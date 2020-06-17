Why Does Trump Want to Hide Who Took Small Business Loans?
Mish
President Trump and Congress don't either. Here's the reason:
At least four members of Congress, took small business loans, in programs Congress designed.
Known List
- Republican Rep. Roger Williams of Texas, a wealthy businessman who owns auto dealerships, body shops and car washes
- Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, whose family owns multiple farms and equipment suppliers across the Midwest.
- Democrats Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada, whose husband is CEO of a regional casino developer
- Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel Powell of Florida, whose husband is an executive at a restaurant chain that has since returned the loan.
The Unknown
There are almost certainly more, according to aides and lawmakers. But only the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department have that information, and the Trump administration is refusing to provide any details.
Robust Oversight?
Both Democrats and Republicans have vowed there will be robust oversight of Congress’ spending on coronavirus relief, including its signature loan program.
The oversight is so robust that Trump wants to hide who got the loans.
And since Trump refuses to disclose, it is a safe bet that more Republicans than Democrats, at least in swing districts, took thoise loans.
