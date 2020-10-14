TheStreet
Georgia Flips From Trump to Biden on the Latest Polls

Mish

Hello Trump. Your campaign is in serious trouble.

Georgia On My Mind

As expected in this corner, Georgia switched from Trump's column to Biden's.

Which Polls Influencing the Switch

Which Polls Georgia

Rallies Don't Matter, Votes Do

Voting Stampede

Nate Silver has Georgia at 51-49. 

I have Georgia at 60-40 Biden. The momentum is noticeable, and as expected by me.

Yet a couple weeks back, I was mocked on Twitter for suggesting "Georgia is in Play". 

Guess what? Texas is now in play for biden. 

Unlike Georgia, I do not expect Texas to flip, but it would not be surprising if it did.

Mish

Comments (16)
No. 1-7
Sechel
Sechel

Texas will be close. That is a story in itself

njbr
njbr

Crawling through broken glass to vote.

The disgust is heart-felt.

Sechel
Sechel

Trump defending a state like Texas should give the GOP palpitations

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

If Texas flips I will be very surprised....but delighted, actually.

Who knows...maybe our felony indicted AG who keeps right on grifting anyway...might get to trial eventually.

Greggg
Greggg

We'll see if Michigan flips for the dementia guy. With all the hatred for gubbernor whitler spilling over, I doubt it.

silverdog148
silverdog148

The momentum is unmistakable, this is a vote against Trump rather than from Biden(a flawed candidate put up to keep the two party system going).

The GOP is headed towards regional party status, they are going to get blown out. Arizona is also going Dem.

This is a vote against Trump because people see him being a danger to the present system, it's a self interest vote for socialism from a majority portion of Americans, let's see to what extent the Democrats deliver.

Herkie
Herkie

Question: What three words scare Donald Trump the most?

Answer: ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO!

