Zoom is Now Worth More Than Exxon, I Have Ten Questions

Mish

Exxon posted its third quarterly loss. The market says Zoom is worth more.

Nightmare Scenario

Exxon warns it may write down natural-gas assets worth billions as the pandemic continued to weigh on fossil fuel companies.

The Wall Street Journal reports Exxon Posts Third Consecutive Quarterly Loss for First Time

Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM posted its third consecutive quarterly loss for the first time on record Friday and disclosed that it may write down the value of natural-gas assets worth as much as $30 billion, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pressure the world’s biggest oil companies.

The Texas oil giant reported a loss of $680 million in the third quarter compared with a profit of $3.17 billion during the same period last year. 

Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods invested heavily before the pandemic to grow Exxon’s oil and gas production by 2025. That decision has backfired as commodity prices plunged this year, forcing the company to make substantial cuts and painful choices about where to invest.

On Thursday, Exxon said it could cut as much as 15% of its global workforce, or about 14,000 jobs, as the struggling oil company tries to cut costs and survive the Covid-19 downturn. In all, big oil producers and services firms are collectively shedding more than 50,000 jobs.

Exxon Mobil Weekly Chart

Exxon Mobil Monthly Chart

Let This Sink In

Exxon Mobil Market Summary

Zoom Overtakes Exxon Mobil

Business Insider reports Zoom overtakes Exxon Mobil in market value amid COVID-19 pandemic

In Thursday trades, Zoom Video is now worth $140 billion, surpassing Exxon Mobil's market capitalization of $137 billion, according to data from YCharts.com.

The change in fortunes for Zoom and Exxon highlights how swiftly the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the US economy, and life in general.

As rolling economic shutdowns swept across the US in late March due to the spread of COVID-19, schools and businesses relied heavily on the video chat software platform from Zoom to conduct daily life in a semi-normal state.

This led to a surge in business for Zoom, and helped power its stock higher by as much as 658% year-to-date. Within the first three weeks of US shutdowns, Zoom added 100 million new customers, representing a quick double. 

Exxon Warns of $30 Billion Shale Writedown 

Bloomberg reports Exxon Warns of $30 Billion Shale Writedown Decade After XTO

Exxon Mobil Corp. warned it may take up to $30 billion in writedowns on natural gas fields acquired more than a decade ago, and reported a third straight quarterly loss.

Exxon is confronting one of its biggest crises since Saudi Arabia began nationalizing its oilfields in the 1970s. If the company takes the full $30 billion impairment, it will be the industry’s worst in more than a decade, according to Bloomberg data. 

The company lost $680 million, or 15 cents a share, during the third quarter, compared with the 25-cent per-share loss forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. The shares fell 1.6% to $32.45 at 12:09 p.m. in New York and are down more than 50% for the year. 

That was in stark contrast to Chevron Corp., which disclosed a surprise profit as the company’s oil-production and refining divisions outperformed analysts’ expectations. Chevron’s shares rose 1.1%. European supermajors Total SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc also turned in better-than-expected third-quarter performances.

Exxon stock has underperformed Chevron but outpaced Shell and BP. The drop has sent Exxon’s dividend yield soaring to more than 10%, a level that indicates investors expect the payout to be cut.

Ten Questions

  1. Exxon Mobil yields a nice 10.67% dividend. That's nice, but will the dividend last? The company affirmed the dividend, but that does not make it especially so.
  2. Will fossil fuel companies survive, for how long, and in what form?
  3. Biden wants to "phase out" fossil fuels. Will he? Can he? Will the next Senate be willing to go along? Will AOC and the Greens demand even more?
  4. Will biden work out a deal with Iran, flooding the market with more oil?
  5. What about work-at-home?
  6. When is there a big push for electric cars?
  7. When will plane travel rebound? 
  8. If energy is undervalued, how long will it be before the market agrees? 
  9. How many more writedowns are coming?
  10. Chartwise, a nice double bottom may be in play. Are you nimble enough to play? Will there be a whipsaw?

I do not know the answers to those questions and no one else has full answers either. 

But those are the kinds of questions value investors need to answer. 

The answers to questions 5, 6, and 8 may seem obvious but are they priced in? That answer may depend on the answer to questions 3, 4, and 9.  

Momo players hoping for a double-bottom may have an easier go of the decision.

