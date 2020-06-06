Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Why It's Impossible to Get Rid of Bad Cops

Mish

Derek Chauvin, the officer who mudered George Floyd, had 18 complaints against him. He was diciplined twice. Why was he still on the force?

Please consider What We Know Derek Chauvin.

Before he knelt on Floyd’s neck, Chauvin was the subject of 18 prior complaints filed against him with the Minneapolis Police Department’s Internal Affairs.

Only two of the 18 complaints were “closed with discipline,” according to a MPD internal affairs public summary. In both cases, Chauvin received a letter of reprimand.

We do not know whether any of the other complaints were valid or not.

But 18 seems like quite a bit and it is certain that most valid charges are swept under the rug.

Already, the Minneapolis union signaled it wants to protect the other three officers complicit in the death of George Floyd.

Prosecutors Charge Police Inspector 

On Friday, Philadelphia Inspector Joseph Bologna smashed a student on the back of the head. 

Then after reviewing a cell phone video, Prosecutors Charge Police Inspector Instead of Protester.

Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Friday.

Prosecutors say Bologna was captured on cell phone video striking a Temple University student in the back of his head while he was participating in a mass demonstration on Monday.

The unidentified student suffered "serious bodily injury, including a large head wound that required treatment in a hospital while under arrest, including approximately 10 staples and approximately 10 sutures," Krasner's office said.

Philadelphia police arrested the student protester and detained him for more than 24 hours and referred him to the district attorney for prosecution. But after prosecutors reviewed the video and other evidence, Krasner declined to charge the student and charged Inspector Bologna instead.

Police Unions Defend Nearly Anything

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police vowed in a statement to "vigorously defend Bologna against these baseless allegations and charges."

The police union said they were "disgusted" to learn about the charges. Bologna, a police officer for more than 30 years, was "engaged in a volatile and chaotic situation with only milliseconds to make a decision," the union said.

Public Unions are the Problem

It is nearly impossible to get rid of bad cops and bad teachers. 

It takes outright murder caught on video before police unions don't look the other way. Even then, the union tries to protect the others involved.

The same happens with teachers who abuse kids, Bad teachers cannot be dismissed. 

Bad Teachers Protected by Tenure and Unions

If you search, you can find hundreds of stories like this one: Dirty Dozen: 12 Bad Teachers Protected by Tenure and Unions.

Matthew Lang was a band director at O’Fallon Township High School in Illinois in 2007 when administrators learned he was having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student. But instead of being fired, Lang was able to resign, and the relationship was kept out of his file so he could seek another teaching job.

“… we are asking that all information concerning the request for his resignation not be placed in his file,” read a letter from the teacher’s union rep to the O’Fallon school board that was originally obtained by education news site EAGnews.

The district complied and even provided a letter of recommendation that called Lang “an outstanding instructor.” Lang landed a job with Alton High School near the Mississippi River and about 15 miles north of St. Louis, Mo.He worked at the school until 2010, when he was convicted of molesting another female student and sentenced to six years in prison, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Jon White was sentenced to 48 years in prison in 2008 for abusing ten students at schools in the Illinois towns of Urbana and Normal. But those victims might have been spared their ordeals if White’s past had been revealed.

He had previously worked in McLean’s school district, where he was twice suspended for viewing pornography on a school computer and for making sexually suggestive comments to a fifth-grader. Instead of being fired, the union-protected teacher was allowed to resign – with a letter of recommendation that made no mention of the incidents.

There are 10 more stories like that in the one article above.

Bust the Police Unions to Rank and Yank Bad Cops

As I started this article I was unaware of this WSJ article that came out yesterday: Bust the Police Unions to Rank and Yank Bad Cops

The police officer who killed George Floyd had been the subject of more than a dozen complaints about his conduct. In two previous incidents, Derek Chauvin had been disciplined with letters of reprimand. Tou Thao, who stood by as Floyd died, previously had a lawsuit brought against him over excessive use of force. The lawsuit was settled for $25,000. How can such men be allowed to “serve and protect”? Unions.

Public-sector unions, including police unions, will do almost anything to protect their members. These unions create a culture of impunity. Even police officers who are terminated can be reinstated, “often via secretive appeals geared to protect labor rights rather than public safety” as a 2014 piece in the Atlantic put it.

Letter by Franklin D. Roosevelt on Public Unions

Please consider a few key snips from FDR's Letter on the Resolution of Federation of Federal Employees Against Strikes in Federal Service, August 16, 1937, emphasis mine.

All Government employees should realize that the process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service. It has its distinct and insurmountable limitations when applied to public personnel management. The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in mutual discussions with Government employee organizations. 

