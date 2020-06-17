Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Why Does Trump Want to Hide Who Took Small Business Loans?

Mish

Those who took advantage of the Small Business Loan program don't want it known.

President Trump and Congress don't either. Here's the reason: 

At least four members of Congress, took small business loans, in programs Congress designed. 

The Full Extent is Unknown.

Known List

  • Republican Rep. Roger Williams of Texas, a wealthy businessman who owns auto dealerships, body shops and car washes
  • Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, whose family owns multiple farms and equipment suppliers across the Midwest. 
  • Democrats Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada, whose husband is CEO of a regional casino developer
  • Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel Powell of Florida, whose husband is an executive at a restaurant chain that has since returned the loan.

The Unknown

There are almost certainly more, according to aides and lawmakers. But only the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department have that information, and the Trump administration is refusing to provide any details.

Robust Oversight?

Both Democrats and Republicans have vowed there will be robust oversight of Congress’ spending on coronavirus relief, including its signature loan program.

The oversight is so robust that Trump wants to hide who got the loans.

And since Trump refuses to disclose, it is a safe bet that more Republicans than Democrats, at least in swing districts, took thoise loans.

Mish

Comments

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Welcome Back Zero Hedge: The Thought Police Admit Error

ZeroHedge is back after Twitter admits it made a mistake.

Mish

by

Pater_Tenebrarum

If Baseball Is Cancelled Who Will Care?

MLB negotiations have been cancelled. The dispute is over how to split the cost of the pandemic lockdown.

Mish

by

Stuki

Trump and the Media Both Destroying Themselves

Trump has gone nuts. But so has the media.

Mish

by

AlyssaPatterson

Huge Victory for Gay and Transgender Rights in the Workplace

In a landmark ruling, the top court affirmed LGBT rights.

Mish

by

Stuki

In a New Book, Bolton Accuses Trump of Misconduct

John Bolton, Trump's former National Security Adviser, goes after Trump in a soon to be released book.

Mish

by

Sechel

Fade Trade of the Day: Economy Off to the Races

Larry Kudlow, Trump's economic advisor, predicts a V-shaped recovery.

Mish

by

Dubronik

Trump's Chances of Winning are Slip Slidin' Away

Trump could easily lose Iowa, Ohio, and Georgia. He cannot afford to lose any of them.

Mish

by

Alyssa_Patterson

Fed's New Facility Will Buy Junk Bonds With 7-1 Leverage

Today, the Fed announced the terms of its new bond facility. In reality it's nothing but an asset price support mechanism.

Mish

by

bubblelife

People Want Freedom of Speech for Their Ideas Only

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes is suing Twitter because a Cow is mocking him.

Mish

by

awc13

The Myth of the V-Shaped Recovery in One Chart

Retail sales surged in May but manufacturing is another story.

Mish

by

Jack and Joan