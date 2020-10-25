TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Eight Reasons This is Not 2016

Mish

A quick check of the calendar says this is 2020. Politically speaking don't expect another 2016 Trumpian replay either.

Eight Reasons This is Not 2016

  1. There are far fewer undecided voters this year. For discussion please see Who are the Undecided Voters and How Many Remain?
  2. There is no last minute Comey Bombshell (sorry Trump fans, the Hunter Biden Story is Irrelevant)
  3. Hillary was 2-3% ahead nationally in 2016 but Biden is 8-12% ahead.
  4. There are more state polls this time.
  5. In 2016, the state pollsters underweighted uneducated white voters.
  6. It's likely that pollsters overcompensated for the education gap this time thereby underestimating Biden's lead.
  7. Hillary was more despised than Trump. Now, Trump is far more despised than Biden.
  8. The massive amount of early voting is Democratic. These are not "likely voters". They are 100% guaranteed voters. The pollsters are underweighting "guaranteed" voters as "likely" voters. In 2016 a big chunk of these voters sat out the election.

Bonus Reasons

Those who expect a "Bonus Reason" I just happen to have one: Covid Records Shattered In The US and Europe

What About Women and Those Over 65?

Expecting an election replay of 2016 is more than a bit silly.

Mish

Comments (76)
No. 1-20
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Spot on Mish. I could not stomach Clinton or Trump in 2016 and voted Libertarian. I would do the same again this year but trump has to go so Biden got my vote. Dems should not assume 2024 will be 2020.

The thing I look forward to in 2024 is voting 100% Libertarian all the way down.

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

When you elect a clown you get a circus. I predict we find out more bad stuff about the Trump admin and how it has handled covid. The one constant with Trump is the truth is always worse than anybody knows. He has failed at every turn in life and his presidency is no different. The truth is going to be shocking.

Jackula
Jackula

Trump is a symptom and removing him is not the cure. Conversely, its become quite obvious Trump is unable to do almost anything to lift this country out of the morass it is in. He actually made things much worse and/or made it obvious to most of us just how bad things are.

FactsonJoe
FactsonJoe

I believe it is still possible Trump wins 2nd term with 270-280 electoral college votes but for this to happen everybody supporting Trump needs to go to the polls and vote and Trump needs to keep doing the 3 rallies per day pace he is doing now and there needs to be more drip drip drip from the Hunter Biden laptop and there needs to be data from there connecting Joe Biden to corruption even clearer than has so far happened so Joe Biden loses the moral high ground he has tried to take against Trump.

goldguy
goldguy

it's going to be VERY funny when most of this forum finally understand what is going on and who is in control...just a few days left.

Buy and Lose
Buy and Lose

So what is your prediction for the economy Mish? Your blog looks an awful lot like the politics page on CNN these days. Let's see some economic predictions...

Felix_Mish
Felix_Mish

I agree with @Mish on this one.

Which means: Stock market, the sky's the limit! MMT will bail out public pension funds and even state and local budgets. Capital gains won't be confiscated unless pension funds can dodge such confiscation. So stocks will remain a hedge against inflation. Until they aren't.

PT109
PT109

Polls are wrong again and it is showing up in early voting ....it looks like Trump has a very good chance of taking Florida and NC. Trump is ahead in Ohio... and Georgia according to the Democrats as of yesterday.
Rasmussen Reports that the Black vote for Trump as of 10/19 was 25% and has jumped to 46% as of 10/23 it has nearly doubled. Similar gains can be expected among the Hispanic community.
Trump is definitely on his way to another election win. Trumps support has dominated Biden's....just look at his rallies and look at Biden's a massive difference....there is no enthusiasm for Biden.
The Democrats have been fooled again by the polls the Media and their own party....when will they wise up and realize they have been lied to again.

Helios
Helios

I think that as here (in France) the results given in polls are not raw results. They are modified with respect to older polls, where it has been possible to compare the raw results and the final score in the elections. This means that there are some "recipes" to build the results given to the public. These recipes work as long as there are no important changes or events in the country. But you have just had two very imporant events: covid19 and anarchy and violence in big cities....

Sechel
Sechel

Very good summary. The only bright spot for Trump are among the least educated black and hispanic males who have clearly shifted to Trump. The majority will still select Biden but in smaller numbers than in 2016. They're attracted to the "macho" factor, want to be closer to the "white " power structure and think Trump represents how a businessman operates.

Also for those wanting to believe 2020 is like 2016 polls for Clinton showed her weakening in the polls the last few weeks before the election. We're not seeing that with Biden. So if you believe 2020 is like 2016 it's not logical to ignore the divergence in 2020 vs 2016 national polling.

bolto
bolto

It's hard to explain why it's important to many that Trump needs to win in order to have continuity on the fight against Chinese Communist Party (not people of China) when people are clueless about how CCP operates. Ask countries or companies that have dealt with CCP and sufferred, they will tell you that it is often too late when you finally realized that whatever rules/laws/agreements you have with CCP, it does not matter because CCP never honors in ways that matters.

National security about Huawei or even tik tok is really about CCP having access to data when they want to without anyone knowing about it. And CCP would use it to control people. The world was ok without China market before and the world will be ok again after making supply chain adjustments and work with more trustworthy partners. China does not own the world and there is not scientific proof that the world would not survive without China, so lets not hold the world hostage for sounding the alarm that decoupling is nothing but harms. Change is a matter of will and people should do it when it is necessary. I certainly hope that no more people need to learn about the danger of trusting CCP the hard way because there should be enough evidences out there.

