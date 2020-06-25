Mish Talk
Court Will Not Block Mary Trump's Tell-All Book on the President

The bad news for president Trump keeps piling up.

Mary Trump's book Too Much and Never Enough will go on sale July 28.

Mary Trump is President Trump's niece. She discloses "How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.

Amazon Description

In this revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him, Mary L. Trump, a trained clinical psychologist and Donald’s only niece, shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric.

The President claims the book violates a nondisclosure agreement but he lost that case in court today.

Judge Tosses Lawsuit

Trump Files Claim in Wrong Court

The Surrogate Court strictly handles the wills and assets of the deceased.

Queens County Surrogate Court Judge Peter Kelly cited “several improprieties” in Robert Trump’s filing that rendered it “fatally defective”—including that it was based on the official disposition of patriarch Fred Trump Sr.’s estate, which wrapped up in 2001 and is thus for legal purposes “nonexistent.” 

The irrefutable conclusion is, regardless of the outcome of this matter, the administration of this estate will not be impacted one iota," said Kelly

Judge Kelly suggested the New York State Supreme Court.

Internal Family Dynamics

The Daily Beast has the Family's concerns.

In the book, Mary Trump is not only expected to discuss difficult internal family dynamics and offer revelations about a younger Donald Trump; she is also expected to out herself as a primary source behind a Pulitzer-winning New York Times investigation into her uncle’s taxes. 

Temporary Restraining Order

The president and his brother claim 'no amount of money' can undo the damage that will be done if the book is published.

In their application for a temporary restraining order, the Trumps said that they would suffer 'irreparable harm' if Mary's book is released next month as planned.  

They argued that Mary agreed not to write a memoir back in 2001 under the terms of a settlement which resolved a bitter family dispute over the estate of family patriarch Fred Trump Sr.

Irreparable Harm

As soon as the book is published, Trump will dismiss it as old nonsense. 

His claim of irreparable harm will then vanish, even if it's true, at least until the election.

At that time Trump will blame his niece, the media, China, Russia, Covid, BLM, liberals, fake conservatives, Germany and Martians.

Blurtman
Blurtman

This is not even remotely global economics, and Mish Talk swirls the TDS bowl.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

Dr. Mary L. Trump is a trained clinical psychologist and the only niece of tRump. That tell me everything I need to know.

Zardoz
Zardoz

When you spend you life making enemies of people, at the end you have quite a few.

Sechel
Sechel

It's hard to bring a lawsuit so completely lacking in merit that it gets tossed in 48 hours yet Donald Trump has managed that feat.

I just want to know one thing. What were Donald's real grades

Sechel
Sechel

I have no doubt that the publisher had its legal counsel take a serious look at this and decided it was publishable. From what I've read a court might after the book is published assign monetary damages to Trump from Mary's profits but its unlikely to prevent its publishing.

This is one of my favorite part..(The person bringing the suit says he doesn't know what's in it but is sure he will be harmed)

While Robert Trump Trump has not reviewed the content of the book, Harder argued that public statements by Mary Trump and the publisher have shown the book will contain information about her relationships that are protected under the confidentiality agreement.

Sechel
Sechel

I see a big problem for Trump. He has too few surrogates and too many enemies writing books, op-eds, giving interviews etc that he can't effectively go after them all and his base can't keep up or absorb his anti-message that they they're angry, Democrats, Hillary supporters. Trump's fighting a war on too many fronts. He lacks focus and insists on chasing every squirrel. It will be one more thing that dooms Trump's re-election effort if not checked.

