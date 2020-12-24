Will Trump Veto the Covid Bill? His Choices Are Not That Simple

In the US Senate, Rand Paul’s floor speech against COVID-19 went viral. But the Senate passed the bill. Will Trump sign it?

Rand Paul’s Floor Speech

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., addressed the Senate Monday afternoon as his colleagues prepared to vote for a $900 billion coronavirus relief package and told his fellow Republicans who backed the stimulus that they are no better than the Democrats they criticize who align themselves with socialism. "If free money was the answer... if money really did grow on trees, why not give more free money?" he said. "Why not give it out all the time? Why stop at $600 a person? Why not $1,000? Why not $2,000? Maybe these new Free-Money Republicans should join the Everybody-Gets-A-Guaranteed-Income Caucus? Why not $20,000 a year for everybody, why not $30,000? If we can print out money with impunity, why not do it?"

The Senate did pass the bill 91-6. That's easily enough to override a Trump veto.

Trump has moaned, and rightfully so, about many of the things in the combined Covid-Budget package that has yet to hit his desk.

But curiously, Rand Paul and Trump are actually at odds.

AOC Agrees With Trump's Request to Send $2,000 Free Money to Everyone

As noted yesterday, AOC Agrees With Trump's Request to Send $2,000 Free Money to Everyone.

Will Trump sign it? Veto it? Something else?

Something Else?

Please note the Covid bill still has not reached Trump's desk. Also note that Congress adjourns on January 3.

These dates are very important.

The constitution gives a president 10 days to sign or veto a bill. If it does not happen within that time, not counting Sundays, the bill becomes law.

But if Congress has formally adjourned (there are procedures to make sure that isn't artificial, and this one isn't), that supersedes the 10-day rule.

Letting time expire is known as a pocket veto.

The key date/time to watch is noon on Jan. 3. That is when the 116th Congress comes to an end.

We are now within the 10-day window giving Trump 4 options.

Trump Has Four Options In Play

Trump can sign the bill and moan about it more. Trump can veto the bill but that veto could be overridden. Trump can kill the bill by putting it in his pocket. Trump can wait until January 2 or the morning of January 3, then veto it, giving Congress minimal time for an override.

Which option will Trump choose?

