Who is the Perfect Running Mate for Joe Biden?

Mish

Joe Biden is going through his VP vetting process, Who will it be?

Ann Coulter Names the 3-Point Criteria and the Person

Coulter's 3-Point Criteria 

  1. Woman 
  2. African-American
  3. Tough on Crime

"Biden needs a vice president who is 1) a woman 2) African-American and 3) tough on crime. I didn't think it could be done, but here she is!" says Coulter.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

She is the perfect VP candidate according to Coulter. 

Coulter may be correct.

Select Transcripts

  1. "When I heard of violent protests in Atlanta, I called my son and said where are you? I said I cannot protect you."
  2. "This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of  Martin Luther King Junior. This is chaos. A protest has purpose. When Dr. King was assassinated, we did not do this to our city." 
  3. "More than 50% of the business owners in metro-Atlanta are minority business owners. If you care about this city, then go home"
  4. "You are not honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Junior, running around with brown liquor breaking windows in this city. When you burn down this city you are burning down our community."
  5. "If you want change in America go and register to vote. Show up at the polls. Do it in November."
  6. "You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country. We are better than this. Go home. Go home."

Please Play the Video

Please play that video by the Atlanta Mayor.

It was a powerful message, extremely well-delivered.

"Law and Order" President in Hiding as D.C. Burns

As Washington D.C. Burns, Trump Hides 2

Keisha Lance Bottom delivered a powerful message. 

Meanwhile, the "Law and Order" President Hid in a Bunker as D.C. went up in flames.

Trump's Message 

Instead of urging calm, Trump threw more raw meat at his supporters. 

The Wall Street Journal reports Trump Pushes Governors to Use Law Enforcement to ‘Dominate’ at Protests.

President Trump pushed governors to get tough on the violent demonstrations that have followed widespread peaceful protests against police brutality, telling state leaders, “most of you are weak.”

“You have to dominate. If you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time,” Trump said.

One Person Sounded Presidential 

Of Trump and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, one of them sounded presidential. 

Which one was it?

No need to answer. I can approximate the percentage without a new poll.  

538 Presidential Poll 

538 Presidential Poll June 1 2020

I estimate that 38% to 43% are likely to approve of Trump's blatant mishandling of the riots.

Blatant Mishandling

No doubt some of you will challenge my "blatant Mishandling" label. But you are wrong.

De-escalation Keeps Protesters And Police Safer

Please consider De-escalation Keeps Protesters And Police Safer, but  Departments Respond With Force Anyway.

Researchers have spent 50 years studying the way crowds of protesters and crowds of police behave — and what happens when the two interact. One thing they will tell you is that when the police respond by escalating force — wearing riot gear from the start, or using tear gas on protesters — it doesn’t work. In fact, disproportionate police force is one of the things that can make a peaceful protest not so peaceful. But if we know that (and have known that for decades), why are police still doing it?

Three Reasons We Still Do It

  1. Alleged "Law and Order" presidents encourage more violence. They believe (incorrectly) that it serves their purpose.
  2. Cops Kill Because We Gave Them The Legal Framework To Do It
  3. Public Unions

Why do Cops Kill?

The American Conservative explains Cops Kill Because We Gave Them The Legal Framework To Do 

"Focusing on racial bias obscures the fundamental problem: The Supreme Court has effectively given police a license to shoot, pummel, or falsely arrest ill-fated citizens across the nation."

Public Unions

Factor in public unions who want more police to preserve order. The best way to get more police is to have more violence.

Tired of Winning Yet?

Please consider Tired of ‘Winning’ Yet?

Republicans should stop making excuses for the president's lies, threats, and abuses — or stop wrapping themselves in the mantle of patriotism.

In case you are wondering what deep-state, left-wing political rag wrote that article, note that it is on the National Review, a deeply conservative magazine founded by William F. Buckley Jr.

Where We Can And Should Be

Damani Felder Founder of YouTube's "TheRightBrothers"

"These riots stopped being about #GeorgeFloyd a long time ago. Enough is enough. I’m fed up watching us destroy ourselves. It’s time for me to speak."

Damani Felder Quotes

  • "You have a right to be furious".
  • "You have a right to demand punishment for all 4 officers on the scene."
  • "You have the right to peacefully protest injustice, wherever it may be.
  • "Your actions show you do not care about George Floyd. You gave made this about you."
  • "You do not have the right to ravage cities we live in without consequences."
  • "You do not have the right to put citizens of all colors out of work as you raze places of employment."
  • "You do not have the right to assault police officers trying to keep you safe as you protest them."
  • "You do not have a right to say your skin color makes you a target for police violence then expect your own skin color to absolve you of any  accountability. 

That is another extremely powerful message about the riots. Please play the full video.

The Epitome of Rioting Irony and Ignorance in One Tweet

ESPN Reporter Chris Martin Palmer

Yesterday, I penned The Epitome of Rioting Irony and Ignorance in One Tweet.

