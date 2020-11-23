Attorney Sidney Powell Fired for Being Too Conspiratorial Even For Trump

Trump's legal team disintegrates.

Sidney Powell Abruptly Tossed Under the Bus

Flashback November 14

Sidney Powell Removed From President’s Legal Team

Politico notes Trump campaign cuts Sidney Powell from president’s legal team

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis said in the statement. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.” Mike DuHaime, the Republican National Committee’s former political director, tweeted on Sunday that the party must pull down its tweet endorsing Powell’s remarks now that she’s been removed from representing Trump or the campaign. “This is crazy/embarrassing to promote,” he tweeted.

Powell 'Too Conspiratorial' and 'Too Crazy Even for the President'

Please consider Lawyer Sidney Powell 'Too Conspiratorial' and 'Too Crazy Even for the President'

#KrakenOnSteroids

One Down Two to Go

Trump's Legal Team Is a Farce

National Embarrassment

Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team a National Embarrassment

During Sunday's edition of ABC's This Week, Christie told host George Stephanopoulos that Trump's campaign has had enough time to present evidence of voter fraud, but they have failed to do so. He said the legal challenge has turned into a "national embarrassment," singling out Sidney Powell for accusing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) of a crime and then refusing to back it up with evidence.

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) Blasts Trump

Rep. Bill Pascrell Seeks to Disbar Rudy Giuliani

Former CIA Director John Brennan

Of all Donald Trump’s self-centered acts, his failure to respect this time-honored process is his most egregious & most harmful. Those who support his blatant disregard of the law & decency are equally culpable.

Larry Hogan R-Maryland Embarrassed By Trump

Tested Negative for Decency

Worst Yet to Come?

Battle Against Hugo Chavez Must Continue

Judge Disembowels Trump's "Frankenstein" Pennsylvania Lawsuit

Trump's 4D Master Plan

I am told this is all part of Trump's 4D master plan.

Trump planned in advance to lose 34 consecutive cases so that he could get straight to the Supreme Court for an ultimate victory that would shock the whole world.

