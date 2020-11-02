TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

A Simple Guide to Understanding Election Craps

Mish

Nate Silver has Trump's chance of winning at 10%. If accurate, how likely is that?

Craps Do Happen in Dice and Elections

Assuming the odds are accurate, by definition the answer is precisely 10%. 

Nate Silver says I’m Here To Remind You That Trump Can Still Win

"A 10 percent chance isn’t zero. And there’s a chance of a recount, too," Silver accurately added.

Understanding Neither Elections Nor Math

Steve Ramsey - Silver Odds

Those comments (and thousands of similar ones by others) come from people who understand neither elections nor probabilities.

Math Lesson 101

  • 10% is Not 0%
  • 90% is not 100%

No one is backpedaling on anything. 

Craps Lesson

Craps are a 2, 12, or 3 total on two dice. That is 4 chances in 36 (1-1, 6-6, 1-2, 2-1) or 1 chance in 9.

The true odds are 8-1, but the payout is only 7-1 giving the house an 11.1% advantage. 

Silver has the odds of Trump winning as 1 time in 10, quite similar to placing a 1 time in 9 bet on "any craps".

People expect of Silver to be 100% accurate on a 90% bet. 

Reflections on Wasted Votes

A discussion of wasted votes came up in numerous Tweets.

I was accused of wasting my vote on Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen.  

There are hundreds more similar to these.

Reflections on Wasted Votes

Expect a Crappy Outcome

Too many people wasted their votes by voting for party over policy. 

A crappy outcome is guaranteed.

Trump Craps

Meanwhile, Trump's hopes are down to two things.

  1. A far bigger polling error than in 2016
  2. Stealing the election by not counting votes

The odds of those are about 1 time in 10, quite similar to a 1 time in 9 bet on "any craps".

Not 2016

This is not 2016 so don't expect a repeat. For discussion, please see Eight Reasons This is Not 2016

Moreover, pollsters may have overcorrected weightings and errors they made in 2016. 

Thus, any errors are just as likely to towards a Biden blowout not a Trump win.

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-6
Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

I know the outcome that is 100% certain is Trump will try to do everything he can to get the courts to win the election for him. And to me that gives him better odds than through any voting that may occur.

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

Just so you know Trafalgar predicted 306 electoral votes for Trump in 2016 and was spot on. Trafalgar today says Trump will win electoral college again. I believe he was one of two predictors and models that got it right for 2016. Trafalgar says this morning that he would lose all his clients because his is a private business that sells data and doesnt publish the methods or models for public consumption. For 2020, Tafalgar has Trump winning because 70% of the undecided vote is going to Trump in swing states. This he says is more than 2016 when only 60% was going for Trump. The silent majority for Trump seems to be a real factor according to Trafalgar. He could be wrong of course but I would not be trusting any public polling when it comes to Trump because of this.

Captain Ahab
Captain Ahab

James Howard Kunstler is not in the election prediction business. He is, however, a well-established social critic, and a liberal 'gloom and doomer' with a focus on the future. That said, regardless of politics, his essay (linked below) should be a clear message to all of us here.
Do not be put off by his vote for Trump. The issues he raises are what is important.

Last Round-up at the Wokester Corral | Kunstler
Last Round-up at the Wokester Corral | Kunstler

A Too-Big-To-Fail Bankster… Three Teenagers who bring him down… Gothic doings on a Connecticut Estate. High velocity drama!

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

In 1960 Mayor Daley I turned the tide in Illinois for JFK by sending out his Democratic Party foot soldiers to get out the vote on Election Day in the precincts bounded by Ridgeland Avenue, Western Avenue, 111th and 115th Streets. The precinct where Resurrection Mary lives had names too hard to spell for the off-duty Streets and Sanitation guys.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I don't tell anybody how to spend his or her vote......it's a tough decision, if you love your country and have a conscience.

But my vote against Trump was more important to me than any particular policy vote. And I know what Biden stands for and I don't like it much. It's still a more effective anti-Trump vote than a 3rd party vote, imho.

I recognize that Trump could still win. The question is what do I do about it if it happens? That requires a lot of thought...and maybe the answer is "nothing"...at least right now.

But every step down the trail to authoritarianism is one more reason to consider voting with my feet. There aren't many things that could turn me into an ex-pat..I decided long ago that avenue was way overhyped....but there are some things that might.....and more attacks on our system.....like weaponizing the justice department agains political opponents...just might do it.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

This country is so divided that it may be better for everybody to just divide the country into 2 countries: The Divided States of Trump (DST) and United States of America (USA). All the states that Trump wins can form the DST.

Global Politics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Republican Attempt to Steal the Election Has No Bounds

No matter who you are for, you should be in favor of a fair election.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

Greenwald Quits The Intercept Over Censorship Related to Hunter Biden

Glenn Greenwald has had enough of The Intercept, a company he co-founded.

Mish

by

kiers

Cannabis Legalization is On the Ballot in 5 States, What's Next?

Cannabis legalization is on the ballot in 5 states. Here's what to expect.

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

Covid Timeline: What Did Trump Say and When?

Let's recap the things Trump has said about Covid and when he said them.

Mish

by

FromBrussels

Final Polls Before the Election: What Do They Say?

The above snake represents Nate Silver's outlook as of 1:42 Easter on Sunday November 3.

Mish

by

FactsonJoe

Hunter Biden Story is All Shell and No Bomb

Every day we see another alleged "Bombshell" Hunter Biden allegation. I can logically explain, on many fronts, why there is nothing to the allegations.

Mish

by

ShowMeTheData

Do NOT Vote By Mail, Trap is Set

An apparent victory for Democrats in Pennsylvania and North Carolina may be an illusion.

Mish

by

Herkie

Friendly’s Restaurant Files for Bankruptcy, Expect Many More

The Ice cream eatery has estimated liabilities of up to $100 million and no way to pay them.

Mish

by

bubblelife

Releasing "Weird" Results is the Sign of an Honest Pollster

An ABC poll has Biden up by 17 points in Wisconsin. That's not a typo.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Is Nate Silver Underestimating Democrat Senate Chances in Georgia?

Let's put a spotlight on Georgia. The Georgia regular Senate election pits Incumbent Republican David Perdue vs Jon Ossoff.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple