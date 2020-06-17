Why Does Trump Want to Hide Who Took Small Business Loans?

Those who took advantage of the Small Business Loan program don't want it known.

President Trump and Congress don't either. Here's the reason:

At least four members of Congress, took small business loans, in programs Congress designed.

The Full Extent is Unknown.

Known List

Republican Rep. Roger Williams of Texas, a wealthy businessman who owns auto dealerships, body shops and car washes

Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, whose family owns multiple farms and equipment suppliers across the Midwest.

Democrats Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada, whose husband is CEO of a regional casino developer

Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel Powell of Florida, whose husband is an executive at a restaurant chain that has since returned the loan.

The Unknown

There are almost certainly more, according to aides and lawmakers. But only the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department have that information, and the Trump administration is refusing to provide any details.

Robust Oversight?

Both Democrats and Republicans have vowed there will be robust oversight of Congress’ spending on coronavirus relief, including its signature loan program.

The oversight is so robust that Trump wants to hide who got the loans.

And since Trump refuses to disclose, it is a safe bet that more Republicans than Democrats, at least in swing districts, took thoise loans.

Mish