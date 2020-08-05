Democratic Convention To Be Entirely Virtual

Instead of traveling to Milwaukee, Joe Biden Will Address the Nation From his Home State of Delaware.

“Speakers for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will no longer travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in order to prevent risking the health of our host community as well as the convention’s production teams, security officials, community partners, media and others,” the Democratic National Convention Committee said in a statement. “In accordance with this guidance, Vice President Joe Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee.”

“We put the health and safety of the American people first,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement. “We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives.”

Democrats said they still planned to offer two hours of programming each night from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20. Convention officials said a “custom virtual video control room” had been created for viewers to “take in hundreds of feeds from around the country, including the potential of interacting with Americans from around the country.”