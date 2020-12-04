TheStreet
Biden Says He Would Resign if a Moral Dispute With Harris Arose

In a totally bizarre interview, Biden lays out conditions in which he might purposely get sick and resign.

Bizarre Interview

"Like I told Barack, if I reach something where there's a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I'll develop some disease and say I have to resign."

In the interview Biden says that when he was VP under Obama, that if he had a moral disagreement with Obama, he would have developed a disease and resigned.

If he has one now with Kamala Harris, he as president, would resign.

A strict interpretation of that interview is more than a bit bizarre should such a disagreement happen. But It does sound like he is kidding.

And the point of the interview was that he and Harris would not have major moral dispute. 

Regardless, this will play into allegations that Harris will call the shots and that Biden will not last four years.

Germ
Germ

Leading from behind. Sad.

Zardoz
Zardoz

Why did they have to chose this dried up old fossil? There were multiple much better candidates in the primary.

randocalrissian
randocalrissian

Now to learn how this plays. Is Joe living in BDS sufferers' heads rent-free? Will anyone on the left show mild concern over this? I would like to find a person who thinks Biden will even be the Dem nom in 24. It would be the first one.

truthseeker
truthseeker

What is going on here? When Biden was Vice President, he said he would get sick and resign if he had a moral disagreement with President Obama. Now he’s flip-flopped. Seems like Vice President Harris should be the one to get sick and resign if she had a moral disagreement with President Biden. He’s acting like he’s still the Vice President! How weird is this?

mrutkaus
mrutkaus

He momentarily thought he was VP again.

njbr
njbr

Well, that would make some happy, wouldn't it?

But let's see how that leftist rag (not!) Washington Examiner plays it...

President-elect Joe Biden explained in candid terms how he would have acted if he had a major "moral" disagreement with former President Barack Obama.

Biden said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and he share a similar worldview but recalled that he told Obama that should the two have a "fundamental disagreement" on a "moral principle," he'd resign and claim illness. He then described Harris and him in lockstep on those principles.

"We are simpatico on our philosophy of government and simpatico on how we want to approach these issues that we are facing," Biden said. "When we disagree, it'll be just like — so far, it's been just like when Barack and I did. It's in private. She'll say, 'I think we should do A, B, C, or D,' and I'll say, 'I like A, don't like B and C. And let's go, OK.'"

"And like I told Barack, if I reached something where there's a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I'll develop some disease and say I have to resign," Biden continued. "We don't have that I'm — we haven't — and we've discussed at length our views on foreign policy, on domestic policy, on intelligence."

RunnrDan
RunnrDan

"And the point of the interview was that he and Harris would not have major moral dispute."

Because they have none to begin with!

T minus 10 and counting
Electors Vote On December 14

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Typical Biden gaffe. Means nothing.

caradoc-again
caradoc-again

So all the VP has to do to become P is create a moral disagreement.
Should be easy enough.

What if he has to step down on health grounds, will anyone be sure its not because he had a moral disagreement?

This man has a problem.

