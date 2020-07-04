Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Worrisome Covid Mutation Is More Contagious

Mish

The dominant Covid-19 strain appears to be a more virulent mutation.

Science Alert reports Dominant Coronavirus Strain Appears to Be a Mutated, More Virulent Version

The genetic variation of the novel coronavirus that dominates the world today infects human cells more readily than the original that emerged in China, according to a new study published in the journal Cell on Thursday.

​"I think the data is showing that there is a single mutation that actually makes the virus be able to replicate better, and maybe have high viral loads," Anthony Fauci, the United States's top infectious disease specialist, who wasn't involved in the research, commented to Journal of the American Medical Association. [See Video Below]

​Researchers from the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and Duke University in North Carolina partnered with the University of Sheffield's COVID-19 Genomics UK research group to analyze genome samples published on GISAID, an international resource for sharing genome sequences. 

​They found that the current variant, called "D614G", makes a small but potent change in the "spike" protein that protrudes from the surface of the virus, which it uses to invade and infect human cells.

Coronavirus Update With Anthony Fauci

Spike Protein Mutation

Worrisome Mutation Thread

  1. Worrisome Microbe mutation: “At least four lab experiments suggest that the mutation makes the virus more infectious. Another study from Los Alamos National Lab finds that patients with the G variant actually have more virus in their bodies, i.e. more likely to spread it to others. 
  2. A change in the virus was appearing again and again. This mutation, associated with outbreaks in Europe and New York, eventually took over the city. By May, it was found in 95 percent of all the genomes Ozer sequenced.
  3. “At a glance, mutation seemed trivial. About 1,300 amino acids serve as building blocks for spike protein. In mutant virus, the genetic instructions for just one of those amino acids — # 614 — switched in new variant from a#”D” (aspartic acid) to “G” (glycine).”
  4. “But the location was significant, because the switch occurred in the part of the genome that codes for the all-important “spike protein” — the protruding structure that gives coronavirus its crownlike profile and allows it to enter human cells the way a burglar picks a lock.”
  5. “And its ubiquity is undeniable. Of the approximately 50,000 genomes of the new virus that researchers worldwide have uploaded to a shared database, about 70 percent carry the mutation, officially designated D614G but known more familiarly to scientists as “G.”
  6. “The mutation doesn’t appear to make people sicker, but a number of scientists worry that it has made it more contagious. “epidemiological study & our data together really explain why [G variant’s] spread in Europe and U.S. was really fast... This is not just accidental.”
  7. “But there may be other explanations for the G variant’s dominance: biases in where genetic data are being collected, quirks of timing that gave the mutated virus an early foothold in susceptible populations.”
  8.  “The bottom line is, we haven’t seen anything definitive yet,” said Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. The scramble to unravel this mutation mystery embodies the challenges of science during the coronavirus pandemic.“
  9. “The distinctive infectiousness of the G strain is so strong that scientists have been drawn to the mutation even when they weren’t looking for it. Neville Sanjana, a geneticist at NYU, was trying to figure out which genes enable SARS-CoV-2 to infiltrate human cells...”
  10. “But in experiments based on a gene sequence taken from an early case of the virus in Wuhan, he struggled to get that form of the virus to infect cells. Then the team switched to a model virus based on the G variant. “We were shocked,” Sanjana said. “Voilà!”
  11. “It was just this huge increase in viral transduction.” They repeated the experiment in many types of cells, and every time the variant was many times more infectious.”
  12. “The spike protein for SARS-CoV-2 has two parts that don’t always hold together well. In version that arose in China, the outer part — which virus needs for human receptor — frequently broke off. Equipped with this faulty lock pick, it had a harder time invading host cells.”
  13.  “Studying both versions of the gene using a proxy virus in a Petri dish, Choe and her colleagues found that viruses with G variant had more spike proteins, and outer parts of those proteins were less likely to break off. This made virus ~10 times more infectious in the lab.”
  14.  “But New York team offers different explanation for why variant is so infectious. Whereas Choe’s study proposes that mutation made the spike protein more stable, Sanjana suggest that G variant is more efficient the process of invading & taking over its reproductive machinery”
  15. “Luban, who has also been experimenting with the D614G mutation, has been drawn to a third possibility: His experiments suggest that the mutation allows the spike protein to change shape as it attaches to the ACE2 receptor, improving its ability to fuse to the host cell.”
  16. “Although these experiments are compelling, they’re not conclusive, said Kristian Andersen, a Scripps virologist not involved in any of the studies. The scientists need to figure out why they’ve identified different mechanisms for the same effect.”
  17.  “Even then, Andersen said, it will be too soon to say that the G variant transmits faster among people. Cell culture experiments have been wrong before. Early experiments with hydroxychloroquine hinted that it was effective at fighting the coronavirus in a petri dish.”
  18. “The drug was touted a lot and FDA authorized it for emergency use in hospitalized covid-19 patients. But that authorization was withdrawn this month after evidence showed that the drug was “unlikely to be effective” against the virus and posed potential safety risks.”
  19. “So far, the biggest study of transmission has come from Bette Korber, who built one of the world’s biggest viral genome databases for tracking HIV. In late April, she and colleagues released a draft of their work arguing that the mutation boosts transmission of the virus.”
  20.  “Analyzing sequences from more than two dozen regions across the world, they found that most places where the original virus was dominant before March were eventually taken over by the mutated version...”
  21. “This switch was especially apparent in the United States: 96% of early sequences here belonged to the D variant, but by the end of March, almost 70% of sequences carried the G amino acid instead.”
  22.  I want to add that these 4 studies are all lab studies that are computational models or in vitro studies. Not in vivo in humans or primates. So let’s wait for further in vivo studies before making formal conclusion on infectiousness.

