Democratic Convention To Be Entirely Virtual

Mish

Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the Democratic Convention will now be entirely virtual

Instead of traveling to Milwaukee, Joe Biden Will Address the Nation From his Home State of Delaware.

“Speakers for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will no longer travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in order to prevent risking the health of our host community as well as the convention’s production teams, security officials, community partners, media and others,” the Democratic National Convention Committee said in a statement. “In accordance with this guidance, Vice President Joe Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee.”

“We put the health and safety of the American people first,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement. “We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives.”

Democrats said they still planned to offer two hours of programming each night from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20. Convention officials said a “custom virtual video control room” had been created for viewers to “take in hundreds of feeds from around the country, including the potential of interacting with Americans from around the country.”

Trump Renomination Closed to the Public and the Press

The move by Biden follows the August 2 Republican announcement Trump Renomination Closed to the Public and the Press.

I can hardly wait for these “custom virtual video control rooms” so I can pretend to  watch them with a bowl of virtual popcorn.

Mish

Comments (5)
No. 1-3
Misc
Misc

I think they're doing it to shut down Bernie supporters.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Well, if virtual all the rage ... how about a hologram POTUS?

I'll vote for a mashup of Theodore Roosevelt.

I'm sure a software program can be written to spit out WWTRD ...

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

So if both Republicans and Democrats agree that CV19 is too dangerous to hold traditional "open" conventions then WTF are we opening schools?

What's that? "Kids are immune" Trump says. Ok assume that is true (it isn't), what about the teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, janitors, subs, and anyone else involved in the "ecosystem" of education. Are they disposable? WTF!

Global Politics

