TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Wow, Trump Didn't Know That the Dollar Floats

Mish

A clueless Trump asked his aides to weaken the dollar.

Trump Rebuffed on Currency Request 

Please note Trump Says Aides Rejected his Request to Adjust the Value of Dollar.

Trump told thousands of supporters at a political rally in Dayton, Ohio, that his policies were saving jobs in the political battleground state after years of inaction to confront China’s aggressive behavior in global markets.

“I go to my guys, ‘What about doing a little movement on the dollar?’” he said, but they countered that was not possible. “‘Sir, we can’t do that. It has to float naturally.’”

The self-proclaimed international trade master not only does not know how most currencies work, he was dumb enough to let the world know.

Wow.

Trump or an aide is likely to claim that he was making some sort of political statement and that he understands currencies. If he counters, you get to decide if you want to believe him.

Regardless, he looks more than a bit foolish for the way he revealed his ridiculous request.

Mish

Comments (5)
No. 1-3
FactsonJoe
FactsonJoe

Several countries intentionally lower the value of their currencies to keep exports flowing and protect their internal markets from imports.

One of them is China:

Treasury Designates China as a Currency Manipulator | U.S. Department of the Treasury
Treasury Designates China as a Currency Manipulator | U.S. Department of the Treasury

Steven Terner Mnuchin was sworn in as the 77th Secretary of the Treasury on February 13, 2017. As Secretary, Mr. Mnuchin is responsible for the U.S. Treasury, whose mission is to maintain a strong economy, foster economic growth, and create job opportunities by promoting the conditions that enable prosperity at home and abroad.

The Chinese authorities have acknowledged that they have ample control over the RMB exchange rate. In a statement today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) noted that it “has accumulated rich experience and policy tools, and will continue to innovate and enrich the control toolbox, and take necessary and targeted measures against the positive feedback behavior that may occur in the foreign exchange market.” This is an open acknowledgement by the PBOC that it has extensive experience manipulating its currency and remains prepared to do so on an ongoing basis.

Runner Dan
Runner Dan

"Regardless, he looks more than a bit foolish for the way he revealed his ridiculous request."

Agreed. Sadly, he just looks foolish to the very small sliver of people who actually care about and attempt to understand how money is made.

"I'm trying to help you guys by lowering the purchasing power of your paychecks!" Idiot!!!

For what its worth (which is not much, but something) at least he is honest about his thievery.

Tengen
Tengen

Trump does seem to have a robust understanding of debt, at least pertaining to the individual or corporate level.

Any other aspect of money, not so much. He does love ZIRP, which either makes him malicious or totally uncaring about the future beyond his lifetime.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CDC Spreads Confusion and Anger With a Stunning Covid Reversal

The CDC pulled its guidelines on how Covid spreads by aerosols shortly after posting them online.

Mish

by

FactsonJoe

Justice Ginsburg Dies, What is the Election Impact?

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg died Friday. What does it mean?

Mish

by

Stevie

Trump Campaign Cash Crunch: Where is the "Silent Majority"?

As Trump retreats from TV ads, Biden spends.

Mish

by

RonJ

How Many Wars Did Trump Start and End?

Think carefully.

Mish

by

Tengen

The Criminal Prosecution of Boeing Executives Should Begin

Damning details of purposeful malfeasance by Boeing executives emerged in a Congressional investigation.

Mish

by

Resonant

How Successful Were Trump's Tariffs?

Trump justified tariffs on the grounds they would create jobs, improve security, and give the US leverage to make better trade deals.

Mish

by

Augustthegreat

Nonsensical Notion "Trump Brought Peace to the Mideast"

Trump supporters are all abuzz over the notion Trump brought peace to the Mideast. Let's investigate the claim.

Mish

by

FactsonJoe

Consumer Mood Darkens on Employment and Job Prospects

A Fed survey of consumer expectations shows a darkening mood about jobs.

Mish

by

FactsonJoe

Trump OKs TikTok Deal, Judge Halts His WeChat Ban

A California Judge temporarily blocked Trump's ban on WeChat. In other technology news, Trump approves the TikTiok deal.

Mish

by

FactsonJoe

Shocking ICE Abuse of Women Includes Forced Sterilization

Whistleblower nurse reveals pattern of forced hysterectomies in ICE detention centers.

Mish

by

FromBrussels