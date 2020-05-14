Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Lockdowns Are Illegal

Mish

The Wisconsin Supreme court tossed governor Gov. Tony Evers’ stay at home orders.

In a 4-3 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, Wisconsin Now Without COVID-19 Restrictions.

Conservative justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ monthslong stay-at-home order in a ruling released Wednesday.

The 4-3 decision marked the first time a state’s highest court has overturned a stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic and sided with Republican leaders who argued the governor’s administration had overstepped its legal authority.

The court rejected the legislature’s request for a six-day stay to allow the GOP lawmakers and the governor to work out new rules.

Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley Questions Deputy Attorney General Colin Roth

“Where in the constitution did the people of Wisconsin confer authority on a single, unelected Cabinet secretary to compel almost 6 million people to stay at home and close their businesses and face imprisonment if they don’t comply, with no input from the legislature, without the consent of the people?” Bradley asked. “Isn’t it the very definition of tyranny for one person to order people for being imprisoned for going to work, among other ordinarily lawful activities?”

Free to Roam

The Independent reports Wisconsin Supreme Court Throws Out Stay-at-Home Order.

Wisconsin's Supreme Court has struck down Governor Tony Evers' stay-at-home order, the first statewide measure in the US to be dismissed by the courts, throwing out his quarantine effort amid a coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 10,000 people in the state.

But local polls show that Wisconsin residents largely support the shutdown, reflecting national polls that show a majority of Americans believe quarantine efforts should've been in place much earlier.

A poll from Marquette University Law School showed 69 per cent of Wisconsin voters support Governor Evers's order, though responses fell mostly along partisan lines. Less than half of Republican respondents support the measure.

The court's ruling awards Republicans a temporary injunction to block the governor's extension of the order that was set to expire on 20 May.

Tavern League Chimes In

The Seattle Times has still more information on the ruling.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin swiftly posted the news on its website, telling members, “You can OPEN IMMEDIATELY!”

The decision let stand language that had closed schools, however, and local governments can still impose their own health restrictions. In Dane County, home to the capital of Madison, officials quickly imposed a mandate incorporating most of the statewide order. City health officials in Milwaukee, meanwhile, said a stay-at-home order they enacted in late March remains in effect.

Chief Justice Patience Roggensack wrote for the majority that health secretary Andrea Palm’s order amounted to an emergency rule that she doesn’t have the power to create on her own, and also imposes criminal penalties beyond her powers.

No Appeal

Evers said there’s no avenue to appeal the decision. His administration plans to put together an emergency rule addressing the virus, he said, but the process is so complex that it could be at least two weeks before state health officials can start drafting it. And once it’s finished the administration will have to submit it to legislators, who could block it.“


In the meantime, we’re going to have 72 counties doing their own thing,” Evers said. “I can’t believe there’s a state in the nation with this type of chaos.”

Many Questions

  1. What if the Governor or legislature issued the order and not the Health Secretary?
  2. Curiously the decision let local authorities decide on lockdowns. Why should they be allowed to?
  3. What will the patchwork of local laws look like?
  4. OK, the bars are open. How many people will show up?
  5. How many people will die as a result of the ruling?

Lots of question, time will provide the answers.

Mish

Comments (21)
No. 1-9
Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Let the people eat cake and see what happens. When they cant get a ventilator or ICU bed then tell them they can take it up with the court that ruled the lockdown was illegal.

tokidoki
tokidoki

It's the setup for the perfect storm. Next, they will say that requiring people to wear a mask is also unconstitutional. This country is going to hell.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

MAGA and pack restaurants and churches.
Cull the herd.
#TrumpVirus
#TrumpKills

Tengen
Tengen

Well, let's force everything open and see what happens. We'll find out how badly China has been fudging their numbers depending on our fate.

I just wish these same people had been able to locate their backbones during the whole post 9/11 circus, especially the Patriot Act, and during TARP. I guess most of America can't think theoretically, something has to be right in their faces for them to notice. You can oppress them from afar to your heart's content and debase their money until the end of time, but prevent them from going to the hair salon or cancel sportsball games and they go ape.

Realist
Realist

“We have met the enemy and he is us.”

The divided states of america is literally falling apart right in front of us.

I suspect it was going to happen eventually, but electing Trump, who deliberately sows division and hate, seems to be hastening the collapse.

Watching America fight with itself to reopen quickly and spread the virus faster is like watching any natural disaster. It’s horrifying, but you can’t stop watching it happen.

Michael Oxlong
Michael Oxlong

what's wrong with free individuals making their own decisions about whether they want to risk catching the virus or not?

thimk
thimk

federal government , state government , county government, city government . I am confused .

Knobby
Knobby

The decision may be correct but is undortunate: the USA needs to act together Federally and at State Level.

As Mish posted earlier form the John Hopkins University advice, this herd immunity option cannot work until a decent treatment is found. It will take over a year and more likely 18 months.

The USA needs to act like South Korea and Australia. You can see that first they controlled the virus, then they set up testing to detect outbreaks and then they opened up the businesses.

No one wants to risk their life so you can open up as much as you like but the customers won't come till you have it under control.

Jdog1
Jdog1

This issue is very complex. Governments have the duty to protect the public health, and they also have the duty to protect the rights of the Citizens.

There are laws against public endangerment, but people do have buy food, go to the bank, go to the doctor, and make a living.

Ideally, if government was competent, which is most certainly is not, they would have guidelines in place which had been developed and funded for decades ahead to deal with catastrophic catastrophe.

Unfortunately there are no perfect solutions to this problem. Overzealous psychopaths in government positions will use this crisis as an excuse to illegally abuse Citizens rights, and irresponsible people will infect and kill others because they are self centered and ignorant.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Sweden's Herd Immunity Strategy the Best We Can Do?

A debate over herd immunity is in the news spotlight. Answers vary widely, so let's look at both sides.

Mish

by

Webej

America is Partially Reopening. What are Your Limits?

State-by-state, Covid-19 restrictions are lifting. Some people are ready to do anything, most aren't.

Mish

by

thedirtymac

Closing Permanently "Thank You From the Bottom of Our Hearts"

Covid-19 has destroyed many businesses. Some claim it's the government's response, not the disease.

Mish

by

mharris240

Over 1 Out of Every 1000 People in NY and NJ Die From Covid-19

New Jersey joined New York today in the dubious distinction of coronavirus deaths rates of over 1 in 1,000 people.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Want To Be More Like Sweden? What If We Already Are?

Let's investigate the Success, or lack thereof, of Sweden's handling of Covid-19.

Mish

by

Stuki

It's a Bad Time to Buy a Home

Home are priced for perfection and few can afford them. I expect prices to decline.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

The Fed's Balance Sheet: How Big Does It Get?

As of May 6, 2020, the Fed's Balance Sheet has ballooned to $6.72 Trillion.

Mish

by

Jdog1

Bubbles B. Goode: Musical Tribute to the Fed

A few weeks ago I created a video anticipating the moment Powell would embrace rate-cutting bubbles as standard policy.

Mish

by

marg54

Beginning of the End of German Support for NATO

Make way for the Greens and the Leftists. They do not want US nuclear weapons on German soil.

Mish

by

tinkertaylorspry

Negative Rates Are Not an Option

Today, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed's position on negative rates and gave his economic assessment as well.

Mish

by

Cocoa