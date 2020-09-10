Women Lost More Jobs But Have Gained Them Back Faster
Mish
Men vs Women Employment Long-Term
In the preceding 6 recessions, unemployment impacted men far more than women, especially during the Great Recession.
These charts show employment levels, not jobs, and make no distinction between full-time and part-time employment.
Key Points
- The Covid recession impacted women more than men.
- Male employment fell 14.25% from February to April.
- Female employment fell 17.89% from February to April.
- Since April, women are recovering employment at a faster pace than men.
That's not a surprise. Women hold more hotel, cleaning, restaurant server, and hospitality-in-general jobs than men.
Those jobs are not work-at-home eligible.
