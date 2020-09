Realist 1 hr

Natural disasters such as wildfires cannot be directly linked to global warming or climate change, however GW/CC is a contributing factor to the severity of these disasters.

What still amazes me is the small percentage of people who still deny global warming even exists, or that mankind helps contribute to it. But then, many Americans on this site still say the pandemic is overblown and no worse than the flu. Or they believe that the world is flat and man never landed on the moon.

I’m still waiting for comments that the fires are ”overblown”.