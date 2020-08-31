Florida and New York Disown Trump as Their Own

Sechel 8 mins

New York has never liked Trump. We've known him the longest and are on to his con. He does have pockets of strength. He's liked on Staten Island and out on Long Island and parts of upstate but for the most part he's well known here. We know all about his Queens and Brooklyn housing where he denied apartments to blacks. We know about how he failed to pay contractors and how his father bailed him out multiple times both in life and in death.

In New York several prominent Condos and rental apartments took the Trump name off their buildings deciding the name was no longer adding value and might be detracting from it. Other simply told Trump to stop managing their building. New York is a dead market to the Trump organization save some golf courses which seem less affected.