Biden is a Huge Favorite to Win the Election

Mish

Nate Silver's model shows Biden is favored to win the election in November with odds of 71-29.

Model Forecast

The FiveThirtyEight Model shows Biden has a 71% chance of winning the election.

My seat-of-the-pants forecast was 70%, nearly the same. 

The FiveThirtyEight (538) model ran 40,000 simulation. 

I ran zero simulations. Instead I looked at polls in swing states and concluded Trump's path to victory was very narrow.

40,000 Simulations

Every Outcome in Our Simulations

Winding Path to Victory

The Winding Path to Victory

That is precisely how I see things at the moment. Trump has moved up in recent North Carolina polls. 

Biden's running mate pick of Kamala Harris may swing North Carolina, Ohioa, and Georgia into the Trump column. 

It could cost Biden the election, but by a 7-3 margin, likely not.

On July 1, 538 had Biden an 80% but his model was only released today.

Can You Trust the Polls?

Hillary Clinton led in the polls in 2016, right? Yes. But Clinton had only a small advantage in most surveys — Trump’s win was well within the range of normal polling error.

As elections analyst Geoffrey Skelley wrote last week, Biden’s lead over Trump has already topped Clinton’s post-convention peak. Biden also enjoys more overall support than Clinton. In other words, there’s a genuine difference between Biden’s position now and Clinton’s four years ago.

10 Key States Biden vs Trump 538 Odds

  1. Arizona: Biden 55 Trump 45
  2. Florida: Biden 64 Trump 35
  3. Georgia: Biden 34 Trump 66
  4. Iowa: Biden 32 Trump 68
  5. Michigan: Biden 81 Trump 19
  6. Minnesota: Biden 72 Trump 28
  7. North Carolina: Biden 49 Trump 51
  8. Ohio: Biden 45 Trump 55
  9. Pennsylvania: Biden 73 Trump 27
  10. Wisconsin: Biden 70 Trump 30

Trump's Problem

  • Trump desperately needs to hold Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, and Ohio. North Carolina is nearly a 50-50 shot. 
  • Trump also needs to win Arizona, Florida, and either Wisconsin or Minnesota (or some other similar upset). 

That is not impossible but it is unlikely. 

Minnesota Shift

Arizona Shift

Florida Shift

I believe Harris subtracts from Biden's chances especially in states like Ohio, Iowa, Minnesota, Georgia, and Arizona, perhaps even Florida.

Not a 2016 Replay

For many months, I have commented this is not a replay of 2016. Trump was never well liked, but many people in both parties despised Hillary.

Trump won in 2016 for five reasons.

  1. People hated Hillary more than Trump
  2. Trump was an unknown risk that swing voters were willing to take a chance on
  3. Hillary ran a very poor campaign
  4. A fantastic campaign slogan: Make America Great Again
  5. At the last minute, Comey rescued trump with an attack on Hillary and her email server.

Points 1-4 got Trump into the ballpark. It still took Point 5 to cross the finish line.

Despite all of those things Trump barely won as measured by tiny margins of victory in several critical swing states.

Understanding Political Polls 

If you believe the GOP is seriously underweighted in the polls, you are mistaken.

For details, please see Understanding Political Polls: Is the GOP Underweighted?

What About Enthusiasm?

Another misconception is that Trump supporters are more enthusiastic than Biden supporters. 

If you take negative enthusiasm into account Trump is on the Short End of the Enthusiasm Gap.

Polls will likely narrow, just not by enough.

Mish

Comments (51)
No. 1-11
Misgivings
So why would he not pick a more moderate running mate. Seems like he's asking for a confrontation.

Sechel
Sechel

I did not favor Kamala Harris being the VP pick but I think she's the person Trump lest wanted. If Trump wanted to paint the progressive label on Biden then the best VP pick would have been Warren the clear progressive and Rice would have made a great Bhengazi target. While I don't think Harris makes for the best VP I think she gives Trump the biggest problem. She's also good on social media at a time when in person campaigning is not an option. She's purportedly good on zoom and social media

I always recognize this. Back when Klobuchar would have been the best on the electoral map helping with the mid-west. Rice has the most ability with her foreign policy and national experience. She's just never campaigned before.

Anna 7
Anna 7

THE ELECTION IS OVER. YOU LOST.

The election is already over. We will spend more on war. More on zombie corporations. More to lobbyists. More to the rich. We will continue illegally occupying countries and invading new ones. More on treating Americans like they, too, are a conquered people to be watched over and lied to.

Either trump or biden has already won. How did they win? For the past year, all media aligned with the state told you who was electable. You accepted it.

Now, go complete your performance in the farce — by voting on election day.

jeff44
jeff44

LOL. And Hillary started Election Night with a 95% probability of winning the election in 2016. Joe Biden is a walking corpse. There's no way I can vote for him.

Mish
Mish

Editor

I banned Montana33 for saying this: "Mish would not call a white, male Senator with the exact same resume as Kamala an opportunist. He is biased against women and/or women of color and he probably has no idea."

In addition, I removed every comment he ever made (in progress - It may take a while but is automatic). I will not tolerate such accusations.

I do not have the time to sort through everything such idiots have ever said.

For the record, I praised Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Who is the Perfect Running Mate for Joe Biden?
Who is the Perfect Running Mate for Joe Biden?

Joe Biden is going through his VP vetting process, Who will it be?

Good Riddance to Montana33 - I give a lot of leeway, not that.

Harris is a "nauseating opportunist" and I will prove it in a followup post given many questioned my use of the word "nauseating".

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

I still think DJT has a puncher's chance (40%?).

If stock market continues relentless upward surge
If Second Wave does not show pre election

There will be 3 face to face debates. I expect DJT to clean his clock (sure, fact checking will reveal DJT making many mistakes, but he's a in the gutter bully tailor made for debating where optics matter most)... also, I think Biden will at points end up stammering or have brain freeze (ie: looking OLD).

Bungalow Bill
Bungalow Bill

Trump won by such narrow margins in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania in 2016. It's highly unlikely the strong Democrat parties in those states aren't energized right now and aren't going to have some of the best get out the vote efforts we have ever seen. Clearly, they understand the impact of their failures in 2016...

These three states were always going to be tough for Trump to win without a polarizing figure like Hillary and some help from James Comey.

BLUEWIN
BLUEWIN

It really isn't going to make any difference who is elected as the next President . . . there is just too many problems to fix and no real desire to fix them . . . Good Luck !

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I'd say you're on the money Mish. I relate to the commenters who said nothing will get a whole lot better just because we have a changing of the guard....but I do think Mr. Trump lacks respect for our political process and the US Constitution...which is all we ever really had to make us any greater than anywhere else. I don't want to see the Republic destroyed by someone who puts his own interests above those of the country. For that reason I will hold my nose and vote for Biden and Harris, neither of whom I like. I'm a long time fan (a decade maybe) and this is my first comment, I think. I appreciate your views...and not just because I'm always 100% in agreement. Thanks for all your do.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

I think those states you put in Trump column could easily swing to Biden because of Harris and higher African-American turnout. Women will also have higher turnout. Trump didn't even get the most votes in 2016. He happen to win because he flipped about 10 critical voting districts that Obama won in 2012. Those voters are independents and they are tired of Trump by a large margin. Harris is a wolf in sheep's clothing. Trump will likely be prosecuted after he loses the election and flee to Russia or some other country that will protect him.