Comments (19)
No. 1-9
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

There is an expression, “if we can put man on the moon then why cant we.....” replace oil and gas with new energy.
On the surface, it looks absurd zoom is worth more than exxon but then when you think about it, all business comes down to the number of people using your product. It is fitting that professionals working from home are highly dependent on zoom and similar product to get business done, not so much exxon since very few are driving or flying. Will it stay this way? The longer covid accustoms us to stay at home, the harder it will be to go back.

I do expect big oil to start merging and buying each other out next year or two.

I will now sit back and wait for boomers to chime in and say, “we will never get rid of oil and gas...blah..blah..blah.”

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

XOM was in a downtrend 5.5 years before COVID struck. Oil peaked 11-12 years before COVID struck. A MUCH larger trend is in play. Market forces will curb fossil fuels use, so 1.) greens don't need to pass laws to reduce consumption and 2.) fully electric vehicles will become cost prohibitive.

Mish
Mish

Editor

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

Energy prices still aren't low because of derivatives. If Exxon can't make a decent profit at these prices it tells you something else is wrong with them and probably was BEFORE Covid. Maybe Tesla and other battery technologies along with data centers operating on solar panels and hydroelectric energy are taking a toll too. Anyhow gas prices should about 25% lower along with oil and other commodity prices. The thing keeping prices elevated is traders on the derivatives markets. I've said it before but I think the stock and other markets are income sources for a lot of people including traders. Prices can be manipulated on the trading markets that have very little to do with actual supply and demand of commodities.

Sechel
Sechel

Biden has been clear. He's not phasing our fossil fuel but ending subsidies. That said the economics of coal stink. It's going away. Even the geologists working in natural gas say we need methane recapture and must stop flaring. We will be using natural gas and oil for decades. It's not about phasing it out but changing the mix to renewables

Captain Ahab
Captain Ahab

I suspect fixed and variable costs, and breakeven points, along with accounting reporting has a lot to do with Exxon's results.

That said, alternative energy has its own economics.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I have never understood oil prices or oil stocks......they both often move in ways that make little sense to me. But......

Worldwide demand for oil is in decline....but oil still makes the world go around....and it will for a long time.

Ammonium nitrate fertilizer comes from petroleum. Without that we can't begin to feed the nearly 8 billion people on the planet.

All plastics comes from oil.

Hydrogen economy? The cheapest way to make hydrogen is from natural gas..

Solar power is low EROEI compared to wind....and is losing some of its luster. Wind power is the biggest alternative power source that threatens oil right now..

Nuclear power is very likely to see a resurgence. There is a huge amount of money and R&D going into nukes. Nukes can be made safer and better than the legacy plants

Exxon is no doubt investing in alternative energy. I have no idea what that amounts to....but I'd guess its in the plan.

Oil producers need a certain oil price to stay solvent, because the cost of extracting oil keeps rising, generally speaking, as the best fields go into decline. Only Iran and Iraq have really big untapped reserves of conventional oil.

The shale oil boom has caused a glut....and price is often bordering on making extraction unprofitable.

If prices rise, then consumers have incentives to lower demand even more. So oil price needs to stay in a certain range so both buyers and sellers can do business.

The cost of fracking oil has apparently come down over the last five years, which is good.....cutting costs is the name of the game for producers like Exxon.

Global conflict makes the price of oil skyrocket. War is good for oil....the bigger the war the more it matters.

So.....a lot of variables are in play, many of which are either unknown or unforeseeable.

If oil price is volatile, then XOM share price is liable to be volatile too. I wouldn't ever buy it for a trade....I really don't care what the chart looks like.....but that's just me. I'm not nearly as nimble as the algo traders.....or even the average day trader. And being nimble matters. You could easily become road kill.

From an investor standpoint, the best reason to own XOM looks to me to be the dividend....and I do doubt it will be cut much unless the company is really on the rocks...which they aren't.

I don't own any stocks....not looking to buy any stocks....fun to think about, but I only buy tangible assets.

EGW
EGW

If XOM gets into the mid/low $20 range, it could be a very good value proposition. I don't think oil is going away anytime soon.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

@PecuniaNonOlet
'I will now sit back and wait for boomers to chime in and say, “we will never get rid of oil and gas...blah..blah..blah.'
Well, not from this Boomer (age 72). EVs will take over and deliver cleaner air to metro areas. Solar/wind will continue to destroy dinosaur poop. Dino pee will be relegated to petrochemicals. Dino farts will continue for home heating, but better batteries at the utility level will reduce gas use for power generation.
Most people—except for Fat Donnie—want clean air, water, and land. We must reduce our use of dino waste in order to achieve these goals.

