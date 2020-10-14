Georgia Flips From Trump to Biden on the Latest Polls

Hello Trump. Your campaign is in serious trouble.

Georgia On My Mind

As expected in this corner, Georgia switched from Trump's column to Biden's.

Which Polls Influencing the Switch

Rallies Don't Matter, Votes Do

Voting Stampede

Nate Silver has Georgia at 51-49.

I have Georgia at 60-40 Biden. The momentum is noticeable, and as expected by me.

Yet a couple weeks back, I was mocked on Twitter for suggesting "Georgia is in Play".

Guess what? Texas is now in play for biden.

Unlike Georgia, I do not expect Texas to flip, but it would not be surprising if it did.

Mish