Dear President Trump, What Happened to Your 8th Wonder of the World?

Please note Wisconsin Says Foxconn Doesn’t Qualify for Subsidies.

Wisconsin officials have denied a request by Foxconn Technology Group for the first payments in what had been envisioned as $3 billion in state subsidies for a major technology complex President Trump hailed as the “eighth wonder of the world.”

State officials said in a letter Monday that Foxconn had failed to create enough jobs to receive subsidies in 2019 and that the scope of the project had changed so much that it must draw up a new contract to qualify for future subsidies.

The company, which is a major supplier to Apple Inc., had initially said it expected to have created 2,080 jobs at the plant by the end of 2019 and to have invested $3.3 billion, according to the WEDC [Wisconsin Economic Development Corp] Instead, the company had hired fewer than the minimum 520 required for subsidies and invested $300 million, the WEDC said.