I don't understand why MISH would claim that the Hunter story is not relevant. If the story turns out to be true, it is very relevant. It is about taking money and influence policies based on money, which is a serious problem. I hope MISH would be willing to admit his mistakes later if he turns out to be so wrong about this.

Sechel
Sechel

I just pulled up Chris Ruddy's site Newsmax. Not a single Biden story on Burisma. It's over. Story never resonated, probably because people know Joe Biden and it was debunked so quickly. If it had been about Hillary Clinton and had similar veracity it would have gained far more traction.

Rudy isn't exactly in a position to on the attack right now either. I doubt we'll be hearing from him much over the next ten days given his tuckgate scandal

dr smock
dr smock

In the debate, Trump and Biden did not reveal that with the private fed's money machine, they were going to spend money we don't have and run up the trade deficit from nose bleeding unconscious levels to infinity and beyond as we lose more manufacturing. Instead, they chose to say they we're going to spend "our money", ie, "taxpayer money", discreetly and judiciously. Welcome to the continuing, but mutating New World Order ! There are lies, more lies, then there are statistics.

Louis Winthorpe III
Louis Winthorpe III

It's likely that pollsters overcompensated for the education gap this time thereby underestimating Biden's lead.

I've been thinking this also, the pollsters have some 2016 PTSD.

Great post, this kind of clear headed analysis is why I love your blog.

Frank10
Frank10

Here is one more reason this is not 2016. Unlike in 2016, the silent majority (non twitter/blog folks) is a lot more secretive this time about their support for Trump. None of the people that I know of that have voted or will vote for Trump, and I know quite a few, have participated in any pollster calls, posted any signs on their property or showed in any way that they support Trump. They're just not sure that if they do that they won't be harassed or have their property or business vandalized by "peaceful protestors" later on. Interestingly enough, all the gun stores in my and surrounding areas have been sold out of ar15s and matching amo for weeks. That didn't happen in 2016 either. Doubtful that all these people that suddenly decided to arm themselves are going to vote democrat.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I said many weeks a ago that one possibility was a Biden landslide. Based...not on Biden's record or his platform or his promises.....but on the election turning into a referendum on Trump. On the surface at least....this seems to be the way things are headed.

I do think there are silent Trump voters who might be motivated by fear around movements like BLM and #defundthe police. I doubt that's a huge group. But it might make the race closer than it looks now.

I didn't vote Libertarian in 2016. I made an anti-Trump vote then.....but I wanted it to count, so I held my nose and voted Democrat. I've known enough about him since the late 1970's to know he was unfit for high office. It was difficult to vote for Clinton.....as far as corruption, she was and still is way beyond anything Joe Biden ever thought about.

Since I don't watch TV, I never saw Trump's silly reality TV show. I strongly suspect that is what influenced many people to vote for him in 2016.......a fake billionaire, on a totally fake show, faking how a high-rolling businessman operates. Vicarious pleasure for people with no power at all in their own lives.

Americans have always been saps for celebrities. Trump voters liked to hear him say "You're fired!" . That's what I think.

Since I live in a red state, I might have just as well have written in Ron Paul again.....he's he only Libertarian leaning politician I ever thought might win the presidency...but even he wasn't capable of making a dent in BAU, when he had the chance.

I'm good with a Biden win, frankly, in terms of how the election impacts me. Trump never lowered my taxes enough to matter anyway. I'm not a billionaire. I'm an upper-middle class tax donkey...a dying breed. Not sure where the money comes from for all the profligate waste and graft and corporate bailouts when we're all gone. I worry for my kids more than I worry for myself.

I don't buy all the rhetoric about China... Xi is a power-grabbing despot...I'll certainly give you that....and China mines data out the wazoo..no doubt. But China has their own problems....the chickens will come home to roost.

Our monetary policy is not likely to change much with a new administration. The Fed is painted into a corner that has been getting smaller for more than a decade......I expect asset bubbles to be inflated much bigger before they collapse.....

Stocks might be a hedge for inflation, but I'd advise getting an understanding of what stocks might be worth in a deflationary collapse scenario.....which is not much.

I will continue to save cash and buy tangible assets, and try to lower my taxes by emulating the real rich, insomuch as I can, at my modest level of financial accomplishment.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Covid Records Shattered In The US and Europe

Covid hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise nationwide.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Final Debate: Unforced Error by Biden on Energy, Lies, Missed Opportunities

The final debate is over. Both sides will say they won. Depending on what "win" means perhaps both did.

Mish

by

TrumpisFired

If You Want Change There is Only One Choice: Jo Jorgensen

Don't expect change if you vote for Trump or Biden. You won't get it.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Trump Abruptly Walks Out of 60 Minutes Interview

Trump, Vice-President Pence, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris agreed to 60 Minutes Interviews. Trump walked out.

Mish

by

RonJ

Trump Takes to Facebook to Blast 60 Minutes, Will It Help?

Trump follows through on threat to release 60 Minute interview early.

Mish

by

Jeff Dog

Double Dip Recession Tweets of the Day

The Covid recession isn't even over yet, but there is already talk of a double dip coming.

Mish

by

Vegas Baby

Chris Christie Admits "I Should Have Worn a Mask"

Chris Christie, Former NJ Governor, wrote an op-ed for the WSJ admitting his mistake.

Mish

by

Jojo

I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President

There is a choice and I made mine long ago. It's time for an endorsement.

Mish

by

richardbertetto

The Hunter Biden Mess and What it Means

Is Hunter Biden guilty of influence peddling? What about Joe Biden?

Mish

by

Nickelodeon

Who are the Undecided Voters and How Many Remain?

The question of undecided voters came up today on Twitter.

Mish

by

numike