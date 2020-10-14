Georgia Flips From Trump to Biden on the Latest Polls
Mish
Georgia On My Mind
As expected in this corner, Georgia switched from Trump's column to Biden's.
Which Polls Influencing the Switch
Rallies Don't Matter, Votes Do
Voting Stampede
Nate Silver has Georgia at 51-49.
I have Georgia at 60-40 Biden. The momentum is noticeable, and as expected by me.
Yet a couple weeks back, I was mocked on Twitter for suggesting "Georgia is in Play".
Guess what? Texas is now in play for biden.
Unlike Georgia, I do not expect Texas to flip, but it would not be surprising if it did.
