Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Extremely Difficult Setup for Trump to Win in November

Mish

Trump is in an electoral college bind. A map shows just how hard it will be for him to in in November.

If you do not like my may, you can create your own at 270toWin.

But before you create your own map or ridicule mine, you might wish to look at some current polls, state-by-state.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania 2020-04-28 A

Florida

Florida 2020-04-28 #2

Michigan

Michigan 2020-04-28 #2

Arizona

Arizona 2020-04-28 #2

North Carolina

North Carolina 2020-04-28 #2

Crucial States for Trump

Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio. 

Even if Trump wins those states, if the above map holds, Trump loses in November. 

Pennsylvania is Key

The biggest swing state in the above map is Pennsylvania with 20 Electoral College Votes.

Note that a  Fox News poll conducted April 18-21 gives Biden an 8-point lead. 

If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he can still lose Virginia and all the states I marked as tossups and still win (270 on the nose).

My map is actually generous to Trump. Mentally I have Florida as slightly leans Biden and Nevada as leans Biden.  

Nevada

I discounted Nevada due to lack of recent polls.

If Biden were to win Nevada, then he could lose two out of three of (Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota) and all my tossup states provided the rest of my map held.

Virginia 

Virginia 2020-04-28 #2

Ohio and What We Don't Know

I rates Ohio as a tossup due to lack of polls. Ohio is crucial to Trump so mentally move that into his column if you prefer. 

Without any polls I suspect Iowa may be in play. And if it turns into a rout, not exactly unlikely, even Texas could be in play for Biden.

Path to Victory

Biden has multiple paths to victory as described above, presuming he wins Pennsylvania which is now my base case.

Trump needs to win all the tossups AND two more states or Pennsylvania. He has an extremely narrow path to victory.

Liberate Michigan 

Michigan

Note that Fox News gives Biden an 8-point lead in Michigan. This is despite (or because) of soaring Michigan unemployment, perhaps as high as 30%.

For details, please see For details, please see Over 25% of Michigan Workforce Filed For Unemployment.

Yet, Despite Massive Unemployment, Michigan Disagrees With Trump.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has a Covid-19 approval rating of 57%. Liberate Michigan, Liberate Minnesota, and Liberate Virginia  backfired. 

I discussed the above Tweets in Huge Battle Over Covid-19 Tests and Trump's Liberation Tweets.

Words of Caution

It's not impossible for Trump to win in November, but it is difficult. 

These polls are early. November is still 6 months away but the recession.

But the election map, Trump's handing of Covid-19, the recession, and the thought of 4 more years of Trump to swing voters all weigh against Trump.

This is Not 2016

Finally, this is not 2016. Many swing voters gave Trump a nod in in 2016 simply because they despised Hillary. 

Many of those same swing voters have had enough of Trump's divisive treatment of allies, his belittling of everyone but himself, and his handling of Covid-19.

Mish

Comments (14)
No. 1-6
Sechel
Sechel

I won't disagree with the map. I'm not capable of making a better guess but it makes intuitive sense given Trump's performance since Covid-19 hit the scene. Not only would Biden win but I suspect Democrats would retake the Senate a not so crazy scenario given more Republican seats are up than Democratic ones and several Republicans are not polling well.

I urge caution however. A lot can change in six months. Trump has way more money in his coffers than Biden. He has the bully pulpit too. He can and will go negative on Biden. I don't see Trump suddenly winning over new voters and I doubt that is his plan but he will attempt to convince some Democrats that Biden is just as bad as Trump and convince them to sit out the election. He'll say Biden is a misogynist, that he acted with corrupt intent in Ukraine etc, all things Trump has done but Trump's base doesn't care. Biden's base may.

My point is Trump has an uphill battle but he has several strengths to play off of.

gregggg
gregggg

I'm going to make my vote mean something this year, I'm voting for Ron Paul. At least I will make them physically dig through the ballots to find out who I wrote in. Other than that, all tax issues get a "no".

caradoc-again
caradoc-again

Biden will wish he hadn't won.

pimaC
pimaC

You're right, based on current polls if the election were held today, Trump would probably not win. However, a lot can change between now and November. Biggest change will be if the country reopens and the virus does not make a resurgence before November. That will likely favor Trump. Next biggest change would be that the Dem elites decide Biden is too much of a liability, so they install another candidate at the Convention. This is a complete wildcard but I think it would favor the Dem's. Finally, there's the debates. If the Dem elites allow Biden to debate Trump, they are idiots, but they are idiots for making him the front runner at this point, so yeah, they could let him debate Trump. So at the debates, Trump goes, "So Joe, you know the media has come after me with any and every kind of alleged sexual misconduct rumor and accusation, but on this Tara Reade thing, the media has given you a pass. Why do you think that is, Joe?" Joe responds with a minute of incoherent random word salad and then says, "next question, go to the next question"

magoomba
magoomba

If Don and Mike don't start wearing their masks, Ms. Pelosi might be the next president.

Tengen
Tengen

There is a good chance whoever wins in November will be left holding the bag during our long awaited collapse. Those on the right should be hoping for a Biden victory, just as those on the left should want another Trump term. Covid-19 sped up our timetable and we're going to pay for our misdeeds sooner than anticipated.

It's dumb to automatically blame whoever is in office for an economic crash landing that has been bipartisan and decades in the making, but we only accept simplistic explanations as a country. Somebody has to take the blame and one of these two guys will be left standing when the music stops.

Regardless of who occupies the Oval Office, it's going to be ZIRP/NIRP and the perpetual brrrr sound of the printer from here on out.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Third Major Transfer From the Middle Class to the Wealthy

The Fed is robbing the middle class once again.

Mish

by

SynergyOne

Trump's Lysol Moment: His Most Ridiculous Comment Ever

Yesterday, Trump proposed testing disinfectants internally. The makers of Lysol reacted in horror as did the medical profession.

Mish

by

hdfefefer

Senator Graham Wants to Default on $1 Trillion Debt Owed to China

Senator Lindsey Graham proposes the US should default on the Chinese holding of US treasuries.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Carnival Deemed Too Big to Fail, Rescued by the Fed

Carnival needed money. The Fed became the lender of last resort.

Mish

by

TumblingDice

Covid-19 Deaths In Context and the Absurdity of Flu Comparisons

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Food Rotting in the Fields But Shortages in the Stores

Food banks are running out of food but farmers are letting it rot in the fields. What's going on.

Mish

by

NewUlm

Dear President Trump, You Need a Lesson in Per Capita

Trump repeatedly brags about US Covid-19 testing. What's the real story?

Mish

by

magoomba

Wave of Repossessions Coming as Subprime Auto Buyers Miss Payments

Subprime car lenders report a sharp drop in auto loan payments.

Mish

by

Jdog1

50% of the US Says Their Financial Situation is Getting Worse

A Gallup poll on personal finance shows a record high percentage believe their finances are worsening.

Mish

by

CaliforniaStan

Airbus Warns 135,000 Employees its Survival is at Stake

Due to a the Covid-19 outbreak, Airbus is bleeding cash at  unprecedented speed.

Mish

by

davebarnes2