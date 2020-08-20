Mish Talk
Bizarro World: Trump Complains That Michelle Obama Understated Covid Deaths

Mish

In her speech at the Democratic Convention, Michelle Obama understated the number of Covid-19 deaths.

Bizarro World Complaint

This story came out a couple days ago, but I first saw it today. It's straight from Bizarro World.

"Frankly she should have made the speech live. She taped it. And not only was it taped, it was taped a long time ago because she had the wrong deaths. ... I thought it was a very divisive speech. Extremely divisive." 

Michelle Obama's Speech

At the 4-minute mark, Michelle Obama said "More than 150,000 people have died, and our economy is in shambles because of a virus this president downplayed too long."

Correction Noted, Thanks!

There are now over 176,000 official Covid-19 deaths. Excess death counts suggest the number is much higher.

For discussion of excess deaths, please see What is the Real Coronavirus Death Toll in the US?

Trump's complaint sounds a bit like this: "You honor, my client cannot be found guilty of stealing $10,000 as he actually stole $15,000."

Divisive?

If Trump wants to understand divisiveness he should look in the mirror. No president in history has offended as may allies or reneged on as may deals as he has. 

Anything and everything that does not praise him is divisive to Trump.

Fantastic Speech

Michelle Obama made a fantastic speech. It certainly was not divisive. That does not mean one has to agree with it. 

I call it fantastic because in difficult times, it did what it was supposed to do. I would say the same about any speech Trump or anyone else based on the same criteria.

Fox News Take

Don't like my view? Here's another from Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace.

"It was a heck of a contribution,” Wallace said. “She really flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump, talking about the chaos and confusion and lack of empathy, especially coming from this president and this White House, spoke more about the deficits of Donald Trump than the pluses of Joe Biden, but did talk about especially, not so much policies, but especially his empathy and what he has been through and his care for average Americans.” 

“This was a very effective speech," said Wallace as reported by The Hill.

Mish

Comments
No. 1-5
davebarnes2
davebarnes2

This is what the GOPers do.
They find a tiny factual error and them jump on it.
All to muddy the waters.
See, Trump said "drink bleach" and Obama said "150K". Equivalence.

Runner Dan
Runner Dan

"I call it fantastic because in difficult times, it did what it was supposed to do."

The speech united is in our hatred of our country in general and white people in particular!

Meanwhile, hurray for Kim Klacik for clocking the POS Michelle Obama with her very popular ad.

‘A Star Is Born’: GOP Candidate’s Ad Trounces Michelle Obama DNC Speech In Digital Metrics
‘A Star Is Born’: GOP Candidate’s Ad Trounces Michelle Obama DNC Speech In Digital Metrics

As noted by The Daily Wire on Monday, Republican strategist and congressional GOP candidate Kimberly Klacik released a hard-hitting ad slamming Democrats for their apparent fake concern for black lives, highlighting the devastation in Democrat-run cities, particularly Baltimore. The ad went viral online, racking up millions of views within hours and earning astounding social media engagement, [&hellip;]

gregggg
gregggg

They are all actors... and they are all working for the same masters. "Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain".

numike
numike

“It's only because of their stupidity that they're able to be so sure of themselves.”
― Franz Kafka, The Trial

Realist
Realist

I completely agree with everything you said Mish.

Michelle Obama is a class act.

Trump is the Divider in Chief, who has done more to tear the country apart than any previous president. If he wins the upcoming election, the US will slip further into decay as he finishes ripping up the constitution and grants himself more powers. The Republican lap dogs who allowed him to make a mockery of the constitution have already shown they will not get in his way. They have no principles. They will keep putting their political aspirations ahead of the good of the country.

And the pandemic will continue to spread rapidly in the US, unlike other countries who actually have leaders who care about their citizens.

176 thousand deaths so far in the US. And a lot more to come before Election Day.

Compare that to countries that have done a good job of getting the virus under reasonable control:

Yesterday’s New Cases: New Deaths

US 44,957:1,263

UK 812:16

Italy 642:7

Canada 336:4

Singapore 93:0

Portugal 253:2

Switzerland 311:4

Ireland 48:0

Austria 255:0

Australia 220:12

South Korea 297:0

Denmark 85:0

Norway 51:0

Finland 29:0

