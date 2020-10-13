TheStreet
Dear President Trump, What Happened to Your 8th Wonder of the World?

Mish

Foxconn's $3 billion investment promise in Wisconsin turns more than a bit sour.

Eighth Wonder of the World

Please note Wisconsin Says Foxconn Doesn’t Qualify for Subsidies.

Wisconsin officials have denied a request by Foxconn Technology Group for the first payments in what had been envisioned as $3 billion in state subsidies for a major technology complex President Trump hailed as the “eighth wonder of the world.”

State officials said in a letter Monday that Foxconn had failed to create enough jobs to receive subsidies in 2019 and that the scope of the project had changed so much that it must draw up a new contract to qualify for future subsidies.

The company, which is a major supplier to Apple Inc., had initially said it expected to have created 2,080 jobs at the plant by the end of 2019 and to have invested $3.3 billion, according to the WEDC [Wisconsin Economic Development Corp] Instead, the company had hired fewer than the minimum 520 required for subsidies and invested $300 million, the WEDC said.

8th Wonder vs No Wonder

It's no wonder Trump hasn't mentioned Foxconn recently.

End is Near

Many readers are tired of me bashing Trump. Don't worry.

I will soon be bashing Biden more often than not.

Mish

Comments (12)
Doug78
Doug78

If neither one wins will you bash Nancy?

Bohm-Bawerk
Bohm-Bawerk

3 Billion? what's 3 Billion, can't they just add it to the stimulus package without anyone noticing? now a hundred billion just gets thrown around as a decimal point (2.2 trillion, 1.8 trillion).

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

“Ladies and Gentlemen, step right up, step right up, behind this curtain is the 8th wonder of the world and for the low low price of just one vote, you can see it!”
-Trump the carnival barker

20 days till election.
2 days till Boris Brexit Bonanza.
1 day for PecuniaNonOlet to vote blue all the way down!

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

There will be plenty to complain about with Biden...I know that. In the long run, the Democrats are so deeply flawed as to present just as much of a threat to what I believe in as Trump has been....just not quite as much of a brush-fire at the moment.

I am some kind of libertarian....but not a big L Libertarian. Not a Chomsky Left Libertarian either....libertarianism is my philosophy, but not a political party I want to join, particularly.

We need a new party that can create a center in American politics......without that we're just headed further off the rails. I don't know how we get that.....it seems pretty impossible.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

China never wanted to build anything here. I look for the eighth wonder to become a ghost project. Especially since Biden will probably try to walk back a lot of Trump's tariff bs.

randocalrissian
randocalrissian

We can all be honest, this election isn't about Biden, it's addition by subtraction. Biden will do his best work by avoiding doing the real work. He should go full Reagan and hire the best and brightest SMEs and let them exhibit their mastery. He should limit himself to discussing appointments, foreign relations, and the occasional American pep talk. Like anyone would really want to elect a 78 yr old if they had more than two flavors of dung to choose from for their next meal.

Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

China plays better 4D chess than Trump.

dr smock
dr smock

Foxconn was paid a massive amount of money by Wisconsin to build the plant and also given Lake Michigan water rights for the plant to pollute it. It was suppose to bring jobs to the state. However, the bastard Chicomms decided that Wisconsin workers make too much money, so they were going to use Chinese workers.

John_
John_

Foxxconn is a Taiwanese company...

dr smock
dr smock

Actually, Foxconn is a Chinese company since the majority of its workers are Chinese. Taxpayers in Wisconsin were paying out between $220,000 to 1 million per worker.

Foxconn Denies Report That It May Bring Workers From China for Wisconsin Plant
Foxconn Denies Report That It May Bring Workers From China for Wisconsin Plant

Foxconn has received roughly $4 billion in subsidies set aside by Wisconsin to build a new plant in the state, but that deal is looking worse and worse with each passing day. According to the Wall Street Journal, Foxconn is looking into transferring workers from China to staff up its plant because the company has struggled to hire enough workers in America. But Foxconn is emphatically denying the report and insists it will find enough workers in the U.S.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foxconn Foxconn has 12 factories in nine Chinese cities—more than in any other country

Foxconn - Wikipedia
Foxconn - Wikipedia

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., trading as Foxconn Technology Group and better known as Foxconn, is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer with its headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei City, Taiwan. Today, it is the world's largest provider of electronics manufacturing services[3] and the third-largest technology company by revenue.[4] The company is the largest private employer in Taiwan[5] and one of the largest employers worldwide.[6][7] Its founder and chairman is Terry Gou.

