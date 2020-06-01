Who is the Perfect Running Mate for Joe Biden?

Joe Biden is going through his VP vetting process, Who will it be?

Ann Coulter Names the 3-Point Criteria and the Person

Coulter's 3-Point Criteria

Woman African-American Tough on Crime

"Biden needs a vice president who is 1) a woman 2) African-American and 3) tough on crime. I didn't think it could be done, but here she is!" says Coulter.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

She is the perfect VP candidate according to Coulter.

Coulter may be correct.

Select Transcripts

"When I heard of violent protests in Atlanta, I called my son and said where are you? I said I cannot protect you." "This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Junior. This is chaos. A protest has purpose. When Dr. King was assassinated, we did not do this to our city." "More than 50% of the business owners in metro-Atlanta are minority business owners. If you care about this city, then go home" "You are not honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Junior, running around with brown liquor breaking windows in this city. When you burn down this city you are burning down our community." "If you want change in America go and register to vote. Show up at the polls. Do it in November." "You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country. We are better than this. Go home. Go home."

Please Play the Video

Please play that video by the Atlanta Mayor.

It was a powerful message, extremely well-delivered.

"Law and Order" President in Hiding as D.C. Burns

Keisha Lance Bottom delivered a powerful message.

Meanwhile, the "Law and Order" President Hid in a Bunker as D.C. went up in flames.

Trump's Message

Instead of urging calm, Trump threw more raw meat at his supporters.

The Wall Street Journal reports Trump Pushes Governors to Use Law Enforcement to ‘Dominate’ at Protests.

President Trump pushed governors to get tough on the violent demonstrations that have followed widespread peaceful protests against police brutality, telling state leaders, “most of you are weak.”



“You have to dominate. If you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time,” Trump said.

One Person Sounded Presidential

Of Trump and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, one of them sounded presidential.

Which one was it?

No need to answer. I can approximate the percentage without a new poll.

538 Presidential Poll

I estimate that 38% to 43% are likely to approve of Trump's blatant mishandling of the riots.

Blatant Mishandling

No doubt some of you will challenge my "blatant Mishandling" label. But you are wrong.

De-escalation Keeps Protesters And Police Safer

Please consider De-escalation Keeps Protesters And Police Safer, but Departments Respond With Force Anyway.

Researchers have spent 50 years studying the way crowds of protesters and crowds of police behave — and what happens when the two interact. One thing they will tell you is that when the police respond by escalating force — wearing riot gear from the start, or using tear gas on protesters — it doesn’t work. In fact, disproportionate police force is one of the things that can make a peaceful protest not so peaceful. But if we know that (and have known that for decades), why are police still doing it?

Three Reasons We Still Do It

Alleged "Law and Order" presidents encourage more violence. They believe (incorrectly) that it serves their purpose. Cops Kill Because We Gave Them The Legal Framework To Do It Public Unions

Why do Cops Kill?

The American Conservative explains Cops Kill Because We Gave Them The Legal Framework To Do

"Focusing on racial bias obscures the fundamental problem: The Supreme Court has effectively given police a license to shoot, pummel, or falsely arrest ill-fated citizens across the nation."

Public Unions

Factor in public unions who want more police to preserve order. The best way to get more police is to have more violence.

Tired of Winning Yet?

Please consider Tired of ‘Winning’ Yet?

Republicans should stop making excuses for the president's lies, threats, and abuses — or stop wrapping themselves in the mantle of patriotism.

In case you are wondering what deep-state, left-wing political rag wrote that article, note that it is on the National Review, a deeply conservative magazine founded by William F. Buckley Jr.

Where We Can And Should Be

Damani Felder Founder of YouTube's "TheRightBrothers"

"These riots stopped being about #GeorgeFloyd a long time ago. Enough is enough. I’m fed up watching us destroy ourselves. It’s time for me to speak."

Damani Felder Quotes

"You have a right to be furious".

"You have a right to demand punishment for all 4 officers on the scene."

"You have the right to peacefully protest injustice, wherever it may be.

"Your actions show you do not care about George Floyd. You gave made this about you."

"You do not have the right to ravage cities we live in without consequences."

"You do not have the right to put citizens of all colors out of work as you raze places of employment."

"You do not have the right to assault police officers trying to keep you safe as you protest them."

"You do not have a right to say your skin color makes you a target for police violence then expect your own skin color to absolve you of any accountability.

That is another extremely powerful message about the riots. Please play the full video.

The Epitome of Rioting Irony and Ignorance in One Tweet

Yesterday, I penned The Epitome of Rioting Irony and Ignorance in One Tweet.

It is about ESPN NBA Reporter Chris Martin Palmer. He Tweeted "Burn that "s**t down. Burn it All Down".

Then his own gated community came under attack and Palmer Tweeted "Get these animals TF out of my neighborhood."

Please, Stop the Damn Rioting Already

Cowards to the Rear

In response to that Tweet someone replied. "That's easy for you to say".

The coward removed his Tweet but that was my response to it.

Easy to Say?

If it was so "Easy to Say" then why did so few say it?

And why was I mocked for saying it, if it was the right thing to say."

Count

I am sure others said it, but two people made eloquent cases about how to respond.

Damani Felder Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms just moved up in likelihood of becoming Biden's VP nominee.

If indeed she is the nominee, I believe Biden will win handily and Bottoms will deliver Georgia to the Democrats.

Regardless, Trump's message is wrong and proven wrong.