Particularly, I want to emphasize my conviction that militant tactics have no place in the functions of any organization of Government employees. Upon employees in the Federal service rests the obligation to serve the whole people, whose interests and welfare require orderliness and continuity in the conduct of Government activities. This obligation is paramount. Since their own services have to do with the functioning of the Government, a strike of public employees manifests nothing less than an intent on their part to prevent or obstruct the operations of Government until their demands are satisfied. Such action, looking toward the paralysis of Government by those who have sworn to support it, is unthinkable and intolerable. It is, therefore, with a feeling of gratification that I have noted in the constitution of the National Federation of Federal Employees the provision that "under no circumstances shall this Federation engage in or support strikes against the United States Government."

Roosevelt was discussing strikes, but public unions threaten them all the times, especially teachers' unions. They demand money "for the kids". The school boards are padded with teachers demanding more money "for the kids".

Collective bargaining cannot possibly exist in such circumstances. Unions can and have shut down schools. The unions do not give a damn about the kids.

Notice I said "unions" do not give a damn. Many, if not most, teachers do care for the kids, but the union does not. The unions can, and do, protect teachers guilty of abusing kids. It is nearly impossible to get rid of a bad tenured teacher or a bad cop.

Unions also threaten to shut down mass transportation.

None of this is in the public interest.

Abolish Public Unions Entirely

Union leaders have a mandated goal of protecting bad cops, bad teachers, and corrupt politicians. Unions blackmail politicians and threaten the public they are supposed to serve.

Union leaders will do anything to stay in power, the kids and the public be damned.

The only way to deal with the situation is to "effectively" abolish public unions entirely.

The key word is effectively. What do I mean by that? Take away 100% of their power as opposed to ending their right of association.

Recommended Steps

  1. National right-to-work laws
  2. Abolishment of all prevailing wage laws
  3. Ending public unions ability to strike
  4. Ending collective bargaining by public unions

Consider Illinois' prevailing wage laws: Prevailing wages are union wages. Municipalities and businesses have to pay prevailing wages. If they do not hire union workers, they get picketed.

Why bother hiring non-union workers if you have to pay union wages in the first place? 

As a direct result, municipalities and businesses must overpay for services in Illinois. 

Illinois is Bankrupt

Not only do public unions protect bad cops, bad teachers, and bad employees in general, Illinois is bankrupt after giving in repeatedly to union contract demands and pension spiking. 

Fundamental Problem

Lost in the wake of the death of George Floyd is the simple fact that officers like Chauvin may have long ago been weeded out had corrupt union not protected bad cops.

The California Policy Center has a nice set of articles on the Problems of Collective Bargaining. 

Trump's Scorecard

President Trump had two years with a Republican Congress to pass legislation on right-to-work, collective bargaining, national bankruptcy reform and other related items.

His scorecard is a perfect zero.

It will be interesting to see if he cowers to the unions in the next 5 months in an attempt to get re-elected.

Police Unions Love Uprisings

The unions love these uprisings. They will use it to demand more cops, higher pay, and more prisons.

Public Unions Have No Business Existing: Even FDR Admitted That

The unions are willing to hold the public hostage without police service, without fire service and without schools to get what they want.

The fact of the matter is simple: Public Unions Have No Business Existing: Even FDR Admitted That.

Addendum: Reader Response

I just received this response from a reader.

"So tell me Mish. How do you reconcile your admission with the Police unions being at the heart of the problem with your support for the Democratic party which fully supports public unions."

My Reply

How the hell do you conclude I support the Democratic Party?

I speak out against what is wrong.

Speaking out against Trump does not make me a Democrat. Speaking out against Obama as I frequently did does me me "Radical Right" and yes, I was accused of that.

I am tired of idiots who support people and parties instead of ideas.

Mike "Mish" Shedlock

Comments (29)
No. 1-14
Jdog1
Jdog1

So tell me Mish. How do you reconcile your admission with the Police unions being at the heart of the problem with your support for the Democratic party which fully supports public unions.
While you are absolutely right that Police unions are the cause of police brutality, and the reason why bad cops cannot be fired, you fail to recognize that the blame for the this entire situation lands directly in the lap of the Democratic party which has been the foremost supporter and beneficiary of the public unions. The I.U.P.A.
(International Unon of Patrol Associations) is a direct affiliate of the AFL-CIO.
The money flow is from Police Officers paychecks, to their local union, to the union national, to the AFL-CIO to the Democratic Party and directly to the campaign accounts of the Democratic candidates.
1000 American Citizens die every year from police violence. That compares with less than deaths 100 for all of Europe, with even higher population.
The only reason for these excess deaths is the corruption between Police unions and the Democratic party which supports them.
As with most other problems in this country, when you get down to the facts, you find it is big money and liberal policies which are at the heart of of the problems and which are eroding everything American stands for.

shamrock
shamrock

To be fair, police officers have no say whether and how complaints against them are settled. That decision is made by risk management officials and often are settle for purely monetary reasons. If it costs $100k to defend and possibly lose, but only $25k to make it go away, then it's usually $25k.

