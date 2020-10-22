Chris Christie Admits "I Should Have Worn a Mask"

Chris Christie, Former NJ Governor, wrote an op-ed for the WSJ admitting his mistake.

"I Should Have Worn a Mask"

For seven months I was very careful about mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing. As someone with asthma, I knew I faced heightened risk. Then, at the Rose Garden nomination event for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and during debate preparations with President Trump, I let my guard down and left my mask off. I mistook the bubble of security around the president for a viral safe zone. I was wrong. There is no safe zone from this virus. Three days after the presidential debate, I still felt fine. Then—all within 24 hours—came the fever, chills and body aches, severe pain and utter exhaustion, and hospitalization in the intensive-care unit. A week in the ICU offers time to reflect. When you get this disease, it hits you how easy it is to prevent. We are asked to wear cloth over our mouth and nose, wash our hands and avoid crowds. These minor inconveniences can save your life, your neighbors and the economy. Seldom has so little been asked for so much benefit. Yet the message will be broadly heeded only if it is consistently and honestly delivered by the media, religious leaders, sports figures and public servants. Those in positions of authority have a duty to get the message out.

Duty to Get the Message Out

Q: What's the message from Trump?

A: Trump Attacks Dr. Fauci as a "Disaster" and an "Idiot"

Amusing Video Highlights

Trump: I get along with Fauci ... I like him. [But I called him an idiot. Trump likes idiots.]

Town Hall : With Covid is there anything you would do differently?

Trump: Not much. It's all over the world. It came out of China. China should have stopped it.

How ironic. What was China supposed to do to stop it?

Trump will not admit he should have supported masks. He acts as if nothing could have been done while simultaneously blaming China for not stopping it.

He even threw a Covid party at the White House where he and dozens other caught Covid.

Then he made horrendously inaccurate Tweets that Twitter blocked. Apparently he would not even change that.

In February Trump said: "We have it completely under control." and "If you want a test, you can get a test."

Chris Christie is honest about it. He would make changes.

Mish