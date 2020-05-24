Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Why Isn't the Dollar Collapsing Given Trillions in Printing?

Mish

US Congress has authorized several trillion dollars in Covid-fighting stimulus programs. So what's holding the dollar up?I

Think Outside the US

I remain amused by all the calls of hyperinflation and high inflation given the Fed has turned on the printing presses.

However, currencies cannot be viewed in isolation. 

To those expecting a US dollar collapse, here's my word of advice. Stop being so US-centric. 

Japan Authorizes Another Trillion in Stimulus

Please note Japan authorizes another $929 Billion to Battle Pandemic.

Japan is considering a fresh stimulus package worth over $929 billion that will consist mostly of financial aid programmes for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday. |

The package, to be funded by a second extra budget for the current fiscal year beginning in April, would follow a record $1.1 trillion spending plan deployed last month to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

That is a total of 2 trillion dollars for Japan. Adjusted for the relative size of the economies, that is an amazing amount.

China Unveils US$500 Billion Fiscal Stimulus

Also note that China unveils US$500 billion fiscal stimulus, but refrains from going all-in.

Key Points

  • China will increase its budget fiscal deficit to a record 3.6 per cent of gross domestic product this year, up from 2.8 per cent in 2019
  • This is the first time the ratio has exceeded 3 per cent – a red line for decades.
  • Beijing will also issue special treasury bonds for the first time since 2007 and increase the local government bond quota as it fights the pandemic

Supposedly that is not "All In." And given what is going on elsewhere it isn't. 

But the Yuan is not a component of the US dollar index. And it is important that China is crossing red lines.

Unprecedented EU Stimulus

On April 23, the EU leaders announced ‘Unprecedented’ Stimulus Against Pandemic.

Hold On, a Major EU Court Battle Brews

On May 10, I noted a Major Court Fight Between Germany and EU Looms

Briefly, the German constitutional court ruled that the ECB abused its powers ruling on the ECB asset purchases as implausible, and objectively arbitrary.

Debt Mutualization

What Germany fears now and has from the outset is "debt mutualization" in which Germany would bailout Greece, Spain, Portugal, and Italy. 

And despite the German court ruling, Pablo Iglesias, Spain's Deputy PM. says a “certain [level of] debt mutualisation is a [necessary] condition of the [continued] existence of the EU”.

Eurozone Breakup Risk 

The EU once again faces a breakup crisis.

This setup prompted my May 8 post: Eurozone Breakup Risk at New High

With negative interest rates in the Eurozone and a breakup risk high and rising, it's no wonder the Euro is not strengthening.

US Dollar Index

The US Dollar Index is a weighted geometric mean of the dollar's value relative to following select currencies: Euro (EUR), 57.6% weight. Japanese yen (JPY) 13.6% weight. Pound sterling (GBP), 11.9% weight. Canadian dollar (CAD), 9.1% weight. Swedish krona (SEK), 4.2% weight. Swiss franc (CHF) 3.6% weight.

US Negative Rates Are Not an Option 

Given the US dollar index weighting, it's no surprise the dollar is holding up. 

Factor in Fed pledges to not let interest rates go negative, and a huge emerging market demand for dollars and you have your answer.

For a discussion of negative rates, please see Negative Rates Are Not an Option.

Meanwhile given all this competitive currency debasement, I have a question: Got Gold?

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Sechel
Sechel

If interest rates were the sole determinant of currency strength high yielding currencies would be the strongest. I'm reminded of the Australian dollar Japanese Yen trade made famous by those Japanese housewives.. When people are long risk they go Australia, when the risk trade is off they bring the money back to Japan.

I think the death of the EU is being exaggerated and ignores the move going on right now with France and Germany's pledge as well as the compromise being formulated by the frugal northern states.

EU's 'Frugal Four' present their own recovery plan to overcome the crisis
EU's 'Frugal Four' present their own recovery plan to overcome the crisis

Four European countries on Saturday presented their own stimulus package to help the European Union overcome the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The

France, Germany propose 500 billion euro EU Recovery Fund
France, Germany propose 500 billion euro EU Recovery Fund

France and Germany proposed on Monday a 500 billion euro ($543 billion) Recovery Fund that would offer grants to European Union regions and sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing up the euro and bringing down Italian bond yields.

Tengen
Tengen

For hyperinflation to occur the money has to circulate to the general public, and for the most part it does not. We may see occasional rounds of stimulus payments like we did in 2008 and this year, but that's peanuts compared to the rest of the printing and liquidity injections.

In other words, in our "trickle down" approach where money is primarily inserted at the very top, the dollars won't flow far enough downward to matter. We'll see inflation in things like Cezanne paintings and ultra-rare baseball cards, but most people will never see this form of inflation or even know it exists.

dr smock
dr smock

Our congressmen know it, but the average US citizen doesn't. China is using its trade surplus to buy up our businesses, factories, utilities, and other tangible assets, thus propping up the dollar vis a vis the yuan.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Death Certificates Suggest Covid-19 Deaths Way Undercounted

Analysis of Michigan death certificates shows significant undercounting of coronavirus cases. Michigan is not unique.

Mish

by

michiganmoon

The Economy Will Not Soon Return to Normal: Here's Why

Numerous chain reaction ripple impacts will delay the economic recovery. Let's start with a look at car rental companies.

Mish

by

Montana33

Trump Too Vain for a Mask in Trip to Ford Plant

Trump visited a Michigan Ford plant but refused to wear a mask when on camera.

Mish

by

Stuki

Brazil Is the New Covid-19 Epicenter

Brazil just passed Russia in total cases. Population adjusted, Brazil is a disaster.

Mish

by

fla56

Trump in the Lead in 15 Battleground States? Don't Believe It

A recent poll shows Trump is in the lead in 15 key states. Let's investigate.

Mish

by

MorningCoffee

Central Bank Digital Currencies On the Way

Six countries have digital currency pilot programs in place. Canada is in development mode while the US lags.

Mish

by

caradoc-again

Global COVID-19 Risk Ranges Up to $82 Trillion

The GDP risk over five years from COVID-19 could range from $3.3 trillion to $82 trillion, according to risk analysis of what may go right or wrong.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Airlines to Abandon Dozens of Regional Cities

On Friday, the FAA granted airlines the right to halt service to regional cities

Mish

by

blueicetwice

Facebook Groups Seek Michigan Governor to be Hanged, Beheaded

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer faces death threats and the capital is now shut down.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Oregon Circuit Court Declares Covid-19 Lockdown is Illegal

An Oregon circuit court invalidated the governor's coronavirus lockdown but the issues is not settled.

Mish

by

MATHGAME