Ted R
Ted R

Honestly- Because the pay is to low and the job is to dangerous so most educated people that want to earn a decent salary will not go into law enforcement. Police unions don't help the situation. Lots of, but not all, cops are just plain bullies. I hate to make these comments but they are true. My two cents anyway.

Morn
Morn

It's a much more difficult and longer-term project to change the mindset and behavior of individual cops than it is to change public policy and enforcement priorities. The union needs to go and the cultural shift in departments needs to happen, but the fruits of those changes might take years or more to see assuming things are put in place and problem officers shown the door over time. We can do something like make a policy choice to end the 'War on Drugs' right now (I'm surprised that's not being more explicitly demanded by protestors, actually) and a lot of the points of contact between problem cops and citizens wouldn't ever happen in the first place. Stuff like qualified immunity, use of force guidelines, no-knock warrants, and asset forfeiture all still need to be dealt with on their own but a lot the problems related to those issues are downstream of the drug war itself.

The other thing is that a lot of these localities need to look at themselves in the mirror and think about how many stupid business regulations they have that bring cops into contact with people just trying to make a buck (and as always burden minority communities more than others). The fact that Eric Garner even had an interaction with a cop, let alone got killed, for selling loose cigarettes is unbelievable.

Either way, each of these things is easier than depending on changing human nature.

Stuki
Stuki

Back when America still retained some trappings of a civilized country, near all policing was done by deputized civilians.

You can’t expect full-time, salaried people to put their lives on the line day in, day out; the way cops are sometimes asked to do; without giving them a bit more leeway than civilians would be afforded wrt how they respond to a tense situation. Which, over the course of many altercations, will inevitably lead to some of them, at least after the fact, turning out to have involved excessive force.

Cops go into most situations with very little information about the guy they are confronting’s motivations. They don’t know, a priori, that a protester is not carrying a knife up his sleeve (or even wearing a bomb belt). So that even if they have nothing but the best intentions, simple self preservation may still lead them to strike someone a bit harder than what they would have, if they knew all the facts beforehand.

I’m not excusing Chauvin, nor anyone else, as I’m sure there are cops who out there who do not have the best of intentions. But rather pointing out that trying to sort people, any people, cops as well as Presidents, into “good” and “bad”; is childishness with no place outside of fairytales. Instead, the goal needs to be designing “systems” which are tolerant of “bad” behavior. Which primarily resolves to minimizing the scope anyone, good or bad, has for coercing anyone else outside of in direct self defense.

Deputizing civilians, without (or with bare minimum) pay, did, and will, accomplish that. At least way better than any state security apparatus, staffed with people with privileged access to the use of force, ever will.

The amount of arbitrary nonsense you are able to rally a volunteer posse of deputies into taking time off from work to enforce, is only the tiniest fraction of what you can force someone to do as part of “their job.” So you’ll cut down the number of altercations, and specifically the number of less than genuinely and immediately serious ones. While at the same time ensuring there are no “unions” nor other entrenched special interests involved. As each altercation is one civilian versus another.

It’s only denizens of “The Swamp”, who thrive by maintaining the illusion that there are, a-priori, “good” (always themselves and those cheering for their political party, conveniently) and “bad” (just as conveniently, those who oppose them…) actors. Whether Dear Leaders, Cops, this or that. The Founders recognized this, which is why their focus was on limiting government, period. Not on finding some “good” Dear Leader to hand unlimited powers to, instead of a “bad” one.

Or, to put it more succcinctly: If government does something bad, the solution is to reduce government powers until they, whether they be “good” or “bad”, are no longer in a position to do that anymore.

Carl_R
Carl_R

It's not just teachers and police; it's federal employees in all departments. Work for the courts, and turn out to be incompetent? You might be forced to sit in your office all day doing nothing until you give up and quit, or retire. Work for the VA and don't do anything? They can hire more people to do the actual work to make up for the people who do little, or they can close wings of the hospital since they don't have enough (working) employees to keep the whole place open.

Mish
Mish

Editor

"So tell me Mish. How do you reconcile your admission with the Police unions being at the heart of the problem with your support for the Democratic party which fully supports public unions."

How the hell do you conclude I support the Democratic Party?

I speak out against what is wrong.

Speaking out against Trump does not make me a Democrat.