D614G Study

Here is a link to the D614G Study, published July 2. 

One interesting comment to the article.

Further mutations are quite likely to come; they could affect both, the easier spread, and the severity of the disease even in younger patients. Currently, many mammalian species can also transmit the disease within their species (cats, tigers, lions, ferrets, dogs). Despite some findings in Wuhan with 15% of tested cats (from about 100) showed antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 (but none of the reference blood samples from before the outbreak was positive), little is tested anywhere else - leading to the potentially false suggestion of the WHO that there is no evidence for a major transmission from pet-to-human. I wonder how this currently dominating mutation affects the infection rate in cats, and if this may support an easier transmission from cat to human?

What We Know

  1. Social distancing helps
  2. The recent jump in cases is from a jump in infection rates, not due to number of tests alone
  3. Covid-19 mutates in a fashion that newer mutations can quickly become the dominant form in an area
  4. The number of cases is at record highs in many Southern states
  5. Governors in many states, especially in the south, have walked back or even reversed reopening plans.

Unfortunately, there is too much we do not know. 

I wonder if the mutations will quickly negate all the efforts in producing a vaccine.

Mish

Comments (2)
Sechel
Sechel

I think the jury is still out on this one but it does counter the narrative that viruses tend to get weaker over time through mutation. Just saw this powerful infographic on world covid-deaths over time.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Waste of Time to Test Says Mexico as 50% Test Positive

Mexico's health minister says testing is a waste of time as 50% of Covid-19 tests are positive.

Mish

by

Fl0yd

Covid-19 Update and Tweets of the Day

As daily record cases sweep across the South, let's take a look at the data and pertinent Tweets.

Mish

by

txvoluntarist

Fake News: Students Throw Covid Parties Hoping to Get Infected

CNN, the New York Post, and the Associated Press, among many others report “Tuscaloosa students held parties, bet on who got coronavirus first.”

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Huge Political Disconnect Over the State of the Economy

In 2008 everyone knew the economy was in bad shape. Today, views vary tremendously by party affiliation.

Mish

by

JustDaFactsJack

Canada is the First Country to Break Treaty With Hong Kong

Hong Kong has extradition pacts with 30 countries including the US, EU, and Australia. Canada is no longer in the group.

Mish

by

Stuki

Jobs Rebound by 4.8 Million But Huge Headwinds Remain

Nonfarm payrolls expanded by a record 4.8 million but that leaves another 15 million to go.

Mish

by

CA2020

Banks' New Dilemma: They Cannot Tell Who is a Good Risk

Are people paying their bills on time? Thanks to Covid regulations, there is no way to tell.

Mish

by

CCR

Please Don't Breathe in the Elevator

Reopening is quite a bit harder than anyone thought.

Mish

by

Carl_R

The Recovery Will Have Many Shapes, Not One

No economists in a recent survey thinks the recovery will be V-shaped but opinions regarding the shape have changed since the last survey in late Lay.

Mish

by

Johnson1

Trump Extends Payroll Protection Program Another Five Weeks

Four days ago the Senate agreed to extend the PPP program. Today President Trump signed the bill.

Mish

by

El_Ted0