Eight Reasons This is Not 2016

I said many weeks a ago that one possibility was a Biden landslide. Based...not on Biden's record or his platform or his promises.....but on the election turning into a referendum on Trump. On the surface at least....this seems to be the way things are headed.

I do think there are silent Trump voters who might be motivated by fear around movements like BLM and #defundthe police. I doubt that's a huge group. But it might make the race closer than it looks now.

I didn't vote Libertarian in 2016. I made an anti-Trump vote then.....but I wanted it to count, so I held my nose and voted Democrat. I've known enough about him since the late 1970's to know he was unfit for high office. It was difficult to vote for Clinton.....as far as corruption, she was and still is way beyond anything Joe Biden ever thought about.

Since I don't watch TV, I never saw Trump's silly reality TV show. I strongly suspect that is what influenced many people to vote for him in 2016.......a fake billionaire, on a totally fake show, faking how a high-rolling businessman operates. Vicarious pleasure for people with no power at all in their own lives.

Americans have always been saps for celebrities. Trump voters liked to hear him say "You're fired!" . That's what I think.

Since I live in a red state, I might have just as well have written in Ron Paul again.....he's he only Libertarian leaning politician I ever thought might win the presidency...but even he wasn't capable of making a dent in BAU, when he had the chance.

I'm good with a Biden win, frankly, in terms of how the election impacts me. Trump never lowered my taxes enough to matter anyway. I'm not a billionaire. I'm an upper-middle class tax donkey...a dying breed. Not sure where the money comes from for all the profligate waste and graft and corporate bailouts when we're all gone. I worry for my kids more than I worry for myself.

I don't buy all the rhetoric about China... Xi is a power-grabbing despot...I'll certainly give you that....and China mines data out the wazoo..no doubt. But China has their own problems....the chickens will come home to roost.

Our monetary policy is not likely to change much with a new administration. The Fed is painted into a corner that has been getting smaller for more than a decade......I expect asset bubbles to be inflated much bigger before they collapse.....

Stocks might be a hedge for inflation, but I'd advise getting an understanding of what stocks might be worth in a deflationary collapse scenario.....which is not much.

I will continue to save cash and buy tangible assets, and try to lower my taxes by emulating the real rich, insomuch as I can, at my modest level of financial accomplishment.