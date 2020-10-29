Do NOT Vote By Mail, Trap is Set

An apparent victory for Democrats in Pennsylvania and North Carolina may be an illusion.

On Wednesday, the WSJ noted the Supreme Court Declines to Disturb Ballot Deadlines in North Carolina, Pennsylvania

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to disturb extended ballot deadlines in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania, leaving the states more time to receive mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day. The court’s newest justice, Amy Coney Barrett, didn’t participate in either decision “because of the need for a prompt resolution” and because she hasn’t had time to fully review the parties’ filings, a court spokeswoman said. In the North Carolina litigation, the justices denied Republican requests to block a decision by state elections officials to extend the deadline for accepting mail-in ballots until Nov. 12, a six-day extension of the date set by the legislature. On Friday, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, backed by the Trump campaign, asked the Supreme Court to hear and decide its challenge before Election Day, Nov. 3. The motion was unusual in that only days earlier, the Supreme Court, by a 4-4 vote, had refused to block the three-day extension. Justice Alito issued a statement saying “there is a strong likelihood that the State Supreme Court decision violates the Federal Constitution,” but the proximity of Election Day made it impractical to decide the issue now.

Impractical to Decide Now?!

When the hell is it "practical"?

After the election perhaps, when it too damn late?

This matter should have been 100% settled.

Which is it?

Prompt Resolution? or Time to Review?

If the Supreme Court agrees to take the case after the election there will not be a "prompt resolution" by definition.

What's been resolved?

We would only have resolution if Barrett proclaimed this case was resolved or she would continue to recuse herself.

The Trap is Set

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, informed the court that local elections officials had been directed to segregate ballots received after the Election Day deadline. Trump deputy campaign manager and senior counsel Justin Clark said Mr. Shapiro’s decision to segregate ballots is “a big victory.’’ He added: “The Pennsylvania Secretary of State saw the writing on the wall and voluntarily complied with our injunction request,’’ which will “ensure they will not be counted until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on our petition.’’ Justice Alito cited that move in his statement, saying that it would allow “a targeted remedy,” such as invalidating the late-delivered votes, should the court take up the case after Election Day.

Targeted Theft

If it appears Pennsylvania may decide the election, the Supreme Court will hear the case and Barrett will likely say discard the ballots.

If it appears Pennsylvania will not decide the election, Barrett would either let the decision stand or more likely, the Supreme Court would not hear further challenges.

Do NOT Vote by Mail, Time is Up

The time to safely vote by mail has expired.

Team Trump will do anything and everything to make sure the votes are not delivered on time. They will also reject every possible signature.

The only saving grace is the Biden blowout is likely to be so big that theft will not matter.

Mish