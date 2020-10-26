Fox News Lou Dobbs Says Don't Vote For Senator Graham

FactsonJoe 10 hrs

Lou Dobbs is angry at Lindsey Graham because Graham has PROMISED for years to hold hearings on the Trump "Russia collusion" witch hunt and on the way Obama/Biden admin schemed and how FBI used Hillary Clinton ordered and paid bogus Steele Dossier full of BS told to Steele by one Russian dude living long term in USA and working for a Democrat thinktank and FBI used Steele dossier and LIED to FISA court to get a warrant to spy on Carter Page thru NSA and then used NSA's two-hop rule for total surveillance of almost the whole Trump campaign (Two-hop rule: anybody who contacted Carter Page was under surveillance too and anybody who contacted somebody who had contacted Carter Page was under surveillance too) and FBI asked for renewals even while Trump was president and despite the Steele subsource aka the Russian working in a Democrat thinktank telling FBI that the claims were all BS.

Mueller Special Counsel also essentially hijacked DOJ as long as Mueller Special Counsel investigation was going on and Rod Rosenstein rubber-stamped everything they wanted after Sessions had been advised to recuse himself from the Russia Collusion investigation by Obama era DOJ personnel who were part of the Obama/Biden scheming against Trump.

Rod Rosenstein's wife was a lawyer for the Clintons so Sessions was blind and dumb to have picked him as deputy AG.

When the DOJ Inspector General tried to look at what Mueller Special counsel had done and asked to see their government issued phones the Mueller Team "accidentally" deleted 20+ phones to cover their tracks.

What Obama/Biden did should be really looked at and what Mueller and his team did should be looked at and what FBI did against Trump should be looked at and how FBI gave Clinton a pass by allowing Clinton to pick emails she showed to FBI and Comey giving IMMUNITY to all people around Clinton before FBI interviewed them should be looked at and the Clinton emails are in the control of FBI through Weiner's laptop because Huma Abedin used it to look at Clinton's emails and left it to sync emails accidentally so all the Clinton emails, even the ones Clinton deleted are there and the Comey re-start of the investigation was a joke because Strzok did that just like the original email investigation and Strzok was and is a crazy Democrat partisan and they just did some word searches and called it an investigation.

Graham has been all talk and no action but I still hope people vote for him because the Democrat opponent admires Pelosi, Clinton and Bernie as revealed by the interviews he did of them and that he has now deleted.

FBI is totally BROKEN from the top still because they had Hunter Biden laptop since December 2019 and did nothing and just buried it like they did to Clinton emails.

Everything that has been done will be buried if Joe Biden wins that is why Obama, Clintons and FBI leadership are desperate for Joe Biden to win.