Georgia Recount Ordered, Highly Unlikely to Change Anything

Mish

The Georgia Secretary of State ordered a recount. This was expected.

Recount Highly Unlikely to Change Result

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday ordered the state’s counties to recount by hand all votes cast in the presidential race. Democrat Joe Biden led President Donald Trump by a little more than 14,000 votes as of Wednesday morning, and Trump has championed a recount. State election officials have said the recount is unlikely to erase President-elect Biden’s narrow lead. Raffensperger, a Republican, has been criticized by Trump supporters who have claimed without evidence that there was fraud.   

The above from MarketWatch.

Recounts are seldom successful. A change of 14,000 votes would be amazing.

All a recount is likely to do is speed up recognition as to how hopeless this is for the Trump deniers.

Mish

Comments (14)
No. 1-11
Mish
Mish

Editor

On the road with a terrible connection. Lost a post and some comments. Today may be a struggle. Back home tonight.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

As long as you got some good Mish moments, all is forgiven.

FromBrussels
FromBrussels

Don t worry Mish, a well organised, premeditated FRAUD will never be exposed !

wxman40
wxman40

An incredibly irresponsible statement given the closeness to canceling a potential runoff for Perdue and a couple of hotly contested legislature races in the state

Zardoz
Zardoz

The trumpltantrums won't end until they've anointed a new messiah. Scott Baio seems a likely candidate.

jfpersona1
jfpersona1

I would like to say that the Georgia Sec of State appears be very level-headed under pressure. I admire that.

Trump is due his recount. But I also believe Mish is correct - a recount that reverses MORE than 14k votes would be an extremely(!) long tail event. Might even be called ... fraud.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Looks like they might be able to drag this out until around the first week in December.

Lawsuits in 6 states, and from what I understand it would be around Dec 2nd before all states have their votes verified anyway.

Not a single suit has the slightest merit....not much chance of any change whatsoever in the current EC tally.

Trump no doubt has some fantasy about using Presidential power to overturn the election.....but it ain’t gonna happen.

Sechel
Sechel

Very unlikely to change any results but Trump may not be after that. He may be hoping it's not done on time and then get the legislature to cast the vote instead. It's a hail mary for sure

Sechel
Sechel

Trump doing what he always said he would. Issue every challenge and create chaos. Follows his strategy pre white house

Too much BS
Too much BS

Those that order the recount should do the recount or the'll never SHUT UP.

numike
numike

