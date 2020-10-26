TheStreet
Fox News Lou Dobbs Says Don't Vote For Senator Graham

Mish

Lou Dobbs blasts Senator Lindsey Graham in a scathing attack on Fox News.

Voters Should Tune Out Graham

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, who has been obsequious in his praise of Trump, went after Lindsey Graham for not doing enough for the president.

"I do not know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham.  ... He has betrayed the American people and his oath of office. ... Senator Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina.

SC Senate Polls 

SC Senate 2020-10-26

I see no reason to disbelieve Siena College. Three of the other 4 polls are politically sponsored. But it would not be totally shocking so see Graham booted.

Mish

Comments (32)
No. 1-15
Sechel
Sechel

I have no idea why Lou Dobbs is on TV. After CNN fired him it became clear Dobbs is both unstable and a fringe character. He seems to get in a state of arousal anytime Trump speaks. Raises more questions than answers as to why FOX keeps him on the air

Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

What is Lou Dobbs expecting of Graham? Is he supposed to play Stormy Daniels to please Trump? Graham betrayed his best friend McCain and his family to blindly support Donald Trump.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Forgive me for not feeling sorry for Lindsey Graham. A bigger hypocrite never lived.

SC electing a black Senator is unlikely though. I shall be amazed if Harrison wins.

I have no respect for any Republican who decided Trump's coattails were more valuable than principles, ethics, or morals. Trump, if he did nothing else, showed us how lacking in those character traits the average right wing political hack truly is.

I doubt any of that crew is banished forever.....the Pompeos and Grahams and Pences and the rest of that lot....will keep re-inventing themselves.....memories are short.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

I despise Lady G, but Lou has gone off his rocker.

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

Lou Dobbs has his head really far up Trump's a$$.

EGW
EGW

Graham is one of the slimiest Republicans in the Senate, regardless of what Dobbs thinks Graham should or shouldn't be doing.

Carl_R
Carl_R

This is one of the surest signs that they know there is about to be a disaster. They are turning on each other.

MikeMacleod
MikeMacleod

What’s the point of political pundits with a show on every weekday? Our Founders had strong political opinions and shared them, sure. But they couldn’t imagine having to come up with fresh commentary daily. Further, they’d question the mental ability of voters who needed a daily opinionated lecture about current affairs.

Conclusion? Don’t listen to political pundits, left or right, to make up your mind on how to vote.

numike
numike

So Trump Loses. What Happens Then? The Nightmare That Joe Could Inherit http://www.tomdispatch.com/blog/176766/

Tomgram: Rajan Menon, The Nightmare That Joe Could Inherit | TomDispatch
Tomgram: Rajan Menon, The Nightmare That Joe Could Inherit | TomDispatch

null

numike
numike

Why Trump Has a Serious Chance of Winning. Really.
Here’s the evidence that Joe Biden isn’t doing that much better than Hillary Clinton.

Why Trump Has a Serious Chance of Winning. Really. | Washington Monthly
Why Trump Has a Serious Chance of Winning. Really. | Washington Monthly

Trump is close in the states that really matter. Democrats should still worry that Biden can lose.

Doug78
Doug78

Pundits, influencers, bloggers and twitterers have to make themselves interesting each day or they lose their job and without that most of them wouldn't even be qualified to drive a truck. It's this job or living under an overpass so I cut them some slack.

Roger_Ramjet
Roger_Ramjet

Well, I think he played golf with Trump almost weekly. What more can you do for the guy?

Maximus_Minimus
Maximus_Minimus

Lindsay Graham didn't see a war he didn't like, especially in the Middle East. Ending his long career of disservice to US will be hugely beneficial to the US economy. Finally some news with economic subject!

FactsonJoe
FactsonJoe

Lou Dobbs is angry at Lindsey Graham because Graham has PROMISED for years to hold hearings on the Trump "Russia collusion" witch hunt and on the way Obama/Biden admin schemed and how FBI used Hillary Clinton ordered and paid bogus Steele Dossier full of BS told to Steele by one Russian dude living long term in USA and working for a Democrat thinktank and FBI used Steele dossier and LIED to FISA court to get a warrant to spy on Carter Page thru NSA and then used NSA's two-hop rule for total surveillance of almost the whole Trump campaign (Two-hop rule: anybody who contacted Carter Page was under surveillance too and anybody who contacted somebody who had contacted Carter Page was under surveillance too) and FBI asked for renewals even while Trump was president and despite the Steele subsource aka the Russian working in a Democrat thinktank telling FBI that the claims were all BS.

Mueller Special Counsel also essentially hijacked DOJ as long as Mueller Special Counsel investigation was going on and Rod Rosenstein rubber-stamped everything they wanted after Sessions had been advised to recuse himself from the Russia Collusion investigation by Obama era DOJ personnel who were part of the Obama/Biden scheming against Trump.
Rod Rosenstein's wife was a lawyer for the Clintons so Sessions was blind and dumb to have picked him as deputy AG.

When the DOJ Inspector General tried to look at what Mueller Special counsel had done and asked to see their government issued phones the Mueller Team "accidentally" deleted 20+ phones to cover their tracks.

What Obama/Biden did should be really looked at and what Mueller and his team did should be looked at and what FBI did against Trump should be looked at and how FBI gave Clinton a pass by allowing Clinton to pick emails she showed to FBI and Comey giving IMMUNITY to all people around Clinton before FBI interviewed them should be looked at and the Clinton emails are in the control of FBI through Weiner's laptop because Huma Abedin used it to look at Clinton's emails and left it to sync emails accidentally so all the Clinton emails, even the ones Clinton deleted are there and the Comey re-start of the investigation was a joke because Strzok did that just like the original email investigation and Strzok was and is a crazy Democrat partisan and they just did some word searches and called it an investigation.

Graham has been all talk and no action but I still hope people vote for him because the Democrat opponent admires Pelosi, Clinton and Bernie as revealed by the interviews he did of them and that he has now deleted.

FBI is totally BROKEN from the top still because they had Hunter Biden laptop since December 2019 and did nothing and just buried it like they did to Clinton emails.

Everything that has been done will be buried if Joe Biden wins that is why Obama, Clintons and FBI leadership are desperate for Joe Biden to win.

KidHorn
KidHorn

I agree with Dobbs. Graham and McConnel are both terrible senate leaders. The whole senate GOP is awful. Trump is basically on an island.

