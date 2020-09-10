Women Lost More Jobs But Have Gained Them Back Faster

In the Covid recession women lost more jobs than men. This was expected, yet it is atypical of recessions.

Men vs Women Employment Long-Term

In the preceding 6 recessions, unemployment impacted men far more than women, especially during the Great Recession.

These charts show employment levels, not jobs, and make no distinction between full-time and part-time employment.

Key Points

The Covid recession impacted women more than men.

Male employment fell 14.25% from February to April.

Female employment fell 17.89% from February to April.

Since April, women are recovering employment at a faster pace than men.

That's not a surprise. Women hold more hotel, cleaning, restaurant server, and hospitality-in-general jobs than men.

Those jobs are not work-at-home eligible.

