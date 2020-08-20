Bizarro World: Trump Complains That Michelle Obama Understated Covid Deaths

In her speech at the Democratic Convention, Michelle Obama understated the number of Covid-19 deaths.

Bizarro World Complaint

This story came out a couple days ago, but I first saw it today. It's straight from Bizarro World.

"Frankly she should have made the speech live. She taped it. And not only was it taped, it was taped a long time ago because she had the wrong deaths. ... I thought it was a very divisive speech. Extremely divisive."

Michelle Obama's Speech

At the 4-minute mark, Michelle Obama said "More than 150,000 people have died, and our economy is in shambles because of a virus this president downplayed too long."

Correction Noted, Thanks!

There are now over 176,000 official Covid-19 deaths. Excess death counts suggest the number is much higher.



For discussion of excess deaths, please see What is the Real Coronavirus Death Toll in the US?

Trump's complaint sounds a bit like this: "You honor, my client cannot be found guilty of stealing $10,000 as he actually stole $15,000."

Divisive?

If Trump wants to understand divisiveness he should look in the mirror. No president in history has offended as may allies or reneged on as may deals as he has.

Anything and everything that does not praise him is divisive to Trump.

Fantastic Speech

Michelle Obama made a fantastic speech. It certainly was not divisive. That does not mean one has to agree with it.

I call it fantastic because in difficult times, it did what it was supposed to do. I would say the same about any speech Trump or anyone else based on the same criteria.

Fox News Take

Don't like my view? Here's another from Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace.

"It was a heck of a contribution,” Wallace said. “She really flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump, talking about the chaos and confusion and lack of empathy, especially coming from this president and this White House, spoke more about the deficits of Donald Trump than the pluses of Joe Biden, but did talk about especially, not so much policies, but especially his empathy and what he has been through and his care for average Americans.” “This was a very effective speech," said Wallace as reported by The Hill.

Mish