Speaking out against Obama as I frequently did does me me "Radical Right" and yes I was accused of that.

I am tired of idiots who support people and parties instead of ideas.

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

You are a hero Mish. This is your best post ever. I can literally add nothing that would improve it.

Abolish public unions NOW!

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

"I am tired of idiots who support people and parties instead of ideas."

THIS.

psalm876
psalm876

You only have the first half of the corrupting influence of police unions.
Their reach goes into every elected office in their state. The mayor's office, the city councils, the DA, the municipal and county judges all seek an endorsement of "police organizations" when seeking their office. And, apparently in Minneapolis, even the coroner's office.
When coupled with "qualified immunity", there is no more accountability for abusing a citizen's civil rights.
A sure signal of police corruption is the "Thin Blue Line" motif. It truly is a gang signal, and departments that allow it to be displayed on uniforms and equipment exhibit the most thuggish behavior. (Once you see it in that light, it can't be denied.)

Jdog1
Jdog1

I am not supporting any political party, and I challenge you to point out the sentence where I did. What I did do was point out the fact that you for what ever reason, failed to link the unions to the political party that is responsible for their political power which is obviously intellectually dishonest.
Without very powerful political support the Police Unions would have never been able to wield the kind of power that literally let's their members get away with murder. It is only by holding the feet to the fire of the political party that is supporting the unions that we will be able to sever the link and finally abolish the unions. That is what you were advocating after all.

numike
numike

"Negro problem,?” Douglass thundered. “There is no Negro problem. The problem is whether the American people have… honor enough
patriotism enough, to live up to their own Constitution…. We Negroes love our country. We fought for it. We ask only that we be treated as well as those who fought against it.”
Frederick Douglas

Sechel
Sechel

Police unions are too strong. Look at how they've secured pensions at young ages that bankrupt their cities. The police retire, get a second job and collect both a pay check and a pension.

It's just too hard to reign in the union. First if a politician secures a deal with them they get votes in the process. Second politicians who cross the union get labeled soft on crime.

Civilian review board are the right answer and go along way toward fixing the problem. The marches help too and counter the power police unions have.

The president of the Minneapolis police union has written to its members calling George Floyd a “violent criminal”, describing those protesting over his death as terrorists and criticizing the city’s political leadership for not authorizing greater use of force to stop the rioting.

Bob Kroll has to go but it won't be easy. This may be the environment to do it however. Sounds like Bob Kroll doesn't understand the job of an officer which is to protect the public and defend the constitution. He thinks he's the sheriff and the law and defames others and doesn't wince while doing it.

How Police Unions Became Such Powerful Opponents to Reform Efforts
How Police Unions Became Such Powerful Opponents to Reform Efforts

Half a decade after a spate of officer-involved deaths inspired widespread protest, many police unions are digging in to defend members.

Anger as local police union chief calls George Floyd a 'violent criminal'
Anger as local police union chief calls George Floyd a 'violent criminal'

Anger as local police union chief calls George Floyd a 'violent criminal' | US policing | The Guardian

Sechel
Sechel

Public unions have no place in our society. I have no issue with private ones. But he example of the police circumventing justice and every union bankrupting their cities in partnership with their mayors are two key reasons it doesn't work

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Retired Marine General Latest to Admonish Trump

The number of high-ranking ex-military members blasting Trump has grown every day. Add a Marine general to the list.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Trump is a Threat to the Constitution

Silence finally Breaks. Enough high-ranking people have finally had enough of Trump and they are all piling on at once.

Mish

by

RLJ

Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

Lost in the wake of a gaseous debate over teargas and bibles, something good just happened.

Mish

by

bradw2k

Expect Covid-19 to Return in the Fall in a Big Way

A look at what's happening in the Southern Hemisphere suggests something that no one wants to hear.

Mish

by

Montana33

Trump Clears Out Peaceful Protest for Bible Photo-Op

Trump's gall has no bounds but his supporters defend it.

Mish

by

borderdenizen

If Obama Said What Trump Just Did, Would You Support It?

Let's recap precisely what Trump said on Monday. Then I have questions.

Mish

by

Herkie

Surprise: The BLS Admits Another Phony Jobs Report

Jobs unexpectedly soared this month and the unemployment rate took a big dip. But the BLS admitted another error.

Mish

by

Sechel

"Law and Order" President in Hiding as D.C. Burns

It's a tense 6th night of protests with curfews in dozens of cities.

Mish

by

Jdog1

Ugly America: I am Appalled by What's Happening

Riots continue to spread in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Mish

by

Jdog1

Who is the Perfect Running Mate for Joe Biden?

Joe Biden is going through his VP vetting process, Who will it be?

Mish

by

EmilyBrown