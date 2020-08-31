Mish Talk
Florida and New York Disown Trump as Their Own

Trump is from New York but lives In Florida. Neither state wants to claim him.

Amusing Public Policy Poll

Here's an amusing Public Policy Poll on president Trump and Joe Biden.

Key Points on Trump

  • 60% of New Yorkers say they’re ashamed that Donald Trump is from New York, compared to 30% who say they’re proud of the fact. 
  • Only 22% want Trump to claim New York as his home, compared to 53% who want him to just claim Florida as his home.
  • 47% of Floridians say they’re ashamed he lives in the state compared to 42% who say they’re proud. Just 37% want him to claim Florida as his home vs 47% who would prefer he stick to being a New Yorker.

Key Points on Biden

  • 56% of Delawareans are proud that Delaware is Biden's his home state vs just 28% who say they’re ashamed. 
  • New Yorkers wish they could claim Biden as one of their own rather than Trump. 51% say they’d rather Biden was from New York, compared to just 28% who prefer Trump being from New York.

Matchup

Biden has a modest sized lead over Trump in Florida at 48-44. He has clearer leads in Delaware (58-37) and New York (63-32).

That represents a 10 point improvement for Biden relative to Hillary Clinton’s margin in Delaware and a 9 point improvement compared to her performance in New York.

Sechel
Sechel

New York has never liked Trump. We've known him the longest and are on to his con. He does have pockets of strength. He's liked on Staten Island and out on Long Island and parts of upstate but for the most part he's well known here. We know all about his Queens and Brooklyn housing where he denied apartments to blacks. We know about how he failed to pay contractors and how his father bailed him out multiple times both in life and in death.

In New York several prominent Condos and rental apartments took the Trump name off their buildings deciding the name was no longer adding value and might be detracting from it. Other simply told Trump to stop managing their building. New York is a dead market to the Trump organization save some golf courses which seem less affected.

