using Presidential power to overturn the election.....but it ain’t gonna happen.