It is about ESPN NBA Reporter Chris Martin Palmer. He Tweeted "Burn that "s**t down. Burn it All Down".

Then his own gated community came under attack and Palmer Tweeted "Get these animals TF out of my neighborhood."

Please, Stop the Damn Rioting Already 

Cowards to the Rear

In response to that Tweet someone replied. "That's easy for you to say".

The coward removed his Tweet but that was my response to it. 

Easy to Say?

If it was so "Easy to Say" then why did so few say it?

And why was I mocked for saying it, if it was the right thing to say."

Count

I am sure others said it, but two people made eloquent cases about how to respond.

  1. Damani Felder
  2. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms just moved up in likelihood of becoming Biden's VP nominee.

If indeed she is the nominee, I believe Biden will win handily and Bottoms will deliver Georgia to the Democrats.

Regardless, Trump's message is wrong and proven wrong.

Mish

Comments (14)
No. 1-9
The Hood
The Hood

Joe Biden isn't going to pick a VP because he won't be the Dems candidate. He's there to keep Bernie out. They'll hope to turn Milwaukee into a virtual convention on Zoom so they can insert a dark horse candidate like Hitlary, Cuomo, Mark Cuban and the like. No VP pick now because they'd become the candidate and the powers that run the DNC won't allow that,...because they're a bunch of self serving megalomaniacs,... much worse than Trump will ever be. You want perfect and so do I, but we aren't going to get that until Jesus comes again. And the way things are going, that may be sooner than you think. So suck it up Buttercup, Trump will be re-elected but the mail fraud in the blue states will make the election a farce and the left will lean on that argument to try to stop America from electing the people's choice. So if you think it's all been too crazy to date, wait, you haven't seen anything yet, we're in the middle of a Revolution that officially started in 2017 and I can historically prove it.

Sechel
Sechel

Welcome to the resistance Ann. She's been brutal on twitter taking on Trump. I don't agree with her on policy but I'm loving this.

But the VP is more than just crime, he or she is there on foreign policy , economic policy etc its also not the role of the VP to focus on criminal justice. I still say Klobuchar is the best pick but given the current burning situation I think an African American A.G. would be completely appropriate. Why not select Klobuchar as VP and Harris as A.G. Country has a huge problem where Blacks cannot reasonably trust law enforcement. The symbolism of a Black A.G. would send a strong signal, that the system is broken and that it will be fixed.

I do like the Atlanta Mayor. Tells me that this country has better leadership at the state and local level an we have at the Federal level. What we have in the White House is a joke. I don't know very much about Keisha Bottoms but the speech is wonderful. She's saying all the the things Trump should say but is incapable of.

Klobuchar is still not only qualified but she'll help with the electoral map. I don't see as Abrams or Bottoms as having the experience on their resume. People just don't go from being mayor to VP. I was willing to cut Mike Bloomberg some slack because New York is just not any city and he has deep corporate experience.

Carl_R
Carl_R

I continue to hope that Trump will withdraw before the election, and allow the Republicans to nominate someone else. If Trump is the candidate, the Republicans will lose the House and Senate as well, perhaps by 2/3 majority in both.

njbr
njbr

Some serious escalation will happen in DC and Miami tonight...

...Barr has directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to dispatch riot teams to the nation's capital and to Miami to assist local authorities in responding to protests there, according to a senior Justice Department official....

Secretary of Defense Esper, call states weak...

...“I think the sooner that you mass and dominate the battlespace, the quicker this dissipates and we can get back to the right normal,” Esper said in a White House call with governors...so says Lt Esper of the First Gulf War, later recognized as a top corporate lobbyist by The Hill in 2015 and 2016.

Webej
Webej

President Bottoms ?!

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

Bottoms is a good choice. Or Stacey Abrams, but Bottoms makes more sense.

Whitmer made sense to deliver Michigan, but taking Georgia is the same difference.

Harris was never ready for primetime.

Klobuchar just had her "Willie Horton moment." She is toast.

Warren, roflmao.

Sechel
Sechel

Here's where we're at. Trump has spent his political capital saying there are good people on both sides, quoting white segregationists, Mussalini, encouraging white militias to storm the capital and calling Mexicans rapists, saying a Judge of Latin decent can't be impartial. He's not able to calm the nation. It's no longer about the words. It's that Trump lacks any credibility so if he were to read off a telepromtper the words would come off as vapid and lacking any meaning.

tokidoki
tokidoki

Susan Rice.

Other people might be tough on crime, but no one is tougher against Putin. She is the candidate that will keep the military industrial complex running forever and ever.

bradw2k
bradw2k

I thought it was only twitter links that I can't see on this site (kind of odd since I can use twitter just fine), but I see no link to the video of the Atlanta Mayor either.

