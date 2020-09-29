2nd High-Quality Poll Has Biden Ahead By 9 In Pennsylvania

ABC/WaPo puts Biden up by 9 in Pennsylvania.

Huge 2-1 Lead for Biden in Philadelphia Suburbs

Pennsylvania Polls

Polls marked with an "*" are sponsored. The first I believe by Republicans and the second I believe by Democrats. I ignore both.

Polls of likely voters are of higher quality than registered voters.

That makes the most recent poll chain +9 +9 +5 +7 by ABC/WaPo, Siena College/NYT, TIPP, and Fox News respectively.

Blockbuster Tax Report

The blockbuster New York Times tax disclosure on Trump could be fatal for Trump's chances.

