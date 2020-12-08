2 New Rulings: Fraud Cases Nothing But Speculation and Conjecture

Two Federal judges blasted poorly formed fraud cases by Sidney Powell in Georgia and Michigan.

Georgia Suit Filed in Wrong Court, No Legal Standing

It took all of 90 minutes for Judge Timothy Batten Sr. to Discard With Rebuke Powell's Georgia Fraud Claim.

“The relief that the plaintiffs seek this court cannot grant,” Batten said. “They ask the court to order the secretary of state to decertify the election results as if such a mechanism even exists, and I find that it does not.” Batten repeatedly suggested that Powell could have filed her lawsuit in state court, and he cited an federal appeals court ruling that “federal courts don’t entertain post-election conduct, excuse me, contests about vote-counting misconduct.” Batten also said he found that the plaintiffs in the case did not have legal standing to bring the lawsuit. “In their complaint, the plaintiffs essentially ask the court for perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election,” the judge said. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of 2.5 million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden, and this I am unwilling to do.”

The People Have Spoken

In Michigan, U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker ruled 'The People Have Spoken'.

"In fact, this lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek – as much of that relief is beyond the power of this Court – and more about the impact of their allegations on People’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government," reads a portion of the 36-page opinion. "Plaintiffs ask this Court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This the Court cannot, and will not, do. The people have spoken." "The closest plaintiffs get to alleging that election machines and software changed votes for President Trump to Vice President Biden in Wayne County is an amalgamation of theories, conjecture and speculation that such alterations were possible," the ruling states.

Humor of the Day

Trump and lawyers on his behalf, have lost every case.



The Trump campaign and its affiliates have lost or withdrawn essentially every lawsuit filed across the country related to alleged election fraud. In Michigan, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit with more than 100 affidavits alleging misconduct, but withdrew the suit before a judge could rule. As of last week, the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said no one from the campaign had provided any evidence of illegal conduct. Although Giuliani has claimed a win from a court order in Antrim County related to voting machines, the order is actually in response to a voter challenge to a local marijuana proposal.

Third Time Charm in Georgia

The Wall Street Journal reports Georgia Again Certifies Biden’s Win

“It’s been a long 34 days since the election on Nov. 3. We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged,” Mr. Raffensperger said Monday at the state Capitol. The machine recount Georgia certified Monday came at the request of Mr. Trump’s campaign and was the third time that election workers counted Georgia’s roughly 5 million presidential votes. Georgia also conducted a hand audit of the race at the order of Mr. Raffensperger. “I know there are people that are convinced the election was fraught with problems, but the evidence, the actual evidence, the facts, tell us a different story,” Mr. Raffensperger said in remarks Monday.

Georgia Secretary of State Denies Widespread Fraud

For the nth time, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger investigated fraud claims and accurately concluded No Widespread Fraud.

“There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half truths, misinformation, and frankly they are misleading the president as well,” Mr. Raffensperger said Monday.

Key Synopsis

Judge Timothy Batten : “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of 2.5 million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden, and this I am unwilling to do.”

: “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of 2.5 million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden, and this I am unwilling to do.” Judge Linda Parker : "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek and more about the impact of their allegations on People’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.

: "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek and more about the impact of their allegations on People’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government. Judge Linda Parker : "Plaintiffs ask this Court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This the Court cannot, and will not, do. The people have spoken."

: "Plaintiffs ask this Court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This the Court cannot, and will not, do. The people have spoken." Raffensperger : “There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half truths, misinformation, and frankly they are misleading the president as well.”

: “There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half truths, misinformation, and frankly they are misleading the president as well.” Raffensperger: “I know there are people that are convinced the election was fraught with problems, but the evidence, the actual evidence, the facts, tell us a different story,”

The cases by Sidney Powell were poorly formed and filed in the wrong court.

This happened despite Appeals Courts chastising Giuliani for filing claims in the wrong court.

In other filings, Powell misspelled words and used improper grammar.

Trump's Legal Team a Joke

Trump's legal team and filings have been a joke from front to back. They have lost every case.

The Appeals Court rulings were clear, precise, and by Lawyers Trump and Republicans appointed.

Appeals Court Rulings and Discussion

Trump Does Not Give a Damn About the Law

As noted this morning, Trump Does Not Give a Damn About the Law.

Trump asked Georgia Governor Brian Kemp multiple times to break the law by asking Kemp to call a special session to overturn the election.

“State law is clear: the legislature could only direct an alternative method for choosing presidential electors if the election was not able to be held on the date set by federal law,” Messrs. Kemp and Lt. Governor Duncan said in their statement. “Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the November 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts,’’ they wrote.

What's It All About?

Fraud evidence is so piss poor, claims so wild, and cases so weak one has to wonder what the purpose even is. It's threefold.

Hype up those with Trump Cult Syndrome (TCS) who then repeat nonsensical claims hoping to cast doubt on the election To soothe Trump's monstrous ego. Keep total nonsense in the news as long as possible so fools keep donating money to fight alleged fraud.

Trump and those with TCS will go to the grave saying "Trump won."

What a sorry case Trump is, to openly and repeatedly ask the Governor of Georgia to break the law to keep Trump in power.

Of course, there should be universal condemnation of Trump for this tactic. Sadly, there isn't.

Safe Harbor Day

Please note tomorrow is Safe Harbor Day. That's when states name electors.

States will name precisely 306 electors for Biden and 232 for Trump.

Voting will be December 14.

For the complete timeline, please see Time Has Nearly Expired on Trump's Legal Challenges.

Blame Game

Hillary blamed Russia.

In a shotgun approach, Trump blames the media, fraud, the Georgia governor, Georgia Secretary of State, the Michigan legislature, voting machines and more.

Biden Won

Not only did Trump lose, he turned into Hillary in the process, blaming everyone else but himself for the loss.

